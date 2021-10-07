Oklahoma Fishing Report October 6, 2021

NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: October 4. Elevation normal, water 79 with 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, sassy shad, slabs and tube jigs along flats, main lake and rocks. Windblown shorelines will be hotspots for white bass for the next few weeks. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on live shad along creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: October 2. Elevation above normal, water 70s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, docks and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: October 5. Elevation normal, water 70s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, plastics, sassy shad, spinnerbaits, and worms along coves, docks, points, and shorelines. Crappie and bluegill slow on grasshoppers, minnows, small lures and worms along brush structures, coves, docks, and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: October 4. Elevation 1 ft. below normal, water 70s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on crawfish, cut bait, grasshoppers, live bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along creek channels, flats, main lake, river channel, river mouth and shallows. White bass and striped bass hybrids good on crankbaits, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, live bait, live shad, minnows, sassy shad, shad, spoons and topwater lures in the main lake, points, riprap and bridges. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows, shad, spoons and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: September 30. Elevation normal, water 84. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: October 3. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts Area. Best fishing times are early morning and late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Sooner: October 3. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits around brush structure and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids slow on jigs and live shad in the discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: October 2. Elevation below normal, water 74 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: October 5. Elevation normal water 70s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, live shad, shrimp, sunfish, and worms along river channels, tail waters, and below the dam. White and striped bass slow on bill baits, flukes, live shad, sassy shad, small lures, and spoons along riprap, river channels, shorelines, tail waters, and below the dam. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: October 5. Elevation below normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. White and hybrid striped bass fair on crankbaits and slabs around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: October 4. Elevation below normal, water mid-70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids good on jigs and live bait around the main lake. Walleye fair on worms. Catfish good on cut baits along the north side of the lake. Crappie slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: October 4. Elevation 1/2 ft. below normal, water 82 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on topwater lures and shaky head worms in the main lake. Crappie are improving around brush piles and ledges in 25 ft. of water and fair around docks. White bass good on spoons and grubs along ledges. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: October 6. Elevation normal, water 76 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, rocks and shorelines. Channel catfish good on dough bait and worms around brush structure, channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: October 1. Elevation below normal, water 79. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and points. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: October 1. Elevation below normal, water 75 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids, white and striped bass good on jigs, small lures and spoons below the dam, around docks, main lake and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, live shad, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, discharge and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs at 10-15 ft. below the dam, around docks and main lake. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: October 1. Elevation below normal, water 78 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: October 3. Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Largemouth bass are schooling. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: October 1. Elevation normal, water 68 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies and PowerBait along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: October 1. Elevation below normal, water 76. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves, creek channels, points and standing timber. Crappie and white bass fair on minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: October 1. Elevation normal, water 83 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and worms in coves and around points. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and worms along the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: October 1. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, grubs, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, main lake, river channel and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, grasshoppers, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spoons and sunfish around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, docks, points, standing timber and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Texoma: October 3. Elevation below normal, water 83. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes, live shad, plastic baits, sassy shad, slabs and topwater lures below the dam, around points, in creek channels and the main lake. Catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, around points, in creek channels and the main lake. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait and small lures around brush, coves, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Garret Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: October 1. Elevation below normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shallows, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Ft. Cobb: October 3. Elevation below normal, water 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: October 3. Elevation below normal, water 82 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. White bass fair on minnows and small lures around points and the main lake. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carrol, game warden stationed in Comanche County.