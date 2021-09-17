Oklahoma Fishing Report September 16, 2021

Sardis : September 11. Elevation below normal, water 83. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, flats, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: September 12. Elevation normal, water 84. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been very good. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes, live shad, plastic baits, sassy shad and slabs below the dam, main lake and points. Striper are being caught near Washita Point on live shad and slabs. They have been biting very good on live shad. It is only going to get better with the cooler temps. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punch bait and stinkbait. Blue cats are being caught in 15-26 ft. of water on cut shad and punch bait. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.