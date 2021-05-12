Oklahoma Fishing Report May 12, 2021

Sardis : May 7. Elevation above normal, water 69-74. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake, riprap and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: May 9. Elevation rising, water 65. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been good. Striped bass good on cut bait and live shad along channels, main lake and points. Striper are biting pretty well near the railroad bridge and main lake. They are biting cut shad very well. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait and punch bait along channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cat are being caught near or around channels. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie are biting on jigs and minnows with PowerBait. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.