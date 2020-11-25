Oklahoma Fishing Report November 25, 2020

Blue River: November 24. Elevation normal, water 60 and clear. Rainbow trout good on midges, nymphs and PowerBait along the river channel. Orange and peach PowerBait seem to be doing the best for bait fishermen. Black Wooly Buggers and Walt’s Worms are producing the most fish for fly fishermen. It is important to get the fly down and close to the bottom because that is where the fish have been. Try fishing below falls and around current breaks for best results. If you try a spot and it does not produce fish in 30 minutes or so move on to the next spot. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.