Oklahoma Fishing Report May 26, 2021

NORTHEAST
Skiatook: May 23. Elevation above normal, water 60s and dirty. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait and live shad at 20-30 ft. in the main lake. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along shorelines. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Bell Cow: May 23. Elevation normal, water 71 and murky. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shallows. Channel catfish good on live bait, minnows and worms around brush structure, docks and shallows. Flathead catfish fair on live bait and minnows around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: May 23. Elevation above normal, water upper 60s and dirty. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and shallows. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: May 25. Elevation above normal, water 70 and turbid. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, tube jigs and worms along shorelines and crappie dock. Saugeye, striped bass hybrids and crappie fair to good in shallow turbid water. Largemouth bass slow in clearer water. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: May 23. Elevation normal, water 72 and murky. Crappie good on minnows and worms along the dam, docks and shorelines. Channel catfish slow on minnows and worms along the dam and shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: May 23. Elevation above normal, water 60s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, dough bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait and worms. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Bluegill and green sunfish fair on worms in coves, around docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: May 22. Elevation above normal, water 65 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, rocks, shorelines and standing timber. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, live bait and shad in coves, main lake and along shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: May 24. Elevation above normal, water 72 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and live shad in the main lake and around points. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, small lures trolling near points, bridges and other main lake areas where shad are concentrating. Green and bluegill sunfish good on caddis flies, crickets, tube jigs and worms around docks and riprap. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: May 22. Elevation above normal, water 65 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, rocks and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Crappie are still being caught in the shallows. Blue catfish good on cut bait, live shad and shad below the dam, along channels, coves, docks, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: May 24. Elevation above normal, water 69 and murky. Largemouth bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, river mouth and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, shrimp and stinkbait in coves and along shorelines. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: May 23. Elevation above normal, water 68 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves and along shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait along the river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: May 23. Elevation above normal, water 60s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along riprap, river channel and shorelines. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, around points and standing timber. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: May 24. Elevation 2 3/4 ft. above normal and rising, water 60s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Crappie excellent on crankbaits, grubs, hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows, small lures and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, Striped bass, striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes, grubs, jerk baits, live bait, live shad, rogues, sassy shad and topwater lures below the dam and tailwater. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, minnows, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along flats, main lake, river channel, river mouth, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: May 24. Elevation above normal, water 86. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits along shorelines. Blue catfish excellent on cut bait along channels. Crappie excellent on grubs, jigs and minnows around docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: May 21. Elevation above normal, water 60 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. Conditions have somewhat improved but water flow is still 3800 cfs. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: May 23. Elevation above normal, water muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Blue catfish good on hotdogs and shad below the dam and rocks. Largemouth bass good on spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along creek channels, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Sooner: May 24. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on jigs and live shad in the discharge and main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait in the discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: May 23. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in coves, shallows and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats and shallows. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: May 23. Elevation rising, water 71 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs, jigs, small lures and spinnerbaits in coves and creek channels. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: May 24. Elevation above normal, water 70 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live shad, shad and sunfish below the dam, along channels, coves and shorelines. Striped and white bass fair on hair jigs, jigs and live shad below the dam and along creek channels. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, coves and shorelines. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
CENTRAL
Arcadia: May 25. Elevation normal, water 66 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, riprap, rocks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Saugeye good on hair jigs and jigs along the dam, flats, points and riprap. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam, docks, points, riprap and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: May 23. Elevation below normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Largemouth bass good on bill baits, flukes, lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shallows and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: May 23. Elevation above normal, water 70 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Channel catfish good on shad and worms in coves and around docks. Largemouth bass fair on spinnerbaits and spoons around brush structure and weed beds. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: May 25. Elevation normal, water low 70s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and worms in the main lake, around points and riprap. Striped bass hybrids fair on flukes, jigs and sassy shad around points and shorelines. Bluegill good on crickets and worms along shallows. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Thunderbird: May 23. Elevation above normal, water 68 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and points. Blue and channel catfish good on live bait and worms along the dam and main lake. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: May 25. Elevation rising, water 65-67 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, PowerBait and punch bait along riprap and weed beds. Crappie slow on jigs along riprap. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and points. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: May 22. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and shallows. Channel catfish good on cut bait and minnows along the dam and riprap. Walleye fair on crankbaits in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: May 24. Elevation 2 3/4 ft. below normal, water high 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair to good drifting hard baits. Walleye good on live bait and lures. Catfish good on stinkbait and cut bait. Crappie fair to good on jigs. Bass fair to good. Bring your catch to B & K for pictures to be published. Size does not matter. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: May 24. Elevation normal, water 68. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Channel catfish slow on dough bait and stinkbait below the dam, along channels and main lake. Crappie and white bass slow on jigs, minnows and worms below the dam, around brush structure, discharge and points. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.
SOUTHEAST
Blue River: May 24. Elevation above normal, water 67 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout slow on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait along creek channels and rocks. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and dough bait around brush structure, creek channels and rocks. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around points, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: May 21. Elevation rising, water 75. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, flukes, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: May 21. Elevation rising, water 64 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids, white, largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped bass good on crankbaits, hair jigs, jerk baits, jigs, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, docks and shallows. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, live shad, minnows, PowerBait and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, dam, discharge and main lake. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: May 21. Elevation above normal, water 71 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: May 23. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: May 21. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and small lures along the dam, rocks and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: May 21. Elevation above normal, water 70 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and topwater lures; look for spawning shad in coves, flats, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Murray: May 25. Elevation rising, water 74 and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure, points and rocks. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.
Pine Creek: May 21. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on topwater lures in coves. Crappie fair on jigs along shallows. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and dough bait below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: May 21. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, minnows and slabs around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, grubs, hotdogs, minnows, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river mouth and tailwater. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs and small lures below the dam, around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks, shallows, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: May 21. Elevation above normal, water 74. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, rocks, shorelines and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live shad, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jerk baits, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: May 23. Elevation rising, water 58. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been pretty good. Striped bass good on cut bait and live shad along channels, main lake and points. Striper are feeding very good. Look for points and ledges and you will find them. They have been biting on cut bait very well. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live shad and sunfish along channels, creek channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cats are biting on rod-and-reel in the 20-35 ft. of water range. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie are biting better this week anywhere in 5-15 ft. of water. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: May 21.elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points, shallows and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, standing timber and tailwater. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Altus-Lugert: May 23. Elevation below normal, water 68 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Crappie, white bass and walleye fair on crankbaits, jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: May 23. Elevation above normal, water 70 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Saugeye good on minnows and sassy shad along flats, main lake and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake, around points and shallows. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: May 23. Elevation normal, water 60s and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Crappie and white bass good on jigs and minnows around docks and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: May 23. Elevation above normal, water 70 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Saugeye good on minnows, sassy shad and small lures along flats, main lake and points. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: May 24. Elevation below normal, water 70. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.sw. t-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish excellent on punch bait and stinkbait along rocks. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and rocks. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: May 24. Elevation above normal, water 60s and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait, sassy shad and shad along channels, dam and main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and punch bait around points and shorelines. Reservoir is open with a release of 370 cfs as of Monday, May 24th. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.