Park looks for another playoff run in 2020

Heading into fall football, last year’s 2A-3 Coach of the Year, Robert Park, is looking forward to getting back on the field Friday nights.

The team has some big shoes to fill with winning the 2A State Championship in 2018 and coming up just shy of the championship in 2019.

Park will rely on the strong leadership he has seen so far this year from Carson Hendrix and Eli Benham who lead by example and hard work. Benham earned a top five spot in the All-World preseason readers’ vote as one of the top defensive backs in the state.

“Our goals are the same,” Park said, “to win the district title and make another deep playoff run.”

Now in his 32nd year of employment in Sperry, Park has coached baseball, track, wrestling, and football. Named as the head football coach in 2000, Park has achieved 125 career wins, led 13 teams to the playoffs and coached numerous All-State and All-Star by Class players. His leadership in Sperry is felt both on and off the field.

“There will be new faces in our line-up this year, and we expect to have a good ball club.” Park said.

The Sperry Pirates will kick off regular season play on August 28 travelling to Mannford. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.

