Oklahoma Fishing Report September 30, 2020

Northeast
Ft. Gibson: September 28. Elevation normal, water 77 with 1 ft. clarity. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. White bass good on crankbaits, sassy shad, spoons, and tube jigs around main lake, points, and shorelines. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around coves, creek channels, shallows, and weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake, and standing timber. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: September 25. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbait, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live shad, shrimp, and worms below the dam, around channels, coves, creek channels, docks, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Catfish are being caught in good number on the main lake, particularly where ledges drop off to 30-40 ft. of water. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Crappie can be found in and around brush structure on the main lake. White bass are being caught in decent numbers near the Blue Bluff area. Paddlefish are beginning to be caught on the main lake. Largemouth Bass seem to prefer crankbaits. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: September 28. Elevation above normal, water 77 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait around coves and flats. Bluegill sunfish fair on jigs and worms around docks, shallows, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and spoons around docks. As lake temperature begins to drop, the fishing is beginning to pick up slightly. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: September 27. Elevation 1 1/2 ft. below normal, water low 70s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. White bass and striped hybrid bass good on crankbaits, jigs, live shad, shad, spoons, and topwater lures below the dam, and around the main lake, points, and riprap. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish excellent on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, around river channel, river mouth, and shallows. Crappie good on jigs, live bait, spoons, and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: September 24. Elevation above normal, water 78. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: September 25. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam and around the Watts area. Fishing is best during periods of low or no flow; usually early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Sooner: September 27. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. Striped hybrid bass and white bass fair on jigs and live shad around discharge. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and stinkbait around the main lake. No floating or wading in the discharge area. All saugeye less than 18 inches must be released immediately. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: September 28. Elevation above normal, water 78 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on jigs and worms around brush structure, creek channels, docks, and shorelines. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: September 28. Elevation rising, water 77 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and hot dogs below the dam, around flats and main lake. Flathead catfish fair on live bait and snagging below the dam. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Canton: September 26. Elevation below normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. White bass and striped hybrid bass fair on live shad and slabs around the main lake. Channel and blue catfish good on shad and worms around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: September 28. Elevation below normal, water 1 3/4 ft. below. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Walleye fair on worms around the main lake. Striped hybrid bass fair on live bait near the dam. Catfish fair to good on stinkbait. Crappie slow. Drum fair around structure. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Southeast
Arbuckle: September 28. Elevation normal, water 79 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Channel catfish good on dough bait and sponge bait around the main lake. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on chug bugs and flopper ploppers along the surface early morning and fair on shaky head worms and jigs the rest of the day. Crappie good off docks early morning and slow around lake brush piles. White bass slow up creeks. Sunfish excellent on fly-rods with black gnats. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: September 29. Elevation normal, water 69 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, punch bait, and worms around channels, river channel, and rocks. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on jerk bait, spinnerbait, and topwater lures around channels, rocks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace.
Broken Bow: September 25. Elevation normal, water 80. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: September 25. Elevation normal, water 80 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam and around docks. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits, grass hoppers, jigs, and small lures around coves, creek channel, main lake, and shallows. Blue and channel catfish good on crawfish, shad, and worms below the dam, around the dam and river mouth. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: September 25. Elevation above normal, water 79 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: September 28. Elevation normal, water 80 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around main lake, points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped hybrid bass and white bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shrimp, and worms around coves, inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: September 25. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies and PowerBait around spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: September 25. Elevation normal, water 81. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, flukes, and spinnerbaits around coves, creek channels, and standing timber. White and spotted bass fair on sassy shad and topwater lures around coves, dam, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: September 25. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around creek channels. Crappie good on minnows around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and punch bait below the dam and along creek channels. Larger crappie seem to be biting in the evening hours. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: September 25. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, shad, and stinkbait around channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, jigs, lipless baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, main lake, riprap, and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Texoma: September 25. Elevation below normal, water 78 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass good on sassy shad and shad around the main lake and river channel. Striped bass are biting good in the main lake around the mouth of the rivers using live shad and sassy shad. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Crappie are biting around docks and brush structure using jigs and minnows. Blue catfish slow on cut bait and shad around creek channels, river channel, and river mouth. Catfish are biting on jigs using shad and cut shad for bait, they are also biting in channels and mouth of the rivers. Report submitted by Billy Bob Walker, game warden stationed in Marshall County.
Wister: September 25. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, hot dogs, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms around channels, main lake, and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
Southwest
Ft Cobb: September 27. Elevation below normal, water 70s and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Saugeye fair on small lures around flats and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
