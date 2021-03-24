Oklahoma Fishing Report March 24, 2021

Skiatook: March 21. Elevation above normal, water 50s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on lipless baits and sassy shad in coves and along shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows at 5-10 ft. around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
CENTRAL
Arcadia: March 22. Elevation normal, water 56 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. White bass fair on crankbaits and lipless baits around points and riprap. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad, punch bait and worms along channels, coves and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, dam, docks and main lake. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: March 22. Elevation below normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and riprap. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and worms along the inlet and points. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits and spinnerbaits in the main lake, points, shallows and weed beds. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: March 21. Elevation normal, water 52 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Walleye and white bass fair on minnows and spoons along channels and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, plastic baits and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and weed beds. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, spillway and weed beds. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: March 23.elevation above normal, water 54 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Striped bass hybrids fair on chicken liver, crawfish and shrimp in the main lake and along shorelines. Channel catfish fair on minnows and worms in the discharge. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows along the dam. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: March 23. Elevation normal, water 54 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass slow on minnows, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and weed beds. Crappie excellent on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. White bass good on crankbaits, jigs and minnows along creek channels. White bass have been good on warmer days in the Little River south of Franklin Road. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: March 22. Elevation normal, water 57 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, main lake and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
NORTHEAST
Bell Cow: March 20. Elevation normal, water 59 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks and points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around docks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: March 21. Elevation above normal, water low 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits in coves and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: March 22. Elevation above normal, water 50 and murky. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, tube jigs and ice jigs along shorelines and crappie dock. Largemouth bass and striped bass hybrids slow on minnows and spinnerbaits in coves, along shorelines and bridge. Crappie have moved to the shallows. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: March 20. Elevation below normal, water 61 and murky. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure and rocks. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures around docks and rocks. Channel catfish slow on worms around brush structure and the dam. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: March 21. Elevation above normal, water 60s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, minnows, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam and along shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs and worms around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: March 21. Elevation above normal, water low 50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and jerk baits around brush structure, docks, points and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and live shad below the dam, along channels, docks and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: March 22. Elevation above normal, water 53 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Flooded conditions have been persistent for over a week. Only a limited amount of fishing activity has been observed. Conditions are dangerous for most boaters. Access to the boat ramps and other public fishing areas is very limited due to the high water. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad around points. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: March 21. Elevation above normal, water low 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and jerk baits around brush structure, coves, docks, points and rocks. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and live shad below the dam, along channels, docks and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish excellent on live shad on juglines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: March 22. Elevation above normal, water low 50s and stained. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait in coves and creek channels. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: March 21. Elevation above normal, water 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, jerk baits and jigs in the main lake and around points. White bass good on crankbaits and jigs along creek channels and river channel. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: March 21. Elevation above normal, water 60s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, goldfish, live bait, live shad, minnows, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along creek channels, river channel, shorelines and tailwater. Crappie slow on hair jigs, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: March 23. Elevation 2 1/2 ft. above normal, water 50s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. White bass, striped bass hybrids and walleye slow on buzz baits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, sassy shad, small lures and tube jigs below the dam and along creek channels. Paddlefish and flathead catfish fair snagging below the dam. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, PowerBait, shad and worms along flats, river channel, river mouth and shallows. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: March 18. Elevation above normal, water 49. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits along rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: March 19. Elevation normal, water 45 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best fishing is during periods of low or no flow and those are usually early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: March 20. Elevation above normal but falling. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits along creek channels and standing timber. Paddlefish good below the dam. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Perry CCC: March 22. Elevation above normal, water 40s and muddy. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, small lures and worms in coves and along the dam. Crappie slow on jigs and small lures in coves and along the dam. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: March 22. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows along riprap. Saugeye slow on crankbaits, cut bait, jigs and live bait in the main lake and along riprap. Blue catfish slow on cut bait in the discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: March 21. Elevation normal, water 50s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on Alabama rigs, jerk baits and jigs in the main lake and around points. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs along creek channels and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam and docks. