Oklahoma Fishing Report September 29, 2021

NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: September 27. Elevation normal, water 79 with 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. White bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and small lures along flats, main lake and points. Shallow flats can be a favorite location for fall white bass fishing on the windy days. Shoreline antlers and wade-fishermen can increase the distance of a cast by using a weighted cork a couple of feet above their jig. Try to pop the cork a cork and letting it pause between retrieves. The sound will attract feeding fish toward your jig. This pattern is just beginning and should hold true for several weeks if lake conditions remain consistent. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and live shad along flats. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, main lake and standing timber. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: September 27. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around docks and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs, small lures and spoons below the dam, around points and sandbars. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, docks, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: September 27. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, minnows, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, around docks, riprap, shorelines and weed beds. Bluegill and crappie fair on crickets, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, shorelines and weed beds. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait, shad and worms in coves, main lake and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: September 28. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. White bass and striped bass hybrids good on crankbaits, jigs, lipless baits, sassy shad, spoons and topwater lures around points, riprap and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on cut bait, goldfish, live shad, shad, sunfish and worms along flats, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs along riprap and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: September 23. Elevation below normal, water 85. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits along shorelines. Blue catfish fair along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: September 26. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best times are early morning and late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Sooner: September 26. Elevation below normal, water 80 and murky. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and stinkbait in the main lake. Striped bass hybrids and saugeye slow on live shad and sunfish in the main lake. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits around brush structure and weed beds. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: September 25. Elevation below normal, water 77 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, flats, points and shorelines. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, jigs and sassy shad along channels and flats. Bluegill good on minnows and worms around brush structure, docks, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: September 27. Elevation below normal, water 80s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Striped and white bass slow on crankbaits, live shad, sassy shad and small lures below the dam, along the river channel and tailwater. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, shrimp and sunfish below the dam, along riprap, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: September 25. Elevation below normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on shad and slabs in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: September 28. Elevation 2 1/3 ft. below normal, water high 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids slow surfacing early morning. Walleye slow on worms and small lures. Catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait along the north side of the lake. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: September 25. Elevation below normal, water 83 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. White bass good on curly tail grubs and rattletrap type baits in sloughs chasing shad and bait fish. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks early morning and at 14-20 ft. around lake brush piles. Bass fair on topwater lures early morning and on Ned rigs, drop-shot and worms at 15 ft. the rest of the day. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: September 28. Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, rocks and shorelines. Channel catfish good on dough bait, stinkbait and worms along the river channel and rocks. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on in-line spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: September 24. Elevation below normal, water 85. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: September 24. Elevation dropping, water 77 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids, largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped and white bass slow on buzz baits, jerk baits, small lures spinnerbaits and spoons around brush structure, docks, main lake, sandbars and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, minnows, PowerBait, stinkbait and worms below the dam, discharge, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish fair on crickets, grasshoppers, grubs and minnows around brush structure, docks, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: September 24. Elevation below normal, water 80 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: September 26. Elevation normal, water 80 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in the main lake, points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: September 24. Elevation normal, water 68 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait and tube jigs along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: September 24. Elevation below normal, water 82. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves, around points and shorelines. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: September 24. Elevation above normal, water 84 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, punch bait and worms along creek channels and dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: September 24. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, main lake, river channel and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, points, river mouth, shorelines and weed beds. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, points, rocks, sandbars and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: September 25. Elevation below normal, water 81. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: September 24. Elevation below normal, water 83. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been great. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, live shad, sassy shad, slabs and topwater lures below the dam, main lake and points. Striper are feeding very well on live shad and topwater. They are being caught near the islands and Washita Point. Topwater has been very good lately. Lots of big fish being caught right now. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punch bait and sunfish around docks, main lake and points. Blue cats are being caught in 25-35 ft. of water. Live shad or cut shad has been very good for catfish lately. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie are biting better than last week. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: September 24. Elevation below normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, creek channels, points and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, stinkbait, sunfish and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Ellsworth: September 26. Elevation normal, water 84 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: September 26. Elevation below normal, water 90s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids slow on crankbaits, jigs and topwater lures the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: September 26. Elevation normal, water 85 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. White bass fair on minnows and small lures in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Waurika: September 27. Elevation below normal, water 80s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait in coves, shallows and shorelines. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on cut bait and shad along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.