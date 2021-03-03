Oklahoma Fishing Report March 3, 2021

Sardis : February 26. Elevation above normal, water 48. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and spotted bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, spinnerbaits and spoons around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along channels, main lake and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: February 28. Elevation below normal, water 44. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass fair on flukes and live shad along channels, main lake and points. Striper fishing has been good this week. Most stripers are being caught between 20-30 ft. of water on live shad and flukes. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live shad and sunfish along channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cats are still being caught on rod-and-reel and juglines between 30-40 ft. of water. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Garret Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.