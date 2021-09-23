Oklahoma Fishing Report September 22, 2021

NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: September 21. Elevation normal, water 81 and not clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Crappie good on grubs, jigs and minnows along brush structure, docks and rocks. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits and jigs along rocks. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and sassy shad. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: September 18. Elevation below normal, water 80s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around docks and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live bait along channels, docks and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: September 20. Elevation normal, water 80 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on bill bait, buzz baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, minnows, plastics and small lures along coves, points and weed beds. Crappie slow on crickets, grass hoppers, midges, small lures and worms along docks, points, shorelines, weed beds and under water humps. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: September 20. Elevation above normal, water 80’s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. White and striped (hybrid) bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits, grubs, jerk bait, lipless baits, live shad, sassy shad, spoons and top water along main lake, points, riprap, bridges and main lake humps. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live shad, shad, sunfish and worms along flats, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows and spoons along brush structure, main lake, riprap and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: September 16. Elevation normal, water low 80s and partly clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits along shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: September 17. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons below the dam and Watts area. Best times are early morning and late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Sooner: September 19. Elevation below normal, water 80 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, main lake and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and saugeye slow on crankbaits, jigs and live shad in the main lake. Channel and blue catfish slow on cut bait and stinkbait in the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: September 18. Elevation below normal, water 82 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, points and shorelines. White bass good on crankbaits, jigs, minnows, sassy shad and small lures along channels, flats, points and river channel. Blue and channel catfish fair on live bait and live shad along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: September 20. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms along riprap, river channel, tail water and below the dam. White bass slow on in-line spinnerbait, lipless baits, live shad, minnows, sassy shad, small lures and top water along riprap, river channel, tailwater and below the dam. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: September 17. Elevation below normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on live shad in the main lake. Channel and blue catfish fair on grasshoppers and worms along the river channel. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: September 18. Elevation normal, water 85 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. White bass are headed up arms chasing shad; use rattletrap type baits or small grubs. Bass fair on topwater lures early dawn and then on worms from the surface to 20 ft. off deep points. Crappie off docks is picking up using jigs and minnows; early morning is the best time. Crappie good at 22 ft. around lake brush piles using milk monkey jigs. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: September 20. Elevation normal, water 82 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater along brush structure, rocks and shorelines. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and dough bait along river channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: September 17. Elevation below normal, water 87. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, bill baits, crankbaits, and plastics along brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: September 17. Elevation below normal, water 78. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk bait, small lures and spinnerbaits along brush structure, docks, main lake and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead fair on chicken liver, live shad, minnows, stinkbait and worms along discharge, main lake, river channel and below the dam. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish fair on crickets, grass hoppers and worms along brush structure, creek channels, docks, rocks, shorelines and weed beds. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: September 17. Elevation normal, water 84 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stink bait and sunfish along channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and below the dam. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: September 19. Elevation normal, water 88 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastics and spoons along main lake, points, river channel and weed beds. Striped (hybrid) and white bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits and live shad along coves, inlet, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp along coves, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: September 17. Elevation normal, water 69 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, power bait, small lures and tube jigs along creek channels, spillway and below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: September 17. Elevation below normal, water 82. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, plastics, spinnerbaits, topwater and fish shorelines with a topwater at daylight along coves, points, rocks and standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: September 17. Elevation above normal, water 85 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits and plastics along coves, creek channels and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows along brush structure and points. Channel catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, shad and worms along main lake and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: September 17. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs and minnows along channels, coves, rocks, tailwater and below the dam. Largemouth and spotted fair on buzz baits, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, plastics and small lures, spinnerbaits and top water along channels, points rocks, shallows, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, standing timber and below the dam. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: September 20. Elevation below normal and water 83. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk bait, jigs, plastics, spinnerbaits and topwater along brush structure, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along creek channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs along brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: September 19. Elevation below normal, water 83. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass fair on Alabama rig, live shad, sassy shad and top water along main lake, points, tailwater and below the dam. Blue catfish fair chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live shad and punch bait along docks, main lake, point and below the dam. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and punch bait along brush structure, docks, main lake and standing timber. Fishing this week has been good. Striper are being caught on live shad and topwater near Washita Point and Platter Flats. Blue cats are being caught on punch bait near docks and cleaning stations. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: September 17. Elevation below normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastics, spinnerbaits and top water along brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along brush structure, channels, main lake, points, standing timber and below the dam. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures and spinnerbaits along brush structure, channels, main lake, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Ellsworth: September 19. Elevation normal, water 85 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows along brush structure, docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, punch bait and shad along main lake and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: September 19. Elevation below normal, water 90’s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Waurika: September 21. Elevation 1/2 ft. below normal, water 80’s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait along channels and main lake. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs along docks and rocks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.