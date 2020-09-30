Oklahoma Fishing Report September 30, 2020

Ft. Gibson: September 28. Elevation normal, water 77 with 1 ft. clarity. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html . White bass good on crankbaits, sassy shad, spoons, and tube jigs around main lake, points, and shorelines. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around coves, creek channels, shallows, and weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake, and standing timber. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: September 25. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbait, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live shad, shrimp, and worms below the dam, around channels, coves, creek channels, docks, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Catfish are being caught in good number on the main lake, particularly where ledges drop off to 30-40 ft. of water. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Crappie can be found in and around brush structure on the main lake. White bass are being caught in decent numbers near the Blue Bluff area. Paddlefish are beginning to be caught on the main lake. Largemouth Bass seem to prefer crankbaits. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.