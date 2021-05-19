Oklahoma Fishing Report May 19, 2021

NORTHEAST
Skiatook: May 16. Elevation normal, water 60s and dirty. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait and live shad at 20-30 ft. in the main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 5-15 ft. around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Bell Cow: May 16. Elevation rising, water 64 and murky. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, riprap and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks and riprap. Channel catfish slow on worms along shorelines. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: May 16. Elevation above normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves and along shallows. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: May 17. Elevation above normal, water 65 and murky. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, tube jigs and worms along shorelines and crappie dock. Channel catfish slow on Alabama rigs, chicken liver, stinkbait and worms around brush structure, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Saugeye fair on jigs, small lures and tube jigs. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: May 16. Elevation rising, water 65 and murky. Crappie good on jigs and minnows along the dam and docks. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, rocks and shallows. Channel catfish slow on sunfish and worms around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: May 16. Elevation normal, water 60s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, sunfish and worms along riprap, river channel and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish fair on PowerBait and worms along shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: May 15. Elevation normal, water 66 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, shorelines and weed beds. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, live bait and worms below the dam, along channels, coves, docks and main lake. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: May 17. Elevation above normal, water 68 and less than 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Crappie good on grubs, jigs and minnows around docks, main lake, riprap, shallows and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on live shad in the main lake, around points and shallows. Green sunfish fair on caddis flies, crickets, tube jigs and worms around docks. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: May 15. Elevation normal, water 64 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks and shorelines. White bass and crappie excellent on hair jigs, jigs and small lures below the dam, along channels, docks, river channel and river mouth. White bass are being caught in large numbers below the dam and at the mouth of Elk River. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and live bait below the dam, around brush structure, docks, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: May 17. Elevation normal, water 65 and stained. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs in coves, shallows and shorelines. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: May 16. Elevation normal, water 67 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and in coves. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and in coves. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait in the main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: May 16. Elevation normal, water 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on jigs, minnows, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms around brush structure, creek channels and docks. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: May 17. Elevation 1/2 ft. above normal, water 60s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along flats, main lake, river channel, river mouth and shallows. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, riprap, rocks, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: May 17. Elevation above normal, water 66. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits along rocks and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around docks and shorelines. Blue catfish excellent on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: May 14. Elevation above normal, water 59 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Water is still high due to releases from Tenkiller Lake. Currently 8,700 cfs at the time of this report. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. Report submitted Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: May 16. Elevation below normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and topwater lures along channels and standing timber. Blue catfish fair on shad and shrimp below the dam and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure and creek channels. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Sooner: May 17. Elevation normal, water 50s and murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on jigs and live shad in the discharge and main lake. Saugeye slow on crankbaits and jigs in the discharge and riprap. Blue catfish fair on cut bait in the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: May 16. Elevation normal, water 60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on jigs and plastic baits in coves, around points and shallows. White bass slow on crankbaits and jigs along creek channels. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: May 16. Elevation above normal, water 64 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: May 17. Elevation normal, water 68 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and flathead catfish good on cut bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, main lake and shallows. Striped and white bass fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs and shad below the dam and along creek channels. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: May 15. Elevation above normal, water 64 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and shallows. Striped bass hybrids, white and striped bass good on crankbaits and jigs along the dam and river channel. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along riprap. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: May 17. Elevation 2 3/4 ft. below normal with gates closed, water mid-60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids slow to fair on hard baits. Walleye good on live bait. Catfish good on juglines and rod-and-reel. Crappie fair on small jigs. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: May 17. Elevation normal, water 62. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, coves, dam, main lake and shallows. Channel catfish slow on stinkbait and worms along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: May 17. Elevation 1/3 ft. above normal, water 73 and stained to muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on jigs, topwater lures and worms early morning. Smallmouth bass good on topwater lures early morning and on Ned rigs and shaky head worms. Crappie slow around docks and out on the lake. White bass fair on Long Johns up on the flats. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: May 18. Elevation above normal, water 66 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout slow on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait and spoons along creek channels and rocks. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, rocks and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, dough bait and punch bait along channels, creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: May 13. Elevation above normal, water 73. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around points, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: May 14. Elevation normal, water 66 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, spotted bass, striped bass, white bass and striped bass hybrids good on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, hair jigs, jerk baits, jigs, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, discharge, docks, main lake, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, plastic baits, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, discharge, docks and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, live shad, minnows, PowerBait and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, dam, discharge, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: May 14. Elevation above normal, water 68 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: May 16. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, lipless baits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits, live shad and spoons in coves, discharge and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, inlet, along riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: May 14. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and small lures below the dam, along rocks, shallows and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: May 14. Elevation above normal, water 70. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, lipless baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, rocks and shorelines; look for spawning shad. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Murray: May 18. Elevation above normal, water 64 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and worms around brush structure, docks, points and rocks. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, shad, stinkbait and worms along flats. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.
Pine Creek: May 14. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass slow on topwater lures in coves. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and shallows. Channel catfish good on chicken liver below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: May 14. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks and shallows. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, crawfish, minnows, plastic baits, small lures and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, creek channels, docks, points, rocks, sandbars, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, coves, creek channels, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: May 17. Elevation above normal, water 73. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points, rocks, shorelines and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: May 16. Elevation rising, water 64. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been very good. Striped bass good on cut bait and live shad along channels, main lake and points. Striper are feeding very good on cut shad. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and live bait along channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cats are biting on juglines at 25-35 ft. of water. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Crappie fair on jigs with PowerBait. Report submitted by Garret Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: May 14. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points and shorelines. Bleu, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
CENTRAL
Arcadia: May 16. Elevation above normal, water 64 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, dam, docks, points, riprap and rocks. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, riprap, rocks, shorelines and shallows. Saugeye good on jigs and minnows along flats, points, riprap and rocks. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: May 16. Elevation below normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, flukes, points and spinnerbaits around points, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: May 16. Elevation above normal, water 66 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Largemouth and white bass good on flukes and in-line spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves and weed beds. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and plastic baits in coves, around docks and shorelines. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, shrimp and worms along the dam and main lake. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: May 18. Elevation above normal, water upper 60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits, crawfish and jigs in the main lake and points. White bass fair on crankbaits and in-line spinnerbaits around docks and main lake. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and worms around points and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and worms around points and shorelines. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: May 18. Elevation above normal, water 62 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Channel and blue catfish excellent on cut bait, stinkbait and worms below the dam and main lake. Crappie good on minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: May 18. Elevation rising, water 63-65 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and points. White bass fair on sassy shad along the dam. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and riprap. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.
SOUTHWEST
Altus-Lugert: May 16. Elevation below normal, water 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Walleye, white bass and crappie fair on crankbaits, jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: May 16. Elevation above normal, water high 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Saugeye good on minnows and sassy shad in the main lake and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, dough bait and punch bait in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: May 16. Elevation below normal, water 60s and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Crappie and white bass good on jigs and minnows around docks and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hick, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: May 16. Elevation above normal, water 70 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Saugeye good on minnows, sassy shad and small lures in the main lake and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: May 17. Elevation below normal, water 65. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.sw. t-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, rocks and shorelines. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye fair trolling crankbaits and minnows at 6-12 inches in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: May 17. Elevation above normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and punch bait along channels and main lake. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. The reservoir is open with a release of 20 cfs as of Monday, May 17. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.