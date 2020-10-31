Oklahoma Fishing Report October 30, 2020

Sardis: October 29. Elevation normal, water 61. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and sunfish along flats and the main lake. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: October 23. Elevation below normal, water 69. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass good on live shad around flats, main lake, and points. Striped bass are biting great in the evenings. Anglers should look for working birds and drop live shad below them. White bass fair on jigs and sassy shad around flats and main lake. White bass are feeding beneath working birds as well. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around main lake and river channel. Blue cat are being caught on whole or cut shad in river channels. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.