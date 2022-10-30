Pirates shut out Okmulgee, ready for showdown at Beggs

SPERRY -- Four years ago, Sperry defeated Beggs in the Class 2A state football title game.

On Thursday, the stakes won't be quite as high, but playoff positioning will be on the line when the Pirates visit Beggs in a District 2A-7 regular-season finale at 7 p.m.

Both teams have clinched playoff berths. Sperry (5-4, 4-2) has clinched at least fourth place and can finish as high as second. The top two teams in the district will host playoff openers. Beggs (6-3, 5-1) can finish anywhere from first to fourth depending on its result against Sperry and the Victory Christian-Kiefer outcome.

Sperry is coming off a 29-0 victory over Okmulgee (2-7, 0-6) last Friday. Lane Wheeler ran for a pair of touchdowns.

Wheeler's 15-yard run opened the scoring less than four minutes into the game. Brady Benham then passed to Mason Dunn for the 2-point conversion. Late in the first quarter, Benham's 11-yard TD run increased the lead to 15-0.

The Pirates made it 22-0 on Walker McCause's 8-yard touchdown run with 1:06 left before halftime. Wheeler's 14-yard run was the final TD with 11:22 remaining.

SPERRY 29, OKMULGEE 0

Okmulgee;0;0;0;0;--;0

Sperry;15;7;0;7;--;29

SP: Wheeler 15 run (Dunn pass from Benham)

SP: Benham 11 run (Rivas kick)

SP: McCause 8 run (Rivas kick)

SP: Wheeler 14 run (Rivas kick)