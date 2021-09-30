Oklahoma Fishing Report September 29, 2021

Sardis : September 25. Elevation below normal, water 81. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: September 24. Elevation below normal, water 83. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been great. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, live shad, sassy shad, slabs and topwater lures below the dam, main lake and points. Striper are feeding very well on live shad and topwater. They are being caught near the islands and Washita Point. Topwater has been very good lately. Lots of big fish being caught right now. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punch bait and sunfish around docks, main lake and points. Blue cats are being caught in 25-35 ft. of water. Live shad or cut shad has been very good for catfish lately. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie are biting better than last week. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.