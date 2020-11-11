Oklahoma Fishing Report November 11, 2020

NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: November 9. Elevation above normal, water 60s with 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on live shad and punch bait along flats, main lake and river channel. White bass good on grubs, jigs, sassy shad and spoons around points and shorelines. Largemouth bass fair on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: November 9. Elevation normal, water 71 and clear. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait along flats and main lake. Bluegill fair on jigs, minnows and worms around docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: November 9. Elevation 1 1/4 ft. above normal, water 50s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along flats and shallows. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap and standing timber. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on crankbaits, lipless baits, live shad and sassy shad below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: November 5. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and along channels. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Perry CCC: November 8. Elevation above normal, water 60s and murky. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait and small lures in coves and along the dam. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: November 8. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. Striped bass hybrids good on live shad in the main lake. Saugeye, striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on jigs and live shad in the discharge. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: November 9. Elevation above normal, water 60 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points, shorelines and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, docks and standing timber. White bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, sassy shad and spoons around brush structure, flats, main lake, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: November 9. Elevation normal, water 72 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad and stinkbait below the dam, along flats and main lake. Flathead catfish fair on goldfish, live bait, live shad, sunfish and snagging below the dam, along channels, flats and main lake. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Foss: November 9. Elevation 3 ft. below normal, water high 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair on slabs in the main lake. Catfish slow. Walleye slow. Crappie slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: November 9. Elevation 1/3 ft. below normal, water 71 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Crappie good on spoons at 34 ft. along mid-lake ledges and shelves. Bass good on crankbaits off points and some topwater action early morning and dusk using shaky head worms in June bug color. White bass are at 27-38 ft. on ledges and flats. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: November 10. Elevation normal, water 63 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits and garlic scented peach colored PowerBait along the river channel, rocks and below falls behind current breaks; gold spoons or spinners seem to produce lots of fish when slow rolled close to the bottom. Trout fishing is really picking up and anglers have been catching limits of nice rainbow trout. Best producers have ben gold little Cleos and peach colored dough PowerBait. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and jerk baits along channels, rocks and shorelines. Bass fishing is still pretty good with the water temp still being in the low 60s. Best lures have been a jerk bait with a slow cadence and small Texas-rigged soft plastic or Ned rig. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and dough bait along channels and longer deeper pools of water where there is not as much flow. Report submitted by Matt Gamble, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: November 6. Elevation below normal, water 70. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: November 7. Elevation normal, water 58 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on plastic baits and worms in coves, main lake, around points, shorelines and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, dough bait and shad along the inlet, main lake, river channel and rocks. White bass fair on jigs, small lures and spoons in coves, along flats and main lake. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: November 6. Elevation above normal, water 66 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: November 8. Elevation normal, water 66 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, inlet, along riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: November 6. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and small lures along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: November 6. Elevation below normal, water 64. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, along flats, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure, channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: November 6. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and spoons in coves and around points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and worms along creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: November 6. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, river mouth, standing timber, weed beds and coves. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, creek channels, flats, main lake, river channel, sandbar and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, along creek channels, sandbar, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: November 6. Elevation below normal, water 73. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures and swim baits around brush structure, points, riprap, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: November 6. Elevation below normal, water 66. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass good on live shad along flats and main lake. Striped bass have been good morning and evening. Anglers should use live shad and find schools of fish on electronics. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad around docks. White bass fair on live bait and live shad along flats and main lake. Blue cats have been biting on cut bait near cleaning docks. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.
Wister: November 6. Elevation below normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, sunfish and worms in the main lake, around points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Ft. Cobb: November 8. Elevation below normal, water 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
