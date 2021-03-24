Oklahoma Fishing Report March 24, 2021

Sardis : March 19. Elevation above normal, water 57. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shorelines and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: March 21. Elevation below normal, water 49. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been good. Striped bass fair on live shad and sassy shad along channels, main lake and points. Striper are feeding on live shad. A lot of fishermen have been catching them on the northern part of the lake near the Roosevelt Bridge. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live shad and sunfish along creek channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cats are biting live shad and cut bait on juglines and rod-and-reel in 25-35 ft. of water. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie have started pre-spawn so they are starting to bite pretty consistent. Still a couple of weeks out on spawning. They have been caught near brush structure at 15-25 ft. Report submitted by Garret Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.