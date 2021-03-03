Oklahoma Fishing Report March 3, 2021

CENTRAL
Arcadia: March 1. Elevation below normal, water 45 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, dough bait and punch bait along channels and in coves. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: March 1. Elevation below normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: March 1. Elevation normal, water 34 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver and live shad along channels and main lake. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along the dam. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: March 2. Elevation above normal, water 43 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Striped bass hybrids slow on crawfish in the main lake. Blue and channel catfish slow on crawfish and shrimp in the main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along the dam. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: March 1. Elevation normal, water 40 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and live shad along channels and points. Crappie slow on jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: March 1. Elevation below normal, water 45 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and rocks. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
NORTHEAST
Bell Cow: February 28. Elevation normal, water 39 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: March 1. Elevation above normal, water low 40s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and channels. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: March 1. Elevation below normal, water 48 and murky. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs and tube jigs around points, shorelines and floating dock. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, hotdogs, stinkbait and worms along riprap, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: February 28. Elevation normal, water 40 and murky. Largemouth bass slow on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure. Crappie slow on jigs around brush structure and rocks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Ft. Gibson: March 1. Elevation normal, water 38 with 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Blue and channel catfish fair on live bait and shad along flats, main lake, points and windblown shallows. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, jerk baits and lipless baits in the main lake, around points, riprap, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: March 2. Elevation normal, water high 30s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and spinnerbaits in coves, around docks, points and rocks. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait and live bait along channels, creek channels, dam, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and spoons below the dam, around brush structure and docks. Crappie are being caught in good numbers from docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: March 1. Elevation normal, water stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks.
Kaw: March 2. Elevation 3 1/6 ft. above normal, water upper 30s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam and in the main lake. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait, shad and worms along flats, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: February 25. Elevation below normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on minnows around docks. Blue catfish slow on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: February 26. Elevation normal, water 42 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow and brown trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait and worms below the dam and shallows. Fishing has been a little tough due to the ultra-clear water, anglers need to down size fishing lines. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: February 28. Elevation below normal, water 40 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Crappie slow on minnows in the main lake. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. Blue catfish fair on live shad in the main lake and river channel. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Perry CCC: March 1. Elevation below normal, water 40s and muddy. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and small lures in coves and along the dam. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Skiatook: March 1. Elevation above normal, water upper 30s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows at 20-30 ft. around brush structure. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner: March 1. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. Striped bass hybrids slow on jigs and live shad in the discharge and main lake. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait in the discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: February 28. Elevation above normal, water 30s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Smallmouth and spotted bass fair on jigs, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, docks, shorelines and standing timber. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: March 1. Elevation normal, water 40 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure and creek channels. Blue catfish fair on shad below the dam and along the river channel. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: February 28. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on jigs in the main lake. All fishing reported slow. Some ice remains on the lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: March 1. Elevation 3 ft. below normal with gates closed, water 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids slow to fair while drifting with jigs and slabs. Walleye slow on live bait. Crappie fair around fish house with live baits. Bass slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: March 2. Elevation above normal, water 35. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on grubs and jigs around brush structure and in coves. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: February 27. Elevation near normal, water 41 and very clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Very little boats going out. Crappie and white bass are still hanging off ledges by the dam in 38-50 ft. of water using spoon and jigs combos. Bass fishing is slow. All other fishing slow. Docks are slow. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Broken Bow: February 26. Elevation normal, water 46. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits and spoons in the main lake and around points. Walleye fair on grubs and rogues along channels and river channel. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: February 26. Elevation normal, water 34 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, hotdogs, live bait and stinkbait along channels, dam, main lake and river channel. Crappie good on hair jigs, live bait, minnows, small lures and tube jigs below the dam, along creek channels, docks, main lake and river channel. Largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, spotted bass, striped bass, white bass and striped bass hybrids good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, creek channels, docks and main lake. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: February 26. Elevation above normal, water 46 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, jigs, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: February 28. Elevation normal, water 42 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, lipless baits and plastic baits in the main lake, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in discharge and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: February 26. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout excellent on small lures, tube jigs and worms along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: February 26. Elevation below normal, water 44. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs and drop-shot along channels, flats and rocks. Crappie slow on minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: February 26. Elevation rising, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spoons along creek channels and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and creek channels. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait along the river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: February 26. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, around brush structure, docks, points, rocks, tailwater and weed beds. Largemouth, spotted and white bass fair on crankbaits, grasshoppers, minnows, plastic baits and small lures along channels, in coves, docks, points, sandbars, standing timber and weed beds. Channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp and worms below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, spillway and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: February 26. Elevation above normal, water 48. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, spinnerbaits and spoons around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along channels, main lake and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: February 28. Elevation below normal, water 44. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass fair on flukes and live shad along channels, main lake and points. Striper fishing has been good this week. Most stripers are being caught between 20-30 ft. of water on live shad and flukes. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live shad and sunfish along channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cats are still being caught on rod-and-reel and juglines between 30-40 ft. of water. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Garret Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: February 26. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Ft. Cobb: February 28. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Channel catfish slow on cut bait around brush structure, creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.