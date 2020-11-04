Oklahoma Fishing Report November 4, 2020

Ft. Gibson: November 2. Elevation above normal, water 57 with 1 ft. of visibility. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, sassy shad and spoons in the main lake, around points, windblown rocky shorelines and flats. On windy days, fishermen are able to catch white bass while wading on the shallow flats. Use a set up that will cast a great distance. A weighted float may help cast a small jigs further into the wind. Crappie good on grubs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake and standing timber. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and rogues along riprap, rocks and shorelines. Come enjoy the lake as temperatures begin to cool off. Fish are biting and many folks have moved on to other activities. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.