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: March 22. Elevation above normal, water 52 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. White bass excellent on Alabama rigs, jigs, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. White bass run has begun and the fishing is picking up. Anglers are finding success up creek channels along with the river channel. Horseshoe Bend and Etta Bend areas have been providing anglers from a boat and bank success as the fish move up the river. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, channels, shallows and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: March 22. Elevation above normal, water lower 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam and river channel. White bass and crappie fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and minnows below the dam and along creek channels. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and lipless baits around brush structure and creek channels. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: March 19. Elevation above normal, water 47 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Walleye fair on crankbaits and jigs along the dam and riprap. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County
Foss: March 23. Elevation 2 3/4 ft. below normal with gates closed, water lower 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids slow to fair on live bait. Walleye slow on worms. Catfish fair on stinkbait. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: March 23. Elevation above normal, water 57. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Walleye, white bass and crappie fair on minnows and plastic baits along the dam and discharge. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: March 20. Elevation normal, water 54. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on jigs, Alabama rigs and Ned rigs. Smallmouth bass fair on swimbaits. Crappie fair off docks and fair to good on brush piles and near shorelines. White bass good on in the upper flats of all three arms of the lake. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: March 22. Elevation normal, water 56 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons along the river channel and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: March 19. Elevation normal, water 56. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around points, shallows and shorelines. White bass fair on jigs and minnows around points, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: March 20. Elevation normal, water 50 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped white bass and striped bass hybrids fair on jerk baits, jigs, PowerBait, small lures and spinnerbaits in the discharge, main lake, along docks and sandbars. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait and stinkbait below the dam, along the dam, discharge, main lake and river mouth. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, plastic baits, tube jigs and pink/light green jigs at 12-15 ft. along channels, creek channels, discharge, docks, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: March 19. Elevation above normal, water 53 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie excellent on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and small lures below the dam, along channels, creek channel, river channel and shorelines. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: March 21. Elevation normal, water 54 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, lipless baits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in the discharge, along riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: March 19. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout excellent on PowerBait and salmon eggs along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: March 19. Elevation below normal, water 55. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits in coves, along flats and points. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. White and spotted bass good on grubs and jigs along the river mouth. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Murray: March 23. Elevation normal, water 55 and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits and jerk baits around brush structure and coves. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, coves and creek channels. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.
Pine Creek: March 19. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and rattletraps in coves, creek channels and around points. Crappie excellent on jigs around brush structure, creek channels and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and worms along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: March 19. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. White bass good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, spoons and beetle spins around brush structure, creek channels and shallows. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, creek channels, river channel, river mouth, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, goldfish, grubs, hotdogs, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms along channels, coves, main lake, points, river channel, shorelines and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: March 19. Elevation above normal, water 57. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shorelines and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: March 21. Elevation below normal, water 49. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been good. Striped bass fair on live shad and sassy shad along channels, main lake and points. Striper are feeding on live shad. A lot of fishermen have been catching them on the northern part of the lake near the Roosevelt Bridge. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live shad and sunfish along creek channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cats are biting live shad and cut bait on juglines and rod-and-reel in 25-35 ft. of water. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie have started pre-spawn so they are starting to bite pretty consistent. Still a couple of weeks out on spawning. They have been caught near brush structure at 15-25 ft. Report submitted by Garret Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: March 19. Elevation normal, water 58 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, coves, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, hotdogs, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Altus-Lugert: March 22. Elevation below normal, water 46 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Walleye and crappie slow on crankbaits and jigs below the dam, along the dam and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: March 21. Elevation above normal, water 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, dough bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: March 21. Elevation normal, water 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs around points and rocks. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: March 21. Elevation above normal, water 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam and docks. Blue and channel catfish slow on dough bait and punch bait in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: March 22. Elevation normal, water 50. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye fair on crankbaits, jigs and minnows along creek channels and points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows at 10-20 ft. around brush structure. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: March 21. Elevation normal, water upper 40s to low 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait in the main lake and around points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on crankbaits, flukes and sassy shad in the main lake, around points and shorelines. Report submitted by Chris Stover, game warden stationed in Stephens County.