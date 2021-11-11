Oklahoma Fishing Report November 10, 2021

Sardis : November 5. Elevation below normal, water 71. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: November 7. Elevation below normal, water 64. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been good. Striped bass good on flukes, live shad, sassy shad and slabs below the dam, along channels, main lake and points. Striper are being caught with live shad very well right now. Fall fishing has definitely arrived! Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, creek channels, docks, points and river channel . Blue cats are being caught on juglines and rod-and-reel. They are being caught on cut and live shad. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, coves and docks. Crappie are slowing biting on jigs. Some days are better than others. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.