Oklahoma Fishing Report October 14, 2020

NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: October 11. Elevation normal, water mid 70s with 1ft. visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, and plastic baits around points, riprap, and rocks. White bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around coves and points. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around channels and points. Look for points and coves with wind blowing into them. Catfish and white bass have begun hitting these areas with consistency. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: October 12. Elevation normal, water 75 and clear. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait around coves, flats, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks, shorelines, and standing timber. Bluegill sunfish fair on minnows and worms around shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: October 8. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: October 9. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam and around the Watts area. Fishing is best during periods of low or no flow. Usually early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: October 12. Elevation 1/2 ft. below normal. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Blue catfish good on shad and shrimp around flats, riprap, and Winganon Bridge. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by JD Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Sooner: October 11. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure and weed beds. Striped hybrid bass, white bass, and saugeye fair on live shad and jigs around discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: October 12. Elevation above normal, water 76 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, flats, points, shorelines, and standing timber. White bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and small lures around channels and flats. Bluegill sunfish good on worms around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: October 12. Elevation normal, water 74 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around flats. Flathead catfish fair on live bait and snagging below the dam and around flats. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: October 9. Elevation below normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. White bass and striped hybrid bass good on shad and slabs around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: October 12. Elevation 2 3/4 ft. below normal with all gates closed, water mid to lower 60s and clear. Catfish fair on shrimp and live bait. Walleye fair on worms. Striped hybrid bass good on slabs in deep water. Crappie slow on live bait. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: October 11. Elevation below normal, water 72 and clear. Bass fair on chug bugs and whopper-ploppers early morning and fair on jigs and shaky head June bug worms during the day. Crappie good on minnows and jigs off docks early morning and good around brush piles and deep drop-offs in the lake. White bass being caught on rattletraps and long johns in the evening hours. Sunfish excellent on fly-rod in bays. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Broken Bow: October 9. Elevation normal, water 77. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on punch bait and worms around, coves, points, and river channel. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: October 9. Elevation normal, water 78 and turbid. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Blue and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, shrimp, and stinkbait around discharge, main lake, and river channel. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around docks. Striped bass fair on jigs, live bait, small lures, topwater lures, and white lures working best below and around the dam. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: October 9. Elevation below normal, water 74 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, around channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: October 11. Elevation normal, water 77 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, lipless baits, and plastic baits around main lake, points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped hybrid bass and white bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shrimp around coves, inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: October 9. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, tube jigs, and worms around creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: October 9. Elevation normal, water 73. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, and standing timber. Crappie and white bass fair on jigs and minnows around creek channels, river channel, and standing timber. Channel and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, and stinkbait around river channel. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine creek: October 9. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around creek channels and points. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver around creek channels, dam, and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: October 9. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, and plastic baits around creek channels, docks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, around creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, minnows, and small lures below the dam, around coves, points, rocks, standing timber, tailwater, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: October 9. Elevation below normal, water 79. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html.Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbait, jerk bait, jigs, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and sunfish around channels, flats, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: October 9. Elevation below normal, water 73. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass good on live shad around flats, main lake, and points. Fall feeding patterns are starting to show on the lake, striped bass being caught in early morning and late evenings. Live shad have been the best method to catch limits of striper. Striper also biting on windblown banks near the Sanders island area. Some surface feeding is still present for white bass and small striper. White bass fair on live bait, live shad, sassy shad, and topwater lures around flats and main lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around the main lake and river channel. Blue cats are being caught on cut bait and whole shad. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.
Wister: October 9. Elevation normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, creek channels, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, around channels, main lake, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber, and cedar brush.
SOUTHWEST
Ft. Cobb: October 11. Elevation below normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around channels, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Waurika: October 13. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Striped hybrid bass and white bass fair on cut bait around channels and main lake. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.
