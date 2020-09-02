Oklahoma Fishing Report September 2, 2020

Northeast
Birch: August 30. Elevation below normal, water 80 and semi clean. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and dam. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Ft. Gibson: August 31. Elevation below normal, water 80 and 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on flukes and plastics around docks, shallows, and shorelines. Blue catfish slow on live bait and shad around the main lake. Green sunfish good on caddis flies, grass hoppers, hair jigs, and small lures around docks. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: August 30. Elevation above normal, water 79 and murky. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits around points. Bluegill sunfish good on jigs, minnows, and worms around shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: August 31. Elevation 1/2 ft. below normal, water 80 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, grasshoppers, and shad around flats, river channel, and river mouth. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits, jigs, live shad, sassy shad, and topwater lures around main lake and points. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: August 27. Elevation above normal, water 86. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website athttps://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on plastics and small lures around shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around channels. Striped bass fair on flukes and sassy shad below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: August 28. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Fishing is best during periods of low or no flow which is usually early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Sooner: August 28. Elevation normal, water 80s and murky. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad around the dam and main lake. Saugeye and white bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and live shad around the main lake and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait around the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: August 30. Elevation above normal, water 85 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and small lures around brush structure. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: August 30. Elevation normal, water 79 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Flathead catfish fair on live bait and snagging below the dam. Paddlefish slow on snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County
Northwest
Canton: August 29. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on live shad and slabs around the main lake. Channel and blue catfish good on shad and worms around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: August 31. Elevation 2 ft. below normal with all gates closed, water lower 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website athttps://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids good on topwater lures in early mornings and late evenings. Catfish fair on trotlines. Walleye slow. White bass slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
