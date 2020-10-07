Oklahoma Fishing Report October 7, 2020

NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: October 5. Elevation normal, water 75 with 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on bill baits and plastic baits around brush structure, shallows, and shorelines. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, and jigs around the main lake and points. Paddlefish fair snagging around river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Kaw: October 5. Elevation 1 3/4 ft. below normal, water low 70s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Crappie excellent on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap, and standing timber. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish excellent on cut bait, live bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, and stinkbait around creek channels, flats, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits, jigs, live shad, minnows, sassy shad, spoons, and topwater lures around the main lake, points, and tailwater. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: October 5. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam and around channels. Striped bass fair on spoons around channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: October 2. Elevation normal, water 62 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam and around the Watts area. Fishing is best during periods of low or no flow. Usually best early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Sooner: October 4. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on jigs and live shad around discharge and main lake. Saugeye slow on crankbaits and jigs around the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: October 6. Elevation above normal, water 78 and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shorelines, and standing timber. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on minnows and worms around brush structure, docks, and shallows. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: October 4. Elevation below normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Channel and blue catfish good on shad and worms around the main lake. White bass and striped bass hybrids good on live shad and slabs around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: October 5. Elevation 3 1/2 ft. above normal with gates closed, water mid-60s and clear. Striped bass hybrids fair on live bait and hard plastic baits. Walleye fair on worms. Catfish good on the north side of the lake. Crappie slow around structure. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: October 3. Elevation normal, water 77. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Channel catfish good on dough bait and sponge baits around baited holes. Largemouth and smallmouth bass slow except at dawn when topwater lures are good off points. Using a shaky head jig with June bug worm good and bass jigs are fair. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs off docks early morning hours and picking up on milk money jigs around lake brush piles and ledges. White bass are up creeks in the evenings and off deep ledges using a jigging spoon. Sunfish good on fly-rod with black gnat flies. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Broken Bow: October 2. Elevation normal, water 76. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spoons around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: October 2. Elevation normal, water 78 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crickets, grasshoppers, plastic baits, and small lures around points, rocks, shorelines, and standing timber. White bass good on jigs, minnows, and small lures below the dam, around dam and riprap. Blue and channel catfish excellent on live bait, live shad, shad, shrimp, and worms around coves, river channel, river mouth, and shallows. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: October 2. Elevation above normal, water 75 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: October 4. Elevation normal, water 80 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastics, and topwater lures around main lake, points, riprap, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shrimp, and worms in coves, inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: October 2. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout excellent on caddis flies, PowerBait, tube jigs, worms, and salmon eggs below the dam, around shallows and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: October 2. Elevation normal, water 77 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, creek channels, and points. White and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, lipless baits, and topwater lures below the dam and around the main lake. Crappie good on minnows around river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: October 2. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around points. Crappie good on minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish excellent on cut bait, hot dogs, and punch bait around creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: October 2. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz bait, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, rocks, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, and around main lake, river mouth, and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, river channel, standing timber, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: October 3. Elevation normal, water 76. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live shad, shad, and sunfish around channels, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, points, rocks, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: October 2. Elevation below normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs and live shad around main lake and points. Striper fishing has been good the past week, striper have been hitting fresh caught shad. Topwater action has been hit or miss depending on the day. White bass good on Alabama rig, sassy shad, and topwater lures around main lake and points. White bass are biting Alabama rigs when topwater feed is present. Blue catfish fair on crickets and shad around flats and main lake. Blue cat bite has been picking up as temperatures cool. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.
Wister: October 2. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, around channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, points, shorelines, standing timber, and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.
SOUTHWEST
Waurika: October 6. Elevation normal, water mid-70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Walleye and saugeye fair on crankbaits around the dam and riprap. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait around channels and main lake. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!