Oklahoma Fishing Report March 2, 2022

Skiatook: February 27. Elevation below normal, water low 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 10-20 ft. along creek channels. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

CENTRAL

Arcadia: February 28. Elevation normal, water 45 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and worms along channels and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure, flats, main lake and points. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Draper: February 28. Elevation below normal, water 40s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live shad along flats, inlet, main lake and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Hefner: February 27. Elevation normal, water 40. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Largemouth and white bass fair on buzz baits in coves. Channel catfish fair on shad along the dam. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Overholser: March 1. Elevation normal, water 40s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Blue and channel catfish slow on shad and worms in the main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along the dam and docks. White bass fair on jigs around docks. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Thunderbird: February 28. Elevation normal, water 40s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam and main lake. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait, live shad and worms in the main lake and along the dam. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Wes Watkins: February 28. Elevation below normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Largemouth bass slow on spinnerbaits in the main lake. All fishing slow due to ice and cold. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

NORTHEAST

Bell Cow: February 27. Elevation below normal, water 40 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish good on minnows and worms along shorelines. Crappie fair around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: February 27. Elevation below normal, water 40s and clear to murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Jeremey Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Carl Blackwell: February 27. Elevation below normal, water 43 and clear to murky. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Fishing is slow due to weather. Report submitted by Vince Mesis, game warden stationed in Logan County.

Chandler: February 27. Elevation below normal, water 41 and murky. Channel catfish good on minnows, stinkbait and worms along rocks and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks. Largemouth bass slow on jigs and plastic baits around points. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: February 28. Elevation below normal, water 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on shad and worms along river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs and tube jigs in coves, along the dam, main lake and standing timber. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: February 25. Elevation normal, water 30s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and shorelines. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, shad and shrimp below the dam, along creek channels and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and spoons below the dam, around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Ft. Gibson: March 1. Elevation normal, water 40s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. White bass slow on shad and spoons along the river channel. Blue and channel catfish good on shad along flats, river channel and windy shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: February 25. Elevation normal, water 30s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and points. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait and shad below the dam, along channels, docks and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and spoons below the dam, around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: March 1. Elevation normal, water 40s. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, minnows, plastic baits and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, points and shorelines. Crappie, white bass and redear sunfish slow on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, hot dogs, minnows, shad and worms in coves, around points and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: February 28. Elevation normal, water 42 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish good on cut bait along the river channel. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and creek channels. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: February 28. Elevation normal, water 50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on live shad, shad and worms along the river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs and tube jigs in coves, along the dam and standing timber. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: February 28. Elevation 1/3 ft. above normal, water 30s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, shad and sunfish along creek channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on grubs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, riprap and standing timber. Paddlefish good snagging in the main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: February 28. February 28. Elevation below normal, water 45 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait along channels, flats and river channel. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: February 25. Elevation normal, water 45 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best times are during periods of low or no flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: February 27. Elevation normal, water 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Blue catfish good on shad and worms below the dam, along creek channels and riprap. Report submitted by J. D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Perry CCC: February 27. Elevation below normal, water 40 and murky. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait and spoons in coves, around docks and flats. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Sooner: February 27. Elevation below normal, water 40 and murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on jigs and live bait in the discharge and main lake. Saugeye slow on crankbaits, jigs and live bait in the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Spavinaw: February 28. Elevation normal, water 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam and docks. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on Alabama rigs and jerk baits in the main lake and around points. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and shad in the main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Tenkiller: March 1. Elevation normal, water 40 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, docks and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: March 1. Elevation below normal, water 40s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Striped and white bass slow on Alabama rigs, bill baits, flukes, jerk baits, lipless baits, sassy shad, shad and small lures around brush structure, channels and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: February 27. Elevation below normal, water 40. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and dam. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: March 2. Elevation 3 1/2 ft. below normal, water low 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids slow to fair on slabs along the dam. Walleye slow on live worms. Catfish slow. Crappie fair to good on small jigs around docks. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

Ft. Supply: February 28. Elevation above normal, water clear to stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on jigs and plastic baits below the dam and in coves. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: February 25. All fishing slow due to weather. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Blue River: For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390.

Broken Bow: February 25. Elevation below normal, water 49. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, jigs and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Walleye fair on grubs and rogues along channels and river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: February 25. Elevation below normal, water 47 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits and plastic baits around brush structure, main lake and riprap. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad and shad along channels, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on jigs, live bait, minnows, PowerBait and spoons around brush structure, docks, main lake and riprap. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: February 25. Elevation above normal, water 47 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: February 27. Elevation normal, water 40 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits and lipless baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: February 25. Elevation normal, water 48 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, small lures and tube jigs along channels and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: February 25. Elevation below normal, water 48. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, jigs, plastic baits and drop-shot in coves, flats, points and rocks. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: March 1. Elevation below normal, water 50 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits around brush structure. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: February 25. Elevation normal, water 47 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spoons in coves and around points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, hot dogs and punch bait along creek channels, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: February 25. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, main lake, points, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, points, rocks and sandbars. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, points, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: February 25. Elevation above normal, water 42 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, lipless baits and plastic baits along channels, creek channels, main lake and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, punch bait and stinkbait along channels, creek channels, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: February 26. Elevation below normal, water 47. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been good despite the bad weather. Striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, flukes, live shad, plastic baits and sassy shad along channels, coves and points. Striper have been biting very well dead sticking. People are catching them in between the Roosevelt Bridge and train bridge. They are also being caught near Washita Point in the flat areas. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hot dogs, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, coves, creek channels, docks, main lake, points and river channel. Blue cats are being caught on juglines with live shad north of the oil wells in flat areas near channels. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, nymphs, plastic baits, small lures and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks and standing timber. Crappie are biting near brush piles in 16-24 ft. of water. They are biting on jigs with pink PowerBait. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: February 25. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits and plastic baits along channels and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on shad, sunfish and worms along channels, main lake and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure and channels. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

SOUTHWEST

Altus-Lugert: February 28. Elevation below normal, water cold and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Walleye and crappie slow on crankbaits and jigs along the dam and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990.

Ft. Cobb: For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html.

Lawtonka: For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html.

Tom Steed: February 28. Elevation below normal, water 40. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.sw. t-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. White bass slow on jigs and minnows around points and rocks. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: February 28. Elevation below normal, water 40s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and punch bait along channels and creek channels. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on sassy shad and shad along creek channels, dam and main lake. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.