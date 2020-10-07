Oklahoma Fishing Report October 7, 2020

Sardis: October 3. Elevation normal, water 76. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live shad, shad, and sunfish around channels, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, points, rocks, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: October 2. Elevation below normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs and live shad around main lake and points. Striper fishing has been good the past week, striper have been hitting fresh caught shad. Topwater action has been hit or miss depending on the day. White bass good on Alabama rig, sassy shad, and topwater lures around main lake and points. White bass are biting Alabama rigs when topwater feed is present. Blue catfish fair on crickets and shad around flats and main lake. Blue cat bite has been picking up as temperatures cool. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.