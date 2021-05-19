Oklahoma Fishing Report May 19, 2021

Grand: May 15. Elevation normal, water 64 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks and shorelines. White bass and crappie excellent on hair jigs, jigs and small lures below the dam, along channels, docks, river channel and river mouth. White bass are being caught in large numbers below the dam and at the mouth of Elk River. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and live bait below the dam, around brush structure, docks, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.