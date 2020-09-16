Oklahoma Fishing Report September 16, 2020

Northeast
Ft. Gibson: September 14. Elevation below normal, water 78 with 1ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, flukes, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, rocks, and shorelines. Bluegill and green sunfish good on caddis flies, crickets, hair jigs, jigs, small lures, and worms around docks and main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on live bait and shad around channels, points, and river channel. Late summer and early fall can be some of the most enjoyable times of the year to enjoy the lake. Come catch a fish!! Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: September 9. Elevation normal, water 80 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk bait, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around docks, rocks, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, shad, and shrimp below the dam, around channels, coves, creek channels, docks, river channel, and river mouth. Catfish can be readily caught on jug lines and cut bait. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and nymphs at 20-25 ft. around brush structure and docks. White bass good around the Blue Bluff area on the northern end of the lake. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: September 13. Elevation normal, water 78 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around points. Bluegill sunfish good on jigs and worms around shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: September 14. Elevation above normal, water 80. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around channels. Crappie slow on minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: September 11. Elevation normal, water 67 and slightly stained from algae blooms. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, PowerBait, and worms below the dam and around the Watts WMA. Minimal water generation as of late. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Sooner: September 14. Elevation normal, water 80s and murky. Striped bass hybrids good on live shad and minnows around dam and main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait around the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: September 15. Elevation normal, water 82 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on jigs and plastics baits around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: September 13. Elevation above normal, water 79 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait below the dam and around the main lake. Flathead catfish fair snagging below the dam. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County
Canton: September 13. Elevation below normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. White bass fair on shad and slabs around the main lake. Channel catfish fair on shad and worms around the main lake and shallows. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: September 15. Elevation 2 1/4 ft. below normal with gates closed, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Catfish good on juglines. Striped bass hybrids fair on live baits and topwater lures around the main lake. Crappie slow. White bass fair with live baits. Walleye slow to fair. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
