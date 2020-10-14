Oklahoma Fishing Report October 14, 2020

Texoma: October 9. Elevation below normal, water 73. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass good on live shad around flats, main lake, and points. Fall feeding patterns are starting to show on the lake, striped bass being caught in early morning and late evenings. Live shad have been the best method to catch limits of striper. Striper also biting on windblown banks near the Sanders island area. Some surface feeding is still present for white bass and small striper. White bass fair on live bait, live shad, sassy shad, and topwater lures around flats and main lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around the main lake and river channel. Blue cats are being caught on cut bait and whole shad. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.