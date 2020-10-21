Oklahoma Fishing Report October 21, 2020

Sardis: October 17. Elevation below normal, water 70. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbait, jerk bait, plastics, sassy shad, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and sunfish around channels, flats, and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, points, rocks, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: October 16. Elevation above normal, water 74. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass good on live shad around main lake and points. Fall fishing is here, striped bass have put on the feed shack for the winter. Anglers should use live shad to catch striped bass. Schools of striper have been feeding around North Island and Oak View boat ramp. White bass fair on small lures and topwater lures around flats, main lake, and points. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around flats and main lake. Fishermen are starting to jugline blue cats in about 45 ft. of water with fresh caught shad. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.