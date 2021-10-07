Oklahoma Fishing Report October 6, 2021

Broken Bow : October 1. Elevation below normal, water 79. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html . Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and points. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: October 1. Elevation below normal, water 75 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids, white and striped bass good on jigs, small lures and spoons below the dam, around docks, main lake and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, live shad, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, discharge and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs at 10-15 ft. below the dam, around docks and main lake. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.