Oklahoma Fishing Report November 25, 2020

NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: November 24. Elevation above normal, water 52 with 1 ft. of visibility. Blue and channel catfish good on live bait in the shallows. Crappie fair on hair jigs and jigs at 12-20 ft. around brush structure. Paddlefish fair snagging in the river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: November 23. Elevation normal, water 70 and clear. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait in coves, along creek channels, flats and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure and docks. Bluegill sunfish fair on jigs, minnows and worms around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: November 19. Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits along shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam and along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: November 20. Elevation normal, water 58 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. The best times are early morning and late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Perry CCC: November 20. Elevation normal, water 50s and muddy. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait and small lures in coves and along the dam. Floating PowerBait 1 ft. off the bottom has been productive. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: November 22. Elevation normal, water 50s and murky. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on jigs and live shad in the discharge and main lake. Saugeye fair on crankbaits and jigs in the discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: November 23. Elevation above normal water 60 and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, docks, rocks, points and standing timber. White bass fair on small lures and tube jigs along channels, flats and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: November 23. Elevation below normal, water 70 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam, along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Flathead catfish fair on live bait and live shad along flats and main lake. Paddlefish and flathead catfish slow snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Foss: November 24. Elevation 3 1/4 ft. below normal with all gates closed, water high 50s and clear. Crappie fair on live bait near the fish house at the marina. Striped bass hybrids slow on slabs in deep water. Walleye slow on worms. Catfish fair on stinkbait. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Blue River: November 24. Elevation normal, water 60 and clear. Rainbow trout good on midges, nymphs and PowerBait along the river channel. Orange and peach PowerBait seem to be doing the best for bait fishermen. Black Wooly Buggers and Walt’s Worms are producing the most fish for fly fishermen. It is important to get the fly down and close to the bottom because that is where the fish have been. Try fishing below falls and around current breaks for best results. If you try a spot and it does not produce fish in 30 minutes or so move on to the next spot. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: November 20. Elevation below normal, water 67. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spoons around brush structure and points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: November 21. Elevation normal, water 57. Blue and flathead catfish excellent on hotdogs, live bait, live shad, shad and worms in the main lake, around rocks and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks. Striped bass good on plastic baits and worms below the dam and along the dam. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: November 20. Elevation normal, water 61 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, spoons and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: November 22. Elevation normal, water 60 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits in the main lake, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait in coves, inlet, along riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: November 20. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on midges, PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs and salmon eggs along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: November 20. Elevation below normal, water 60. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits in coves, along flats and rocks. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: November 20. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around points. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and stinkbait below the dam, along creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: November 20. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river mouth and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along channels, creek channels and river channel. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish fair on crawfish, crickets, grubs, small lures and worms in coves, around docks, sandbar and shorelines. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: November 19. Elevation below normal, water 62. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines and tailwater. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: November 20. Elevation below normal, water 66 and clear. Striped bass hybrids good on flukes and live shad along creek channels, main lake and points. Striped bass are biting well on live shad in the main lake. Have had some reports of dead-sticking starting to pick up. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and live bait along channels and main lake. Blue cats are being caught near cleaning docks on cut bait. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Crappie have been biting on and off on boat docks. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.
Wister: November 20. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along channels, points, shorelines and in coves. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
