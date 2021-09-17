Oklahoma Fishing Report September 16, 2021

NORTHEAST
Eucha: September 10. Elevation normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around rocks and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on cut bait around docks and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, coves and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: September 13. Elevation above normal, water 80 with less than 1 ft. of water. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake and river channel. White bass slow on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, sassy shad, small lures and spoons along creek channels, main lake and river channel. Blue and channel catfish slow on live bait, live shad and shrimp in the main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: September 10. Elevation below normal, water 80s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around rocks and shorelines. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and jigs along sandbar and shallows. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: September 12. Elevation normal, water 80s with 1 ft. of visibility. Largemouth bass slow on bill baits, flukes, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits, sassy shad, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along channels, docks, points, riprap and shallows. Crappie and bluegill fair on jigs, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure and docks. Channel and blue catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, minnows and sunfish along channels, main lake and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: September 13. Elevation normal, water low 80s and partly clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, crankbaits and shad along channels and coves. Striped bass hybrids fair on buzz baits, cut bait, sassy shad and spoons along creek channels, flats and sandbar. Report submitted by Ben Bickerstaff, game warden stationed in Alfalfa County.
Keystone: September 9. Elevation normal, water 85. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits along shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and river channel. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: September 10. Elevation normal, water 67 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait and worms below the dam and along shallows. Best fishing is during periods of low or no flow and those are usually early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek and Jerry Henry, game wardens stationed in Sequoyah County.
Sooner: September 12. Elevation normal, water 80s and murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and stinkbait in the main lake. Striped bass hybrids and saugeye slow on crankbaits, jigs and live shad in the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: September 11. Elevation normal, water 85 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, flats, shallows and shorelines. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, jigs and spinnerbaits along channels, flats and points. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: September 12. Elevation normal, water 80 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, hotdogs, live shad, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along the river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: September 13. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Channel and blue catfish fair on grasshoppers and worms in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: September 13. Elevation 1 3/4 ft. below normal, water mid to high 79s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids good on live bait and topwater lures in the main lake. Catfish good on live bait along the north side. Walleye fair on worms. Crappie slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: September 12. Elevation normal, water 86 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. White bass fair on topwater lures and rattletraps scattered around the lake chasing shad. Bass fair on chatter baits and topwater lures mid-morning and during the day with an 8-inch worm down to 22 ft. deep. Crappie good off docks early and good on jigs and minnows down to 19 ft. around lake brush piles. Bluegill excellent on fly-rods and poppers in bays fishing shallow.
Blue River: September 13. Elevation normal, water 82 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along channels and rocks. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, rocks and shorelines. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on crickets and worms around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: September 10. Elevation below normal, water 88. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits and plastic baits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: September 10. Elevation dropping, water 82 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, small lures and spinnerbaits around docks, main lake and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around docks and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, live shad, minnows and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake and river mouth. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: September 10. Elevation normal, water 90 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: September 12. Elevation normal, water 81 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shrimp and worms in coves, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: September 10. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait and tube jigs below the dam, along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: September 10. Elevation below normal, water 84. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits and topwater lures in coves, around points and shallows. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: September 10. Elevation above normal, water 85 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbait in coves and around points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, stinkbait and worms along the spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: September 10. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, points, sandbars and weed beds. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, around brush structure, dam, points, sandbars, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: September 11. Elevation below normal, water 83. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, flats, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: September 12. Elevation normal, water 84. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been very good. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes, live shad, plastic baits, sassy shad and slabs below the dam, main lake and points. Striper are being caught near Washita Point on live shad and slabs. They have been biting very good on live shad. It is only going to get better with the cooler temps. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punch bait and stinkbait. Blue cats are being caught in 15-26 ft. of water on cut shad and punch bait. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: September 10. Elevation below normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, grasshoppers, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Ellsworth: September 12. Elevation normal, water 86 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: September 12. Elevation below normal, water 90s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Saugeye and striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits and small lures in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Waurika: September 14. Elevation below normal, water 80s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on sassy shad and shad along channels and main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along shallows and shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.