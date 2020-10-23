OSSAA announces play-in for playoffs

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced that all teams will be allowed to pay in the post season playoffs this year.

The announcement stated, "The cancellations of multiple games during the regular season has caused a concern regarding the accuracy of seedings of each district entering the playoff series. Schools needing to make up multiple canceled contests and the concerns from member schools regarding playing multiple contests in a relatively short time frame was also a factor to considering modifying the current OSSAA plan. Adding a “play-in round” so that all schools may, if they desire, qualify for the playoff series can address potential inaccuracies in the seeding process."

Districts that have not cancelled any games will use the standard seeding process for playoffs. Flagged districts, those who have cancelled games, may choose to use the ranking process to determine final placement for playoffs.

Week 11 of the football season will be the play-in round with games scheduled on Friday or Saturday as officials are available. All member schools will be offered an opportunity to join the playoff bracket according to OSSAA.

Once the playoff rounds begin, there will be no rescheduling of non-championship games due to COVID related cancellations.