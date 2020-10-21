Oklahoma Fishing Report October 21, 2020

NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: October 20. Elevation below normal, water 65 with 1 ft. visibility. Lake levels are well below normal. Many boat access locations have been closed due to low water. Use extreme caution while navigating in a vessel. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Crappie good on grubs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, shallows, and standing timber. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, sassy shad, small lures, spoons, and tube jigs around points and windy shorelines in shallow water with deep water nearby. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad around channels. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: October 19. Elevation normal, water 73 and clear. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait around flats and main lake. Bluegill sunfish fair on jigs, minnows, and worms around docks, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: October 20. Elevation 1 1/4 ft. below normal, water 60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Crappie excellent on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, shad, and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap, and standing timber. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish excellent, on cut bait, goldfish, live shad, shad, and stinkbait around flats, main lake, and river mouth. White bass and striped hybrid bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, live shad, and sassy shad around main lake, points, and river channel. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: October 15. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on plastics around shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Striped bass fair on small lures and spoons around the main lake. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: October 16. Elevation normal, water 62 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout and brown trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam and around the Watts area. Fishing is best during periods of low or no flow. Usually early morning or late evening. Brown trout were stocked this week. Reminder that limit on brown trout is only 1 over 20 inches. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Sooner: October 18. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. Striped hybrid bass and white bass slow on live shad around the main lake. White bass and striped hybrid bass fair on jigs and live shad around discharge. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: October 19. Elevation normal, water 74 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish excellent on crickets, grass hoppers, and worms around docks, rocks, and shorelines. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits, around brush structure, docks, points, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: October 19. Elevation dropping, water 73 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around flats. Flathead catfish good on live bait and snagging below the dam and around flats. Paddlefish fair on snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: October 17. Elevation below normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. White bass and striped hybrid bass good on crankbaits and slabs around the main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad and worms around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: October 19. Elevation 3 ft. below normal, water lower 60s. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped hybrid bass fair on live bait in deep water. Walleye slow to fair on worms. Catfish fair on trotlines. Crappie slow. Report submitted by Eric Puryear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: October 19. Elevation normal, water 74 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. White bass fair on live bait around drop-offs near channel swings. Bass good on topwater lures, buzz baits, and chugger type baits at early dawn and on shaky head lures, jigs, and worms the rest of the day. Crappie good on jigs and minnows off docks early morning, good on jigging spoons off ledges and fair on jigs in brush. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Broken Bow: October 16. Elevation below normal, water 70. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: October 17. Elevation normal, water 68. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. White bass good on jigs, minnows, and plastic baits below the dam, around dam and river mouth. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, shrimp, and sunfish below the dam, around the dam, main lake, and sand bar. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around docks. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: October 16. Elevation above normal water 73 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, around channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: October 18. Elevation normal, water 72 and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, lipless baits, and plastic baits around the main lake, points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped hybrid bass and white bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shrimp, and worms around coves, inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: October 16. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and tube jigs around channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: October 16. Elevation normal, water 73 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, flats, points, and shorelines. Crappie and white bass fair on minnows around the main lake and standing timber. White bass fair on spinnerbaits around shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: October 16. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website athttps://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around coves, creek channels, and standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows around standing timber. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and stinkbait below the dam, around creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: October 16. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, around main lake, river channel, and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and small lures around coves, creek channels, tailwater, and weed beds. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, and tube jigs around coves, sandbars, standing timber, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: October 17. Elevation below normal, water 70. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbait, jerk bait, plastics, sassy shad, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and sunfish around channels, flats, and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, points, rocks, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: October 16. Elevation above normal, water 74. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass good on live shad around main lake and points. Fall fishing is here, striped bass have put on the feed shack for the winter. Anglers should use live shad to catch striped bass. Schools of striper have been feeding around North Island and Oak View boat ramp. White bass fair on small lures and topwater lures around flats, main lake, and points. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around flats and main lake. Fishermen are starting to jugline blue cats in about 45 ft. of water with fresh caught shad. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.
Wister: October 16. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, coves, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber, and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Waurika: October 19. Elevation normal, water low 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and punch bait around channels and creek channels. Walleye and saugeye slow on crankbaits around dam and riprap. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.
