Oklahoma Fishing Report May 12, 2021

NORTHEAST
Skiatook: May 10. Elevation normal, water 60s and dirty. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait and live shad at 20-30 ft. in the main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 5-10 ft. around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Bell Cow: May 9. Elevation normal, water 68 and murky. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, riprap and shorelines. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: May 9. Elevation above normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves and shallows. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: May 9. Elevation above normal, water 60 and murky to muddy. Crappie and green sunfish fair on flukes, hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs along riprap, shallow and shorelines. Crappie were shallow. Anglers using different colored jigs and body colors to catch them. Saugeye fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs along the dam, main lake, riprap and spillway. Some saugeye anglers were slip corking a jig tipped with a meal worm. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on flukes, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs along the dam, main lake, points, riprap, rocks and spillway. Fishing could change dramatically depending on the possible storms on the 9th and 10th. Report submitted by Vince Mesis, game warden stationed in Logan County.
Chandler: May 9. Elevation normal, water 68 and stained. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around docks. Channel catfish fair on worms along shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: May 9. Elevation normal, water 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, PowerBait and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, shallows and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, live shad, shad, shrimp and worms along the river channel and shallows. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: May 9. Elevation normal, water 66 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, shallows and shorelines. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and live bait below the dam, around docks and main lake. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait below the dam, around brush structure, docks, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: May 10. Elevation above normal, water 69 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs and minnows along riprap, shallows and shorelines. Largemouth bass good on jigs and plastic baits around docks, shallows and shorelines. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: May 9. Elevation normal, water 64 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits in coves, docks, rocks and shorelines. White bass and crappie good on jigs, small lures and spoons along shallows and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait, live bait and live shad below the dam, along channels, docks, main lake and river channel. Blue catfish are being caught with good success on juglines. Crappie are being caught in as little as 3 ft. of water. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: May 10. Elevation normal, water 64 and stained. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shad in coves and along flats. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: May 9. Elevation normal, water low 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and coves. Blue catfish fair on cut bait along the river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: May 9. Elevation normal, water 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. White bass slow on in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, small lures and swim baits along creek channels, shallows and tailwater. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms along the river channel and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: May 10. Elevation normal, water 60s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Crappie and white bass good on grubs, hair jigs, live bait, minnows, spoons and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, riprap, rocks and standing timber. Striped bass hybrids, striped bass and white bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, hair jigs, jigs, live bait, live shad, sassy shad and shad below the dam. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live bait, live shad, PowerBait, punch bait, shad and worms along channels, creek channels, flats, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: May 10. Elevation above normal, water 84. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait and worms along channels and in coves. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois; May 7. Elevation above normal, water 50 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Water continues to be very high due to release from Tenkiller Lake. Currently 13,400 cfs at the time of this report. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait below the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: May 8. Elevation normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass fair on jigs and spinnerbaits along creek channels and points. Blue catfish good on shad and shrimp below the dam and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure and in coves. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Sooner: May 10. Elevation normal, water 50s and murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure, coves, main lake and weed beds. Blue catfish fair on cut bait in the discharge and main lake. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on jigs and live shad in the discharge. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: May 9. Elevation normal, water 60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and jigs in coves and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. White bass good on crankbaits and jigs along creek channels. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: May 10. Elevation above normal, water 60 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, shorelines and standing timber. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits and jigs along channels and creek channels. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: May 10. Elevation normal, water 66 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, along creek channels and tailwater. White bass, striped bass and striped bass hybrids fair on bill baits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and live shad below the dam, along creek channels and tailwater. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: May 8. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and shallows. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits and slabs in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Ft. Supply: May 10. Elevation normal. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, coves, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.
CENTRAL
Arcadia: May 10. Elevation below normal, water 62 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Saugeye good on jigs, minnows and worms along flats, points, riprap and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, coves, main lake and riprap. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks, riprap and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: May 10. Elevation below normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: May 5. Elevation normal, water 63 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Crappie and white bass good on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, dam and docks. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad and worms along channels and main lake. Largemouth bass fair around brush structure, shallows and weed beds. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: May 11. Elevation normal, water mid-60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on crankbaits, flukes and jigs in the main lake and along shorelines. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: May 11. Elevation rising, water 61 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait below the dam, along channels and main lake. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Saugeye fair on jigs and minnows along flats and points. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: May 10. Elevation dropping, water 63-65 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, punch bait and shrimp along riprap and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs around brush structure and riprap. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: May 9. Elevation above normal, water 68. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Bass fair on worms, jigs and Alabama rigs. Smallmouth bass good on topwater lures off points early evening. Crappie fair on minnows and chartreuse jigs and minnows around brush piles and on jigs and minnows around docks in the morning. White bass slow. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: May 10. Elevation above normal, water 64 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait along river channel and rocks. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and dough bait along the river channel and rocks. Largemouth , smallmouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around points, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: May 7. Elevation above normal, water 69. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shallows and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: May 10. Elevation above normal, water 60 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids, largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped and white bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, hair jigs, jerk baits, jigs, small lures, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, main lake and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, live shad, PowerBait and stinkbait below the dam, discharge, main lake and spillway. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, discharge, docks, main lake and shallows. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: May 7. Elevation above normal, water 66 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: May 9. Elevation normal, water 62. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, lipless baits and plastic baits in the main lake, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: May 7. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on nymphs, PowerBait, small lures and tube jigs below the dam, along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: May 7. Elevation above normal, water 68. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels, rocks and standing timber. Channel and blue catfish fair on juglines baited with cut bait and sunfish along creek channels, main lake and points. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Murray: May 11. Elevation normal, water 63 and cloudy. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits in coves, around points and rocks. Crappie slow on minnows around brush structure and points. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.
Pine Creek: May 7. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on topwater lures in coves. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish and cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: May 7. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river mouth and tailwater. Crappie slow on grubs, hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, coves, rocks, shallows, tailwater and weed beds. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish fair on hair jigs, jigs, small lures and worms in coves, around docks, points, rocks, sandbar, shallows, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: May 7. Elevation above normal, water 69-74. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake, riprap and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: May 9. Elevation rising, water 65. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been good. Striped bass good on cut bait and live shad along channels, main lake and points. Striper are biting pretty well near the railroad bridge and main lake. They are biting cut shad very well. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait and punch bait along channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cat are being caught near or around channels. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie are biting on jigs and minnows with PowerBait. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: May 7. Elevation above normal, water 67 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish , shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Altus-Lugert: May 9. Elevation below normal, water 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Walleye, largemouth bass, white bass, blue catfish and crappie good on crankbaits, jigs and minnows along the dam, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: May 9. Elevation above normal, water mid-60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. White bass fair on crankbaits and small lures in coves and main lake. Saugeye good on sassy shad and small lures in the main lake, around points and rocks. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: May 9. Elevation below normal, water 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: May 9. Elevation above normal, water mid-60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Saugeye fair on crankbaits and plastic baits in the main lake and around rocks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: May 10. Elevation normal, water 60. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.sw. t-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, rocks and shorelines. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye good on crankbaits, minnows and sassy shad in the main lake and around points. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and stinkbait along creek channels, points and rocks. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: May 10. Elevation above normal, water 60s and stirred. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait, sassy shad and shad along channels, dam and main lake. Crappie fair on minnow and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.