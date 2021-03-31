Oklahoma Fishing Report March 31, 2021

Sardis : March 26. Elevation above normal, water 59. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish in the main lake and along shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: March 28. Elevation below normal, water 57. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been good. Striped bass fair on live bait, live shad and sassy shad along channels and main lake. Striper have been feeding on the northern part of the lake. Live shad has shown to be the best bait for them. Blue catfish fair on live shad and sunfish along channels, creek channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cats are being caught in the 25-35 ft. of water range. They are being caught on juglines and rod-and-reel. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Crappie are still slowly starting to bite. Some days are better than others. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.