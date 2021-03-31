Oklahoma Fishing Report March 31, 2021

NORTHEAST
Skiatook: March 29. Elevation above normal, water 50s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and plastic baits along shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 5-10 ft. around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Bell Cow: March 27. Elevation normal, water 55 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around rocks and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around docks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: March 28. Elevation above normal, water low 50s and murky to dirty. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, riprap, rocks and standing timber; transitioning to shallower spawning areas. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: March 29. Elevation above normal, water 53 and murky. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, tube jigs and ice jigs around brush structure, shorelines and crappie dock. Crappie are biting shallow. Striped bass hybrids slow on flukes, minnows, sassy shad and spinnerbaits in the main lake, along riprap, shorelines and spillway. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: March 27. Elevation normal, water 56 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along the dam and docks. Channel catfish slow on worms along the dam. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: March 28. Elevation above normal, water 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, stinkbait and worms below the dam. Crappie slow on jigs, live bait, minnows, tube jigs and worms around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: March 28. Elevation normal, water 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points and rocks. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and live shad below the dam, along channels, docks and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: March 29. Elevation above normal, water 55 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam and along the river channel. White bass fair on jigs, minnows, sassy shad and tube jigs. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake and shallows. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: March 28. Elevation above normal, water 56 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points and standing timber. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live shad below the dam, along channels, docks, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, PowerBait and spoons around brush structure and docks. White bass have started moving up the rivers. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: March 29. Elevation above normal, water 53 and stained. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels and docks. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait along flats. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: March 28. Elevation normal, water 50s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves and riprap. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Paddlefish fair below the dam. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: March 28. Elevation above normal, water 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on crawfish , live bait, live shad, minnows, shad and worms below the dam, along the river channel and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, tube jigs and worms around brush structure, docks, shallows and shorelines. White bass being caught on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, spoons and tube jigs along creek channels, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: March 29. Elevation 6 ft. above normal and dropping, water mid-50s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, PowerBait, shad, sunfish and worms in the main lake, river channel, river mouth and shallows. White bass, striped bass hybrids and walleye good on crankbaits, jigs, minnows, sassy shad, small lures, spinnerbaits and tube jigs below the dam, along creek channels and river channel. Paddlefish and flathead catfish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: March 25. Elevation above normal, water muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish fair on cut bait along channels. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits along shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: March 26. Elevation above normal, water 46 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. Current water flow is two units around the clock. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: March 27. Elevation above normal, water 55 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Crappie excellent on jigs and minnows below the dam and in coves. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Blue catfish fair on shad below the dam, along flats and main lake. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Perry CCC: March 29. Elevation normal, water 40s and muddy. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, small lures and spinnerbaits in coves and along flats. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and flats. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: March 29. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait in the main lake and warm water side of the lake. Saugeye and striped bass hybrids fair on jigs and plastic swim baits along riprap and State Highway 177; pull off just north of State Highway 15. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: March 28. Elevation normal, water 50s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits and jigs in coves and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam and docks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats and river channel. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: March 28. Elevation above normal, water 54 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Smallmouth and largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, jerk baits and jigs around brush structure, creek channels, rocks and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, shallows and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs, hair jigs, small lures and tube jigs along creek channels, main lake, points and river channel. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: March 29. Elevation above normal, water 55 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam, along the river channel and shorelines. Crappie and white bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows and sassy shad below the dam and along creek channels. Anytime the water is high use caution while boating and watch for floating debris. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
CENTRAL
Arcadia: March 29. Elevation normal, water 58 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, dam and docks. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, live bait and worms in coves, creek channels and around points. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: March 28. Elevation below normal, water 50s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves and riprap. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: March 28. Elevation normal, water 55 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits and flukes around brush structure and shorelines. White bass and striped bass hybrids good on crawfish, jigs and minnows along channels, dam and main lake. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs along the dam, shorelines and tailwater. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: March 29. Elevation normal, water 60 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Striped bass hybrids fair on chicken liver, crawfish, flukes and shrimp along flats, points and shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on chatter baits along riprap and shorelines. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and worms in the tailwater. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: March 28. Elevation normal, water 55 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits around brush structure and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and docks. White bass good on crankbaits and minnows along creek channels. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: March 29. Elevation normal, water 59 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, jigs and spinnerbaits around brush structure, main lake, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: March 27. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Walleye excellent on jigs along the dam and riprap. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs along the river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: March 29. Elevation 2 1/4 ft. below normal, water mid-60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair on live bait. Catfish fair to good on cut baits and stinkbait. Crappie slow on small jigs around the fishing dock. White bass slow on live bait. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: March 29. Elevation above normal, water 60. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Walleye and crappie fair on jigs, minnows and sassy shad below the dam, along the dam and main lake. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: March 27. Elevation normal, water 56 and clear to stained up creeks. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Bass good on worms, jigs, crankbaits and flukes in 5 ft. of water. Crappie fair on the lake in mouths of coves. White bass good in upper creek arms. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: March 30. Elevation normal, water 53 and slightly stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons along the river channel and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: March 26. Elevation rising, water 58. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, grubs and spinnerbaits around brush structure and points. White bass good on grubs and in-line spinnerbaits along channels, creek channels, river channel and river mouth. White bass good on jigs and minnows along shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: March 30. Elevation normal, water 55 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped and white bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around docks and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, grubs, hotdogs and stinkbait below the dam, discharge and main lake. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around docks, main lake and shallows. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: March 26. Elevation above normal, water 55 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber. White bass good on jigs, small lures and spinnerbaits below the dam, along creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: March 28. Elevation normal, water 56 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, lipless baits and plastic baits in the main lake, along the river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shrimp and worms along the inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: March 26. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout excellent on PowerBait and tube jigs along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: March 26. Elevation below normal, water 59. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, around points, shallows and standing timber. White and spotted bass good on grubs and jigs along creek channels and river mouth. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Murray: March 30. Elevation normal, water 56 and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, coves and creek channels. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.
Pine Creek: March 26. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits in coves. Crappie excellent on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: March 26. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. White bass good on hair jigs, jigs, small lures and spoons around brush structure, channels, creek channels and riprap. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, grubs, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, in coves, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Crappie good on goldfish, hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, in coves, creek channels, points, rocks, shorelines and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: March 26. Elevation above normal, water 59. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish in the main lake and along shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: March 28. Elevation below normal, water 57. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been good. Striped bass fair on live bait, live shad and sassy shad along channels and main lake. Striper have been feeding on the northern part of the lake. Live shad has shown to be the best bait for them. Blue catfish fair on live shad and sunfish along channels, creek channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cats are being caught in the 25-35 ft. of water range. They are being caught on juglines and rod-and-reel. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Crappie are still slowly starting to bite. Some days are better than others. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: March 26. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, around brush structure, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Altus-Lugert: March 28. Elevation below normal, water 57 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Walleye and crappie slow on jigs and minnows below the dam, along the dam, rocks and docks. Channel catfish fair on shad along rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: March 28. Elevation above normal, water 50 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Saugeye good on plastic baits and sassy shad in the main lake and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and shad in the main lake, around points and rocks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: March 29. Elevation normal, water 60 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. White bass good on jigs along the dam, points and rocks. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: March 28. Elevation above normal, water 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and rocks. Saugeye fair on plastic baits and sassy shad along flats, main lake and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: March 29. Elevation normal, water 54. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye slow on crankbaits, jigs and minnows along creek channels and points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: March 28. Elevation normal, water 53 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on crankbaits, flukes and sassy shad below the dam, main lake, riprap and shorelines. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait around docks, main lake, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and riprap. Report submitted by Chris Stover, game warden stationed in Stephens County.