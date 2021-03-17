Oklahoma Fishing Report March 17, 2021

Eucha : March 14. Elevation above normal, water 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285 . The water is extremely murky due to recent rains. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs and jerk baits around brush structure, coves, docks and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and live shad below the dam, along channels, docks and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Ft. Gibson: March 15. Elevation above normal, water 45 with less than 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Expect rising water levels throughout the week in response to heavy rains in the upper drainage basin. New currents will trigger spring runs for fish like white bass and paddlefish. Newly flooded areas will also warm up faster on sunny days. This may lead to an increase in action for largemouth bass and crappie anglers. If water levels continue to rise, some access to locations and boat ramps may be closed. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam and along the river channel. White bass fair on jigs and small lures along creek channels and river channel. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.