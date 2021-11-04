Oklahoma Fishing Report November 3, 2021

NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: November 2. Elevation above normal, water 66 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad along the river channel. Paddlefish fair snagging in the river channel. High water may create challenges for boat access. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: October 29. Elevation above normal, water 70 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam, along channels, docks and shorelines. Crappie good below the dam, around brush structure and docks. Recent rains have brought debris into the main lake. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: October 31. Elevation normal, water 31 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, jerk baits, live bait, minnows, spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, points and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, hotdogs, live shad, stinkbait and worms in coves, around docks and points. Crappie and bluegill slow on grubs, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, small lures and worms in coves, around docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: November 1. Elevation 1 1/2 ft. above normal, water 60s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait and sunfish along flats, main lake, river channel and river mouth. White bass and striped bass hybrids good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, live shad, sassy shad, shad and spoons along creek channels, main lake, points, riprap and rocks. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: October 28. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: October 29. Elevation normal, water 60 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons below the dam and Watts area. Early morning and late evening hours are the best times for trout. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Sooner: November 1. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on live shad in the main lake. Saugeye slow on crankbaits, jigs and live shad in the main lake. Largemouth bass slow on jerk baits and plastic baits around brush structure, main lake and weed beds. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: November 1. Elevation above normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, flats, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits and small lures along creek channels, flats and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: October 31. Elevation normal, water 70s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. White and striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, live shad and sassy shad below the dam, along riprap, river channel and tailwater. Blue and channel catfish slow on hotdogs, live bait, live shad, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: November 1. Elevation below normal, water 60s and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Channel catfish fair on worms around points and spillway. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Foss: November 1. Elevation 2 3/4 ft. below normal, water mid-60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair on hard baits while surfacing. Walleye fair on worms in deep water. Catfish good on cut baits. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: October 30. Elevation normal, water 68 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Bass fair on square bill crankbaits and topwater lures. Crappie good on minnows and jigs. White bass slow. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: November 2. Elevation normal, water 61 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout excellent on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait along channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: October 30. Elevation below normal, water 79. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: October 31. Elevation below normal, water 64 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, docks and main lake. White bass slow on jigs, minnows and spoons below the dam, discharge, main lake and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live shad, minnows, stinkbait and worms below the dam and main lake. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: October 29. Elevation below normal, water 70 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: October 31. Elevation normal, water 66 and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait at the inlet, along riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: October 29. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs and worms along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: October 29. Elevation below normal, water 66. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along creek channels, rocks and standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: October 29. Elevation normal, water 74 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along creek channels and points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and points. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: October 29. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, points and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, main lake, river channel, spillway and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along channels, main lake, river channel and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: October 29. Elevation normal, water 76. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points, riprap, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: October 31. Elevation below normal, water 72. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass good on live shad, sassy shad and slabs along channels, main lake and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live shad, PowerBait, punch bait and stinkbait
Wister: October 29. Elevation below normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, stinkbait, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Ellsworth: October 31. Elevation normal, water 83 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. White bass good on small lures around points and rocks. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: October 31. Elevation below normal, water 70s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around docks and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.