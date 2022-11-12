Pirates' season ends with playoff loss at Claremore Sequoyah

Sperry's football season is over after a 48-15 loss at sixth-ranked Claremore Sequoyah in a Class 2A playoff opener Friday night.

Brady Benham had two touchdown runs for the Pirates, who finished at 6-5.

Sperry scored first, but it was Claremore Sequoyah that did the bulk of the scoring the rest of the way. Logan Hattaway had 25 carries for 312 yards and four TDs for Sequoyah (10-1).

Benham’s 3-yard touchdown run opened the scoring, but the first quarter ended at 7-7 after the Eagles rallied on Dylan Burks’ 42-yard TD run.

In the second quarter, Sequoyah scored touchdowns on Landon Gilbreath’s 33-yard pass to Karson Bickel and Hattaway’s 7-yard run.

Hattaway then had touchdown runs of 21 and 7 yards in the third quarter. The latter TD came after Sperry cut its deficit to 28-15 on Benham's 2-yard TD and his 2-point pass to Staley Rivas.

The fourth quarter featured Hattaway's 5-yard touchdown run and Gilbreath's 1-yard TD run.

CL. SEQUOYAH 48, SPERRY 15

Sperry;7;0;8;0;--;15

Cl. Sequoyah;7;14;14;13;--;48

SP: Benham 3 run (Rivas kick)

CS: Burks 42 run (Piguet kick)

CS: Bickel 33 pass from Gilbreath (kick failed)

CS: Hattaway 7 run (Hattaway pass from Gilbreath)

CS: Hattaway 21 run (kick failed)

SP: Benham 2 run (Rivas pass from Benham)

CS: Hattaway 7 run (Bickel run)

CS: Hattaway 5 run (pass failed)

CS: Gilbreath 1 run (kick failed)