Oklahoma Fishing Report October 13, 2021

Sardis : October 10. Elevation below normal, water 80. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, jerk baits, jigs, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: October 10. Elevation below normal, water 77. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been good. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes, live shad, sassy shad and topwater lures below the dam, main lake and points. Striper are biting live shad very well right now. They are catching them near the islands and Platter Flats area. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, PowerBait, punch bait and sunfish along channels, main lake and points. Blue catfish are feeding in 18-35 ft. of water. They are biting punch bait and shad pretty well. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, coves, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.