Oklahoma Fishing Report March 17, 2021

Skiatook: March 14. Elevation above normal, water 40s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. White bass and striped bass hybrids slow on jigs and plastic baits along creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 6-10 ft. around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
CENTRAL
Arcadia: March 15. Elevation normal, water 54 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, channels, dam, docks and main lake. Saugeye slow on jigs, lipless baits and worms along flats and points. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: March 15. Elevation below normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits and spinnerbaits in the main lake, around points, shallows and weed beds. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and riprap. Road construction and closure on Stanley Draper Driver has the dam and inlet limited to walk in access only. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: March 14. Elevation normal, water 50 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. White bass and crappie fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, plastic baits and tube jigs along channels, docks and riprap. Channel catfish fair on crawfish, live shad and worms along channels, dam and inlet. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: March 15. Elevation above normal, water 53 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and worms below the dam and discharge. Striped bass hybrids fair on chicken liver, flukes and shad around docks, main lake and points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows along the dam. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: March 14. Elevation below normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around points and weed beds. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and worms along the dam and main lake. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: March 15. Elevation normal, water 54 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
NORTHEAST
Bell Cow: March 14. Elevation normal, water 54 and murky. Largemouth bass slow on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: March 14. Elevation rising, water upper 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels and standing timber. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits and jigs along creek channels and points. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: March 15. Elevation normal, water 50. Largemouth bass fair on spinnerbaits along shorelines and below the bridge. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs along shorelines and floating dock. Channel catfish slow on Alabama rigs, chicken liver, dough bait, stinkbait and worms in coves, creek channels, riprap, shorelines and weed beds. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: March 14. Elevation normal, water 56 and murky. Channel catfish slow on worms around brush structure and rocks. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie slow on hair jigs and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: March 14. Elevation above normal, water 60s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, minnows, shad and worms along shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on bill baits and crankbaits in coves and around points. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: March 14. Elevation above normal, water 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. The water is extremely murky due to recent rains. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs and jerk baits around brush structure, coves, docks and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and live shad below the dam, along channels, docks and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: March 15. Elevation above normal, water 45 with less than 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Expect rising water levels throughout the week in response to heavy rains in the upper drainage basin. New currents will trigger spring runs for fish like white bass and paddlefish. Newly flooded areas will also warm up faster on sunny days. This may lead to an increase in action for largemouth bass and crappie anglers. If water levels continue to rise, some access to locations and boat ramps may be closed. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam and along the river channel. White bass fair on jigs and small lures along creek channels and river channel. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: March 14. Elevation above normal, water 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs and jerk baits around docks, points, rocks and shorelines. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and live shad along channels, coves, docks and main lake. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure and docks. The lake is very murky and full of floating debris, due to the recent rains. Paddlefish are beginning to ascend up the Neosho River. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: March 15. Elevation above normal, water 49 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: March 14. Elevation above normal, water 53 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs and plastic baits around brush structure and in coves. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait along creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: March 14. Elevation above normal, water 60s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on live bait, live shad, minnows, shad and worms along channels, river channel and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Water levels are rising due to large amounts of rain. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: March 15. Elevation normal, water 40s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad and worms along creek channels, flats, inlet, main lake, river channel and river mouth. White bass and striped bass hybrids slow on jigs and sassy shad along creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: March 11. Elevation below normal, water 48. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: March 12. Elevation normal, water 44 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Fishing is best during periods of low or no flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: March 13. Elevation below normal, water low 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam. Blue catfish good on shad along flats, main lake and river channel. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, jerk baits and spinnerbaits along creek channels, riprap and rocks. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Perry CCC: March 14. Elevation above normal, water 40s and muddy. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait and small lures in coves. Crappie fair on jigs and small lures in coves and along the dam. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: March 14. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on jigs and live shad along the discharge and main lake. Blue catfish slow on cut bait in the main lake. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows along riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: March 14. Elevation normal, water upper 40s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on Alabama rigs and jerk baits in the main lake and around points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows along the dam. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats and main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: March 14. Elevation above normal, water 40 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie good on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, docks and standing timber. White bass good on Alabama rigs, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, small lures, spoons and tube jigs along channels, flats, points and river mouth. White bass are beginning to move up the river channel. Anglers are having success from the bank and from boats from Hwy 82 Bridge and up the river. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, rocks, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: March 15. Elevation above normal, water 51 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam and along the river channel. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around brush structure, creek channels and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and creek channels. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: March 12. Elevation above normal, water 46 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Walleye slow on crankbaits and jigs along the dam and riprap. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: March 15. Elevation 2 3/4 ft. below normal, water mid-50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair on jigs and live bait in deep water. Walleye slow on worms. Catfish slow to fair on cut bait along the north side. Crappie fair near the fishing dock. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: March 13. Elevation normal, water 52. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and Ned rigs. Crappie good early around docks and fair around brush piles in the lake. White bass slow to fair on flats up the arms. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: March 15. Elevation normal, water 48 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and spoons along the river channel and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: March 12. Elevation normal, water 53. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits and crankbaits around brush structure and points. White bass good on grubs and in-line spinnerbaits along channels, creek channels and river mouth. Walleye fair on grubs and rogues along channels, creek channels, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: March 12. Elevation normal, water 40 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped and white bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around docks and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, live shad and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, discharge and main lake. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, plastic baits and tube jigs along channels, creek channels, docks, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: March 12. Elevation normal, water 49 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and small lures below the dam, along creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: March 14. Elevation normal, water 58 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, lipless baits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, shrimp and worms in coves, along riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: March 12. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout excellent on nymphs, tube jigs and worms below the dam, along channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: March 12. Elevation below normal, water 52. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits along channels, coves, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait along the river channel. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Murray: March 16. Elevation normal, water 54 and clear. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows in coves and creek channels. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and jerk baits around brush structure, coves and main lake. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.
Pine Creek: March 12. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, lipless baits and plastic baits in coves, creek channels and points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and creek channels. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: March 12. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crickets, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along creek channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, points, rocks, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points, rocks, sandbar and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: March 15. Elevation normal, water 58. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, spinnerbaits and crawdad colored chatter baits around brush structure, creek channels and points. White bass fair on jigs along creek channels and river channel. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Texoma: March 14. Elevation below normal, water 51. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been pretty good. Striped bass fair on flukes, live shad and sassy shad along channels, main lake and points. Striped bass have been a little tough this week. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live shad and sunfish along channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cats have been good on juglines and rod-and-reel at 30-40 ft. of water. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. The crappie have slowly started to bite. They have been biting in the 15-20 ft. of water range right now, mostly on jigs. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: March 12. Elevation normal, water 56 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass excellent on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, main lake and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and points. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Altus-Lugert: March 14. Elevation below normal, water 45 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Walleye, largemouth and smallmouth bass slow on crankbaits, jigs and minnows along the dam and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: March 14.elevation below normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel and blue catfish slow on punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: March 15. Elevation above normal, water lower 50s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Crappie and white bass fair on jigs around docks, points and rocks. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: March 14. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: March 15. Elevation normal, water 45. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html.
White bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and minnows at 6-10 ft. along creek channels and points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows at 10-20 ft. around rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: March 14. Elevation above normal, water 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Reservoir release is 23 cfs on Sunday March 14. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on cut bait, sassy shad and shad along channels, dam and shorelines. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.