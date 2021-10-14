Oklahoma Fishing Report October 13, 2021

NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: October 11. Elevation normal, water 76 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. White bass good on grubs, jigs and sassy shad around points and windblown shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows at 6-12 ft. around brush structure. Paddlefish fair snagging along the river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: October 9. Elevation normal, water 70s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, docks and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: October 10. Elevation normal, water 70s with 1 ft. of visibility. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves, around docks, main lake, points and shallows. Crappie and bluegill fair on jigs, minnows, PowerBait, small lures and worms in coves, around docks, flats and points. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, crickets, hotdogs, live shad, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms along channels, coves, flats and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: October 12. Elevation 2 ft. below normal, water 70s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, grasshoppers, live bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along flats, inlet, main lake, river channel, river mouth and shallows. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, live shad, minnows, sassy shad and spoons in the main lake, around points, riprap and bridges. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: October 7. Elevation above normal, water 84. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam and along channels. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits along shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: October 8. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons below the dam and Watts area. Best times are early morning and late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Sooner: October 10. Elevation below normal, water 70s and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait in the main lake. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks and weed beds. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: October 9. Elevation below normal, water 70 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, flats and points. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: October 10. Elevation normal, water 70s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Striped and white bass slow on buzz baits, flukes, hair jigs, lipless baits, live shad, sassy shad, shad and small lures below the dam, along riprap, river channel and tailwater. Blue and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, crickets, cut bait, hotdogs, live shad, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, riprap, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Foss: October 12. Elevation 2 1/2 ft. below normal, water mid-70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair on live bait in deeper water. Walleye fair on worms. Catfish good on cut bait. Crappie fair around docks on the south side. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html.
Blue River: October 12. Elevation normal, water 75 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels and rocks. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and dough bait along channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: October 9. Elevation below normal, water 81. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: October 9. Elevation below normal, water 75. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth and smallmouth bass slow on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and main lake. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, discharge, docks and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live shad, minnows and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, main lake and shorelines. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: October 8. Elevation below normal, water 74 ad murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: October 10. Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait in coves, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: October 8. Elevation normal, water 68 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs and worms along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: October 8. Elevation below normal, water 73. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on flukes, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along channels, coves, points and shallows. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: October 8. Elevation normal, water 81 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, flukes, rogues and spinnerbaits in coves, creek channels and points. Crappie good on jigs and small lures around brush structure, channels and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, stinkbait and worms below the dam and along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: October 8. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and small lures along channels, river channel, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits and spoons around brush structure, dam, points, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hotdogs, minnows, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: October 10. Elevation below normal, water 80. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, jerk baits, jigs, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: October 10. Elevation below normal, water 77. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been good. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes, live shad, sassy shad and topwater lures below the dam, main lake and points. Striper are biting live shad very well right now. They are catching them near the islands and Platter Flats area. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, PowerBait, punch bait and sunfish along channels, main lake and points. Blue catfish are feeding in 18-35 ft. of water. They are biting punch bait and shad pretty well. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, coves, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: October 8. Elevation below normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Ellsworth: October 10. Elevation normal, water 81 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: October 10. Elevation below normal, water 80s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Waurika: October 12. Elevation below normal, water 80s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and punch bait along channels, coves and shorelines. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on sassy shad and shad along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.