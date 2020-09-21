 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Piper Lorenzo is the Tulsa World's Volleyball Player of the Week
Athletes of the Week

Piper Lorenzo is the Tulsa World's Volleyball Player of the Week

{{featured_button_text}}

<&underline>VOLLEYBALL</&underline>

Piper Lorenzo, Skiatook softball

Lorenzo

Piper Lorenzo

Skiatook

Setter

Senior guided the Bulldogs to a Class 5A division title at the Port City Classic, totaling 165 assists, 84 digs, 11 kills and 9 aces in eight matches.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News