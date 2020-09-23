Oklahoma Fishing Report September 23, 2020

Northeast
Ft. Gibson: September 20. Elevation below normal, water 78 with 1ft visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk bait, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, rocks, and shorelines. Bluegill and green sunfish good on caddis flies, crickets, hair jigs, jigs, small lures, and worms around docks and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Tahlequah County.
Greenleaf: September 20. Elevation normal, water 77 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around coves, flats, and points. Blue catfish good on cut bait around the main lake. Bluegill sunfish fair on jigs and worms around docks, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: September 22. Elevation 1 ft. below normal, water 70s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, grasshoppers, live bait, live shad, and shad around flats, main lake, river channel, and shallows. Crappie excellent on jigs, live bait, live shad, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap, rocks, and standing timber. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits, live bait, live shad, and spoons below the dam, around main lake and points. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: September 17. Elevation above normal, water 80. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on small lures around shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Sooner: September 20. Elevation normal, water murky and 80s. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad and minnows around the main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait around the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: September 20. Elevation normal, water 82 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on plastics and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and small lures around brush structure. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: September 20. Elevation normal, water 77 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around coves, flats, and points. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around the main lake. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Foss: September 21. Elevation 2 ft. below normal, water upper 60s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids good on live bait around the main lake. Walleye fair on live bait. Catfish good on juglines and rod-and-reel. Crappie slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
