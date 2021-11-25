Oklahoma Fishing Report November 24, 2021

Sardis : November 19. Elevation below normal, water 68. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: November 21. Elevation below normal, water 60. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been good. Striped bass good on flukes, live shad, sassy shad, slabs and topwater lures along flats, main lake, points, river channel and shallows. Striper are being caught on live shad near Washita Point, in between the railroad and Hwy 70 Bridge. They have been biting very well lately. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish along creek channels, docks, main lake, points and river channel. Blue cats are biting on juglines and rod-and-reel pretty well right now. They are biting on live shad and sunfish. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, coves, docks and standing timber. Crappie have been slower this week than last. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.