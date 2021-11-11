Oklahoma Fishing Report November 10, 2021

NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: November 9. Elevation above normal, water 64 with 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, sassy shad and spoons in the main lake, around points and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along creek channels and river channel. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around docks and shallows. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: November 7. Elevation above normal, water 60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and in-line spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, rocks and shorelines. Crappie excellent on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait. Paddlefish good snagging on the main lake. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: November 8. Elevation normal, water 60s and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits and worms along channels, coves, docks, main lake and standing timber. Crappie and bluegill slow on crickets, grasshoppers, grubs, minnows, small lures and worms in coves, around docks, main lake and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: November 9. Elevation 1 ft. above normal, water 60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, sunfish and worms in the main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, sassy shad, spoons and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. White bass and striped bass hybrids good on crankbaits, jigs, minnows, shad and spoons in the main lake, around points and riprap. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: November 4. Elevation below normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: November 5. Elevation normal, water 64 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, PowerBait and spoons below the dam and Watts area. Early morning and late evening are the best times for trout. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Perry CCC: November 7. Elevation below normal, water 60 and murky. Rainbow trout slow on dough bait and PowerBait in coves and around the boat ramp. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: November 10. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on live shad in the main lake. Saugeye slow on crankbaits, jigs and live shad in the main lake. Largemouth bass slow on jerk baits and plastic baits around brush structure, main lake and weed beds. White perch fair on cut shad. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: November 6. Elevation above normal, water mid-60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and small lures along channels and flats. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad along the river channel. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: November 8. Elevation normal, water 60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Striped and white bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, live shad, sassy shad, shad, small lures and topwater lures below the dam, along riprap, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Flathead and blue catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, live shad, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: November 7. Elevation below normal, water 50s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Foss: November 11. Elevation 2 3/4 ft. below normal with gates closed, water mid-60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair on live bait, minnows and worms. Catfish good on cut bait, hot dogs, shad and stinkbait. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows. Walleye slow to fair on worms. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: November 7. Elevation 1 ft. below normal, water 65 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Bass fair on small crankbaits, shaky head worms and swim baits. Crappie fair to good on jigs and minnows off docks and brush piles; early morning is best. White bass good jigging spoons at 25-30 ft. of water off ledges in the main lake. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: November 9. Elevation 60 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, nymphs, squirrel tail nymphs and pheasant tail nymphs along channels and rocks. Natural colored squirrel tail and pheasant tail nymphs seem to be getting the most bites for fly fishermen. Woolly buggers are producing a fair amount of quality fish as well. Orange PowerBait seem to be doing the best for bait fishermen. Siler Super Dupers with a slow retrieve are also producing fish. Remember to use light 4-6 pound test and a light action rod for best results. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: November 5. Elevation below normal, water 73. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits and flukes around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: November 6. Elevation below normal, water 60 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, main lake, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: November 5. Elevation below normal, water 66 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shallows. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: November 7. Elevation normal, water 64 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed Seminole County.
McGee Creek: November 5. Elevation below normal, water 67. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures along creek channels, points and rocks. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Robert S. Kerr: November 5. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, inlet, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on minnows, plastic baits, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along channels, creek channels, inlet, river mouth, spillway and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: November 5. Elevation below normal, water 71. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: November 7. Elevation below normal, water 64. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been good. Striped bass good on flukes, live shad, sassy shad and slabs below the dam, along channels, main lake and points. Striper are being caught with live shad very well right now. Fall fishing has definitely arrived! Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, creek channels, docks, points and river channel . Blue cats are being caught on juglines and rod-and-reel. They are being caught on cut and live shad. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, coves and docks. Crappie are slowing biting on jigs. Some days are better than others. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: November 5. Elevation below normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Waurika: November 9. Elevation below normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait along channels, main lake and shorelines. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on cut bait and minnows along the dam and main lake. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.