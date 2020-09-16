Oklahoma Fishing Report September 16, 2020

Ft. Gibson: September 14. Elevation below normal, water 78 with 1ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, flukes, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, rocks, and shorelines. Bluegill and green sunfish good on caddis flies, crickets, hair jigs, jigs, small lures, and worms around docks and main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on live bait and shad around channels, points, and river channel. Late summer and early fall can be some of the most enjoyable times of the year to enjoy the lake. Come catch a fish!! Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.