Oklahoma Fishing Report November 4, 2020

NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: November 2. Elevation above normal, water 57 with 1 ft. of visibility. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, sassy shad and spoons in the main lake, around points, windblown rocky shorelines and flats. On windy days, fishermen are able to catch white bass while wading on the shallow flats. Use a set up that will cast a great distance. A weighted float may help cast a small jigs further into the wind. Crappie good on grubs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake and standing timber. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and rogues along riprap, rocks and shorelines. Come enjoy the lake as temperatures begin to cool off. Fish are biting and many folks have moved on to other activities. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: November 2. Elevation above normal, water 71 and murky. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait along flats. Bluegill sunfish fair on jigs, minnows and worms around docks, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: November 4. Elevation 3 ft. above normal, water 50s and muddy. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait and shad along flats and shallows. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: October 28. Elevation above normal, water clear. White bass good on jigs and small lures in the main lake and around points. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Sooner: November 2. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on jigs and live shad in the main lake. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on jigs and live bait in the discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: November 2. Elevation above normal, water 74 and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, creek channels, docks and river channel. Green, bluegill and redear sunfish good on worms around docks and rocks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: November 2. Elevation above normal, water 71 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam and along flats. Flathead catfish fair on live bait and snagging below the dam and main lake. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Foss: November 3. Elevation 3 ft. below normal with all gates closed, water low 60s and clear. Striped bass hybrids fair on live bait and slabs in the main lake. Crappie good on worms around the fish house. Catfish fair on stinkbait. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: November 3. Elevation below normal, water 72 and clear. White bass good jigging spoons at 34-58 ft. off ledges out front of the dam. Bass good on topwater lures off docks during early morning hours and good at 34-58 ft. off ledges out front of the dam. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Broken Bow: October 30. Elevation below normal, water 68. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: October 30. Elevation below normal, water turbid but clearing. Blue catfish excellent on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad and stinkbait in the main lake, around rocks and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, in coves and around docks. Saugeye fair on bill baits and small lures below the dam. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: October 30.Elevation above normal, water 70 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish above normal, water 70 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: November 1. Elevation normal, water 68 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, lipless baits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, inlet, along riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: October 30. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout excellent on midges, plastic baits, PowerBait and tube jigs along creeks and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: October 30. Elevation above normal, water 70. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, around points and rocks. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: October 30. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits in coves and around points. Crappie excellent on minnows around brush structure in mornings. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait along creek channels and the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: October 30. Elevation normal, water murky. Crappie good on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait and stinkbait along channels, creek channels, inlet, main lake, points, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: October 29. Elevation normal, water 61. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, riprap, rocks, standing timber, weed beds, creek channels and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: October 30. Elevation below normal, water 67. Fall fishing is good on the lake. Striped bass good on live shad along flats and the main lake. Striped bass are biting good in the mornings and late evenings. Anglers should look for working birds and locate feeding schools on electronics. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, live bait and small lures along flats and the main lake. Blue catfish good on cut bait, live shad and shad around docks and river channel. Blue cats have been feeding near cleaning docks on cut bait/rib cages. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.
Wister: October 30. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points and in coves. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake and standing timber. Crappie god on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Ft. Cobb: November 1. Elevation below normal, water 60s and cloudy. Striped bass hybrids slow on crawfish in the main lake. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Waurika: November 3. Elevation normal, water high 60s. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad along channels and main lake. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait
