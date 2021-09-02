Oklahoma Fishing Report September 1, 2021

Texoma: August 29. Elevation normal, water 86. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been better. Striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, flukes, sassy shad and shad below the dam, along channels, dam, main lake and points. People are catching striper near the dam on topwater lures. They are also catching them below the dam on flukes and live shad. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, stinkbait and sunfish around docks, main lake and standing timber. Blue cats are being caught on punch bait and dough bat in 18-30 ft. of water. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie are being caught in 16-25 ft. of water on jigs with PowerBait. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.