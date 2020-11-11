Oklahoma Fishing Report November 11, 2020

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle : November 9. Elevation 1/3 ft. below normal, water 71 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html . Crappie good on spoons at 34 ft. along mid-lake ledges and shelves. Bass good on crankbaits off points and some topwater action early morning and dusk using shaky head worms in June bug color. White bass are at 27-38 ft. on ledges and flats. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Blue River: November 10. Elevation normal, water 63 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits and garlic scented peach colored PowerBait along the river channel, rocks and below falls behind current breaks; gold spoons or spinners seem to produce lots of fish when slow rolled close to the bottom. Trout fishing is really picking up and anglers have been catching limits of nice rainbow trout. Best producers have ben gold little Cleos and peach colored dough PowerBait. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and jerk baits along channels, rocks and shorelines. Bass fishing is still pretty good with the water temp still being in the low 60s. Best lures have been a jerk bait with a slow cadence and small Texas-rigged soft plastic or Ned rig. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and dough bait along channels and longer deeper pools of water where there is not as much flow. Report submitted by Matt Gamble, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.