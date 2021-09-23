Oklahoma Fishing Report September 22, 2021

Texoma: September 19. Elevation below normal, water 83. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass fair on Alabama rig, live shad, sassy shad and top water along main lake, points, tailwater and below the dam. Blue catfish fair chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live shad and punch bait along docks, main lake, point and below the dam. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and punch bait along brush structure, docks, main lake and standing timber. Fishing this week has been good. Striper are being caught on live shad and topwater near Washita Point and Platter Flats. Blue cats are being caught on punch bait near docks and cleaning stations. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.