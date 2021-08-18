Paige Castillo throws shutout as Lady Bulldogs defeat Cleveland 6-0

Paige Castillo showed that she hasn't missed a step since last season with a shut-out against Cleveland on August 17, 2021.
The first two innings of the game were scoreless for both teams. A double by Ryleigh Lynn drove in Brynlee Frame and Rylee Anglen to put the Lady Dawgs on the board. A double by Jadyn Whinery in the third and hits by Frame, Anglen, and Whinery drove in three scores in the bottom of the sixth.
The Lady Bulldogs racked up ten hits on the day. Anglen, Frame, and Whinery each managed multiple hits for Lady Bulldogs. Anglen went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Lady Bulldogs in hits. Lady Bulldogs didn't commit a single error in the field.