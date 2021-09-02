Oklahoma Fishing Report September 1, 2021

NORTHEAST
Eucha: August 27. Elevation normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures along rocks and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on live bait and shad below the dam, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: August 31. Elevation normal, water 80 with 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. White bass slow on in-line spinnerbaits along creek channels and main lake. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure, points and riprap. Green and bluegill sunfish good on grasshoppers, grubs, hair jigs and worms around docks. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: August 28. Elevation below normal, water 80s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures along rocks and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, main lake and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: August 30. Elevation normal, water 80s with 1 ft. of visibility. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, minnows, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, main lake, points and weed beds. Crappie and bluegill sunfish slow on crickets, grasshoppers, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, riprap and shorelines. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, grasshoppers, hotdogs and shad along channels, coves and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: August 30. Elevation 1/4 ft. above normal, water 80s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and worms along creek channels, flats, main lake, river channel and shallows. White bass and striped bass hybrids good on Alabama rigs, cut bait, in-line spinnerbaits, live bait, live shad, sassy shad, shad, small lures, spoons and topwater lures along creek channels, main lake, points, riprap, bridges and mid-lake humps. Crappie fair on jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, main lake and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: August 26. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam and along channels. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and small lures along shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: August 27. Elevation normal, water 67 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best times are early morning and late evening during periods of low and no flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Sooner: August 29. Elevation normal, water 80 and murky. Striped bass hybrids and saugeye slow on jigs and live shad in the main lake. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait in the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: August 29. Elevation normal, water 86 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, rogues, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, flats, points and shorelines. Anglers have been successful for bass finding them in the shallows around brush early before they move to deeper water. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live shad in the main lake and river channel. Anglers fishing for catfish are doing good using noodles with live bait around river and creek channels. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: August 30. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live shad, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along riprap, river channel and tailwater. Striped and white bass slow on bill baits, in-line spinnerbaits, live shad, sassy shad and small lures below the dam, along riprap, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: August 28.elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Channel and blue catfish fair on shad and worms in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: August 30. Elevation 1 1/2 ft. below normal with gates closed, water high 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids good on topwater lures. Walleye fair on live bait. Catfish good on juglines and rod-and-reel. Crappie fair on small jigs around structure. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: August 30. Elevation above normal, water 85. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, shad, shrimp and stinkbait along channels, dam and main lake. Report submitted Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.
SOUTHEAST
Blue River: August 30. Elevation normal, water 81 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes and spinnerbaits around brush structure, rocks and shorelines. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and worms around brush structure, river channel and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: August 27. Elevation below normal, water 89. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: August 27. Elevation dropping, water 82 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs at 20-25 ft. around brush structure, main lake and standing timber. White bass fair on minnows and spoons in the main lake and along shorelines late evenings at sunset. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, stinkbait and worms below the dam, main lake and river mouth. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: August 27. Elevation above normal, water 90 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: August 29. Elevation normal, water 91 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp at the inlet, along riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: August 28. Elevation normal, water 70 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout excellent on caddis flies and PowerBait along creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: August 27. Elevation below normal, water 88. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits and plastic baits along creek channels, points and rocks. White and spotted bass fair on topwater lures along flats, main lake and points; look for schooling fish chasing bait. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: August 28. Elevation below normal, water 86 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around points. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and river channel. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and worms along creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: August 27. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, points, rocks and weed beds. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, main lake, river channel and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: August 28. Elevation below normal, water 89. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake, shallows and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: August 29. Elevation normal, water 86. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been better. Striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, flukes, sassy shad and shad below the dam, along channels, dam, main lake and points. People are catching striper near the dam on topwater lures. They are also catching them below the dam on flukes and live shad. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, stinkbait and sunfish around docks, main lake and standing timber. Blue cats are being caught on punch bait and dough bat in 18-30 ft. of water. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie are being caught in 16-25 ft. of water on jigs with PowerBait. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: August 27. Elevation below normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Altus-Lugert: August 30. Elevation dropping, water 80 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. White bass slow on bill baits and crankbaits in the main lake. Channel catfish slow on minnows, punch bait, stinkbait and worms in the main lake and sandbar. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: August 29. Elevation above normal, water 85 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: August 29. Elevation normal, water 90s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids, white bass and saugeye fair on jigs and small lures in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Tom Steed: August 30. Elevation normal, water 80. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.sw. t-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and stinkbait along flats. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: August 30. Elevation normal, water 80s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along channels, creek channels and main lake. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.