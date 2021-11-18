Oklahoma Fishing Report November 17, 2021

NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: November 15. Elevation above normal, water 50 with 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. White bass good on crankbaits, grubs and sassy shad in the main lake, around points and rocks. Paddlefish fair snagging in the main lake and river channel. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad along creek channels, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: November 14. Elevation normal, water 55 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and in-line spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs and jigs below the dam and around points. Crappie excellent on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: November 15. Elevation normal, water 60. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, live shad, minnows, plastic baits, sassy shad and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, docks, flats and shorelines. Crappie and bluegill slow on crickets, grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, flats and points. Channel and blue catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, live shad, shad and sunfish in coves, main lake, points and shallows. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: November 15. Elevation 1/2 ft. above normal, water 50s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, sunfish and worms along channels, flats, main lake, river channel, river mouth and shallows. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines and standing timber. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, cut bait, live bait, live shad, sassy shad, shad and spoons in the main lake, around points, riprap and rocks. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: November 11. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits along shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait along channels. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: November 13. Elevation normal, water 63 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, midges and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best times are during periods of low or no flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Perry CCC: November 14. Elevation below normal, water 60 and murky. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait and small lures in coves and around docks. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: November 14. Elevation normal, water 60 and murky. Striped bass hybrids good on jigs and live shad in the discharge and main lake. Saugeye fair on crankbaits and live shad in the main lake. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and live bait in the discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: November 13. Elevation above normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, docks and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: November 15. Elevation above normal, water 60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Striped and white bass slow on bill baits, buzz baits, flukes, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, live shad, sassy shad and small lures along riprap, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Blue and flathead catfish slow on cut bait, hot dogs, live shad, punch bait, sassy shad, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: November 14. Elevation below normal, water 50s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair on topwater lures around points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Foss: November 15. Elevation 3 ft. below normal, water lower 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids good on live bait and slabs in the main lake. Walleye slow on worms and small jigs. Crappie fair on jigs. Catfish good on cut bait. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: November 15. Elevation below normal, water 63 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on topwater lures, Ned rigs, shaky head lures and mid-range crankbaits in the main lake. Lots of smallmouth are being caught but they are small. Crappie good off docks early morning and fair around brush piles and ledges using spoons. White bass are on the ledges in the mid-lake areas at 34-36 ft. deep.
Blue River: November 16. Elevation below normal, water 60 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait and spoons along channels and rocks. Orange and pink PowerBait seem to be producing the best. Slow rolling 1/8 gold spoons produced lots of fish the past weekend. Fly fishermen have done well with midges, caddis and Pat’s rubber leg patterns. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: November 12. Elevation below normal, water 66. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits and spoons around brush structure, points and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: November 12. Elevation below normal, water 58 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, docks and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, hot dogs, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, docks, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on crankbaits, minnows and plastic baits around brush structure, creek channels and docks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: November 12. Elevation below normal, water 65 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: November 14. Elevation normal, water 58 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points and river channel. Striped bass hybrids fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp along the inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: November 12. Elevation normal, water 58 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, small lures, topwater lures, worms and salmon eggs below the dam, along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: November 12. Elevation below normal, water 66. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth, spotted and white bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and topwater lures around points, rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: November 12. Elevation normal, water 61 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits in coves. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: November 12. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows and plastic baits around brush structure, inlet, points and sandbar. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms along channels, creek channels, main lake, river mouth and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels and main lake. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: November 11. Elevation below normal, water 64. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap, rocks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: November 14. Elevation below normal, water 61. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been great. Striped bass good on live shad, plastic baits, sassy shad and slabs in the main lake, around points, river channel and shallows. Striper are feeding very well right now on live shad in shallow water. They are moving towards the north end of the lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, live bait, live bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, docks, main lake, points, river channel and river mouth. Blue cats are being caught right now on juglines and rod-and-reel at 25-60 ft. of water. They are biting well on sunfish and live shad. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, coves, docks and standing timber. Crappie are getting better every day. Report submitted by Garret Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: November 12. Elevation normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, coves, flats, points, shorelines and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Waurika: November 16. Elevation below normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and punch bait around docks, shallows and shorelines. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait, sassy shad and shad along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.