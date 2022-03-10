Oklahoma Fishing Report March 9, 2022

Skiatook: March 6. Elevation below normal, water 40s and dirty. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. White bass and crappie slow on jigs and minnows at 15-25 ft. around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows at 10-20 ft. along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

CENTRAL

Arcadia: March 7. Elevation normal, water 43 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, dam, docks, flats, main lake and standing timber. Saugeye slow on jigs and worms along flats and main lake. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Draper: March 7. Elevation below normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Crappie slow on jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats, inlet and main lake. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Hefner: March 7. Elevation below normal, water 43 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Largemouth bass fair on jigs, plastic baits and tube jigs in coves, discharge and docks. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, flats and main lake. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Overholser: March 8. Elevation normal, water 40s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. White bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits and sassy shad around docks and shorelines. Channel and blue catfish slow on crawfish and worms along shorelines. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Thunderbird: March 6. Elevation below normal, water 40s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Channel and blue catfish slow on cut bait along flats and main lake. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Wes Watkins: March 7. Elevation below normal, water 45 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Crappie slow on jigs and tube jigs along creek channels and standing timber. Largemouth bass slow on jigs around points. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

NORTHEAST

Bell Cow: March 6. Elevation below normal, water 45 and murky. Largemouth bass slow on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around docks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, sunfish and worms around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: March 6. Elevation below normal, water low 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits along channels and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and creek channels. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Carl Blackwell: March 6. Elevation below normal, water murky. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, rocks and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait around points and shorelines. Fishing has been slow and will be slow after the cold front and rain. Report submitted by Vince Mesis, game warden stationed in Logan County.

Chandler: March 6. Elevation below normal, water 46 and murky. Channel catfish good on cut bait, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along the dam and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along the dam and docks. Largemouth bass slow on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: March 7. Elevation below normal, water 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and worms along shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs in coves, along shorelines and standing timber. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on live shad, shad, sunfish and worms along creek channels and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: March 6. Elevation normal, water 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, points and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and punch bait below the dam, along channels, docks and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Ft. Gibson: March 7. Elevation above normal, water 40s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth and smallmouth bass slow on Alabama rigs and jerk baits in the main lake and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 13-20 ft. around brush structure. Blue catfish good on shad along flats and main lake. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: March 6. Elevation normal, water 40s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shad below the dam, along channels, docks and river channel. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and spoons below the dam, around brush structure and docks. Paddlefish are moving up the lake towards the river mouth. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: March 6. Elevation normal, water 40s.Largmeouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, minnows, plastic baits and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, points and shorelines. Crappie, white bass and redear sunfish slow on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, hot dogs, minnows, shad and worms in coves, around points and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: March 8. Elevation normal, water 45 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad along channels and main lake. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs and plastic baits around brush structure and riprap. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: March 7. Elevation normal, water 50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on live shad, live bait, shad, sunfish and worms along creek channels, rocks and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and tube jigs in coves, along shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: March 7. Elevation 1/2 ft. above normal, water 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, sassy shad and small lures along the river channel. Crappie good on grubs, jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, live shad, shad, sunfish and worms along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: March 8. Elevation normal, water 43 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, rocks and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, live bait and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: March 4. Elevation normal, water 45 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best times are during periods of low or no flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: March 5. Elevation normal, water 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Blue catfish good on shad and worms below the dam and along riprap. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and creek channels. Report submitted by J. D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Perry CCC: March 6. Elevation below normal, water 40 and murky. Rainbow trout excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons in coves, along the dam and flats. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Sooner: March 6. Elevation below normal, water 40s and murky. Striped bass hybrids slow on jigs, live shad and plastic baits in the discharge and main lake. Saugeye slow on crankbaits, jigs, live bait and plastic baits in the discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Spavinaw: March 6. Elevation normal, water 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam and docks. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on Alabama rigs and jerk baits in the main lake and around points. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and live shad along flats and main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Tenkiller: March 6. Elevation normal, water 48 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. White bass good on crankbaits, small lures and spinnerbaits along channels, flats and points. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: March 7. Elevation below normal, water 40s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Striped and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, flukes, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, sassy shad, shad and small lures below the dam, along the river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, shrimp and worms below the dam, along the river channel, river mouth, shorelines and tailwater. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, coves and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: March 6. Elevation below normal, water 40s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Walleye slow on jigs along the dam and spillway. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: March 7. Elevation 3 1/2 ft. below normal, water 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids slow drifting slabs in the main lake. Walleye slow on worms near the dam. Crappie slow on small jigs around docks. Catfish slow to fair on live bait and cut bait along the north side. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: March 7. Elevation 2 ft. below normal, water 47 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, jerk baits, spinnerbaits and Ned rigs in the main lake. Two bass over 10 lbs. have been caught this week. Crappie fair off docks early morning and slow in the lake. Crappie are headed to the shallows to spawn. White bass slow. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Blue River: March 7. Elevation below normal, water 39 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and PowerBait along channels and rocks. Egg patterns are working really well for fly fishermen and women on the river, especially bright colored eggs. Midges and small nymphs are also catching fish. PowerBait of choice the last week was the bright colored “mouse-tails” floating PowerBait egg with the attached PowerBait worm. Spoons and in-line spinnerbaits have been producing numerous fish, including some larger fish. Focus on using metallic colored 1/8th ounce super dupers and little Cleo’s spoons with a slow and steady retrieve that will keep you just off the bottom. Fish seem to be holding all over the place whenever there are deep pockets or where there is moving water. Where you find one fish there are probably plenty more, so keep moving if you are not getting bites. Report submitted Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: March 4. Elevation below normal, water 51. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, rogues and spoons around brush structure and points. Walleye fair on grubs and rogues along channels, points and river channel. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: March 4. Elevation below normal, water 49 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs and plastic baits along channels, creek channels, docks, main lake and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, hot dogs, live bait and live shad along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, PowerBait and spoons along channels, creek channels, docks and main lake. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: March 4. Elevation above normal, water 49 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. White bass fair on jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, along creek channel and river channel. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: March 6. Elevation normal, water 42 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and lipless baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, discharge, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: March 4. Elevation normal, water 49 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and tube jigs along creek channels, river channel and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: March 4. Elevation below normal, water 51. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, flukes and plastic baits in coves, around points, rocks and underwater humps. White bass slow on Alabama rigs and jigs in coves and main lake. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: March 8. Elevation below normal, water 37 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and jigs around brush structure and flats. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: March 4. Elevation normal, water 50 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spoons around points and river channel. Crappie good on jigs, spoons and tube jigs around brush structure, points and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: March 4. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, points, rocks and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crickets, hot dogs, minnows, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along creek channels, main lake, river mouth and tailwater. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish fair on grubs, jigs, small lures and worms in coves, creek channels, around points, sandbars and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: March 4. Elevation above normal, water 50 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, lipless baits and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, coves, creek channels, main lake and points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, coves, main lake and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait, shad and worms along channels, creek channels, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: March 6. Elevation below normal, water 52. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.us=ace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, flukes, live shad, PowerBait and sassy shad along channels, main lake and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, PowerBait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, coves, creek channels, docks, main lake, points and river channel. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: March 4. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

SOUTHWEST

Altus-Lugert: March 6. Elevation below normal, water low 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Walleye slow on jigs along the dam and rocks. Fish are biting in deep water due to water temperatures being low. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: March 6. Elevation below normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Ft. Cobb: March 7. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: March 6. Elevation below normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows in the main lake and at the dam. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Tom Steed: March 7. Elevation below normal, water low 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.sw. t-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: March 7. Elevation below normal, water high 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on sassy shad and shad along the dam and shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.