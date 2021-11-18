Oklahoma Fishing Report November 17, 2021

Texoma: November 14. Elevation below normal, water 61. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been great. Striped bass good on live shad, plastic baits, sassy shad and slabs in the main lake, around points, river channel and shallows. Striper are feeding very well right now on live shad in shallow water. They are moving towards the north end of the lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, live bait, live bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, docks, main lake, points, river channel and river mouth. Blue cats are being caught right now on juglines and rod-and-reel at 25-60 ft. of water. They are biting well on sunfish and live shad. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, coves, docks and standing timber. Crappie are getting better every day. Report submitted by Garret Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.