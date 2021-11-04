Oklahoma Fishing Report November 3, 2021

Broken Bow : October 30. Elevation below normal, water 79. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html . Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: October 31. Elevation below normal, water 64 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, docks and main lake. White bass slow on jigs, minnows and spoons below the dam, discharge, main lake and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live shad, minnows, stinkbait and worms below the dam and main lake. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.