Oklahoma Fishing Report November 24, 2021

NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: November 23. Elevation above normal, water 55 with 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Paddlefish fair snagging along the river channel. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits in the main lake and around rocks. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: November 23. Elevation normal, water 50s with 1 ft. of visibility. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits and lipless baits around brush structure, coves, docks, flats, points and shallows. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, live shad, punch bait, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms along channels, coves, flats, points and shallows. Crappie and bluegill fair on crickets, jigs, minnows, small lures and worms in coves, around docks, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: November 18. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: November 20. Elevation normal, water 58 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best times are during periods of low or no flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Perry CCC: November 22. Elevation below normal, water 50s and murky. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait and small lures in coves and along flats. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County
Sooner: November 22. Elevation normal, water 50s and murky. Striped bass hybrids good on cut bait, jigs and live shad in the discharge and main lake. Saugeye slow on crankbaits, jigs and live shad in the discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: November 22. Elevation normal, water 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: November 23. Elevation normal, water 50s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Striped and white bass slow on buzz baits, crankbaits, flukes, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, live shad, sassy shad, small lures and topwater lures below the dam, along riprap, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, dough bait, hot dogs, live shad, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: November 21. Elevation below normal, water 50s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair on topwater lures around points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Foss: November 22. Elevation 3 ft. below normal, water lower 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids good drifting and slabbing minnows and hard baits. Catfish good on live bait and stinkbait. Walleye fair on worms along the dam. Crappie slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: November 22. Elevation 1 1/2 ft. below normal, water 60 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass slow on shaky head worms along deep shorelines. Smallmouth bass being caught on topwater lures early and late in the day. Crappie slow off docks and good using a jigging spoon with a small crappie jig above along ledges. White bass are up on the top of ledges in 24-34 ft. of water. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: November 22. Elevation below normal, water 55 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons along channels and points. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: November 19. Elevation below normal, water 59. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: November 20. Elevation below normal, water 57 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids, largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped and white bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits and topwater lures below the dam, around brush structure, docks and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, live shad, minnows, stinkbait and worms below the dam, discharge and main lake. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, docks and main lake. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: November 19. Elevation below normal, water 61 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: November 21. Elevation normal, water 52 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: November 19. Elevation normal, water 55 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout excellent on caddis flies, small lures, tube jigs and worms below the dam, along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: November 19. Elevation below normal, water 64. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in coves, around points, rocks and shorelines. White bass fair on crankbaits, spoons and topwater lures around points and shorelines. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: November 19. Elevation normal, water 59 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and worms in coves and around points. Crappie fair on jigs around brush and standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: November 19. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, grubs, hot dogs, minnows, shad, stinkbait and sunfish along creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, minnows and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, points and standing timber. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, creek channels, points, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: November 19. Elevation below normal, water 68. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: November 21. Elevation below normal, water 60. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been good. Striped bass good on flukes, live shad, sassy shad, slabs and topwater lures along flats, main lake, points, river channel and shallows. Striper are being caught on live shad near Washita Point, in between the railroad and Hwy 70 Bridge. They have been biting very well lately. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish along creek channels, docks, main lake, points and river channel. Blue cats are biting on juglines and rod-and-reel pretty well right now. They are biting on live shad and sunfish. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, coves, docks and standing timber. Crappie have been slower this week than last. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: November 19. Elevation below normal, water 55 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.