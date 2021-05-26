Oklahoma Fishing Report May 26, 2021

Sardis : May 21. Elevation above normal, water 74. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, rocks, shorelines and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live shad, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jerk baits, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: May 23. Elevation rising, water 58. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been pretty good. Striped bass good on cut bait and live shad along channels, main lake and points. Striper are feeding very good. Look for points and ledges and you will find them. They have been biting on cut bait very well. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live shad and sunfish along channels, creek channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cats are biting on rod-and-reel in the 20-35 ft. of water range. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie are biting better this week anywhere in 5-15 ft. of water. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.