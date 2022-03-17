Oklahoma Fishing Report March 16, 2022

Skiatook: March 13. Elevation below normal, water 40’s and dirty. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

CENTRAL

Arcadia: March 14. Elevation normal, water 44 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and powerbait along brush structure, creek channels, dam, docks, main lake and points. Saugeye slow on jigs and worms along flats, main lake and points. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Draper: For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445.

Hefner: March 14. Elevation below normal, water 45 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. White bass slow on jigs and plastics along flats and main lake. Largemouth bass slow along docks, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Overholser: March 15. Elevation normal, water 40’s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. White bass slow on in-line spinnerbait and jigs along docks. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver along main lake. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Stanely Draper: March 14. Elevation below normal, water stained. Crappie slow on jigs along brush structure, docks and standing timber. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait along flats, inlet and main lake. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Thunderbird: For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html.

Wes Watkins: March 14. Elevation below normal, water 45 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows along creek channels. All fishing is slow. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

NORTHEAST

Bell Cow: March 13. Elevation below normal, water murky. Channel catfish good on worms along brush structure. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows along docks. Largemouth bass good on jigs and plastics along brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: March 13. Elevation below normal, water 40’s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Largemouth and smallmouth bass slow on crankbaits and spinnerbaits along points. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Carl Blackwell: March 13. Elevation below normal, water 42 to 44 and murky. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tub jigs along docks and riprap. Channel and blue catfish slow on cut bait and worms along main lake, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Vince Mesis, game warden stationed in Logan County.

Chandler: March 13. Elevation below normal, water 46 and murky. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, jigs and plastics along brush structure and points. Chanel catfish slow on sunfish and worms along shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows along dam and docks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html.

Eucha: March 11. Elevation normal, water 50’s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits and plastics along brush structure, points and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, dough bait and shad along, channels, coves and dam. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along brush structure, docks, shorelines and dam. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Ft. Gibson: March 14. Elevation above normal, water upper 40’s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rig and jerk bait along brush structure, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along brush structure, creek channels, main lake and river channel. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, live shad and shad along flats, main lake, points and windy shorelines. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: March 11. Elevation normal, water 50 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits and plastics along brush structure, coves, docks, rocks and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shad along channels, docks, shorelines and dam. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and spoons along brush structure, docks and dam. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: March 14. Elevation normal, water 40’s and 1 foot visibility. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rig, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, jerk bait, plastics and worms along brush structure, coves, points, riprap and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbait, jigs, minnows and worms along brush structure, coves, docks, docks, riprap, shorelines and shallows. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, shad, shrimp and worms along coves, docks, points and shallows. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: March 13. Elevation normal, water 46 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along brush structure and docks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad along main lake and river channel. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits and plastics along coves, creek channels and riprap. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html.

Kaw: March 14. Elevation normal, water .25’ above, 40’s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. White and striped (hybrid) bass fair on crankbaits, grubs, in-line spinnerbait, jigs, lipless baits and sassy shad along river channel. Paddlefish good on snagging along main lake and river channel. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, shad, sunfish and worms along creek channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: March 13. Elevation above normal, water 45 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Catfish fair on cut fait along channels and flats. Largemouth bass slow on brush structure and rocks. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: March 11. Elevation normal, water 45 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait, midges, nymphs, powerbait and worms along Watts area and dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: March 13. Elevation above normal, water 1 foot high and 40’s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Crappie good on jigs and minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Striped (hybrid) bass good on minnows below the dam. Paddlefish excellent on snagging below the dam. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Perry CCC: March 14. Elevation below normal, water 40’s and murky. Rainbow trout excellent on in-line spinnerbait, powerbait, small lures and spoons along coves, dam and flats. The last stocking for the season was done on March 8th, 2022. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Sooner: March 14. Elevation below normal, water 40’s and murky. Largemouth bass slow on jerk bait and plastics along brush structure and weed beds. Striped (hybrid) bass slow on jigs and live bait along discharge and main lake. Channel and blue catfish slow on cut bait and stinkbait along discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Spavinaw: March 13. Elevation normal, water 40’s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Crappie good on jigs and minnows along brush structure, dam and docks. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on Alabama rig and jerk bait along main lake and points. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and shrimp along main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Tenkiller: March 14. Elevation normal, water low 50’s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs along brush structure and docks. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, hair jigs, small lures and tube jigs along main lake and points. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, plastics and spinnerbaits along brush structure, channels, docks, rocks and shorelines. White bass are being caught staging up in the upper area of the lake around the river channel. Anglers are having success catching them from the Standing Rock area up to Carters Landing. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: March 14. Elevation below normal, water 40’s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms along the dam, river channel, and river mouth. White and striped bass slow on flukes, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbait, jigs, minnows, shad and small lures along the dam, creek channels, discharge, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures and worms along coves, creek channels and shallows. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County. East side below the dam is under construction, consult signs before fishing.

NORTHWEST

Canton: March 13. Elevation below normal, water 40’s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Walleye slow on jigs around dam and rocks. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html.

Ft. Supply: March 12. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Crappie and walleye slow on hair jigs and jigs along brush structure, discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Jason Badly, game warden stationed in Harper County. Gate is open.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html.

Blue River: March 15. Elevation below normal, water 40 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout excellent on Caddis flies, in-line spinnerbait, nymphs, powerbait and spoons along channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace.

Broken Bow: March 11. Elevation below normal, water 50. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastics and spoons along brush structure, creek channels, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along brush structure, points and standing timber. Walleye fair on grubs and rogues along channels, points and river channel. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: March 11. Elevation below normal, water 51 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk bait, jigs and plastics along brush structure, channel, docks and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live shad, live bait, shad and worms along channels, creek channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, powerbait and spoons along brush structure, creek channels, docks and main lake. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: March 11. Elevation normal, water 49 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. White bass good on jigs, live bait and small lures along the dam, creek channels and river channel. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish along the dam, channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows along the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: March 13. Elevation normal, water 44 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, lipless baits and plastics along main lake, points, river channel and weed beds. Striped (hybrid) and white bass slow on Alabama rig, crankbait and live shad along coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp along coves, discharge, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: March 11. Elevation normal, water 46 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on powerbait and small lures along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: March 11. Elevation below normal, water 53. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits, flukes and spinner baits along coves, points and rocks. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: March 15. Elevation below normal, water 47 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits along brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: March 11. Elevation dropping, water 49 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spoons along coves, points and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and spoons along brush structure and creek channels. Channel catfish good on cut bait, hot dogs, punch bait, stinkbait and worms along creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: March 11. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastics and small lures along brush structure, docks and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms along creek channels, inlet, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along coves, creek channels, points, rocks and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: March 11. Elevation normal, water 51 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, lipless baits and plastics along coves, creek channels, main lake and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and powerbait along channels, creek channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along brush structure, channels, main lake and standing timber. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html.

Wister: March 11. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastics and spinnerbaits along brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along the dam, brush structure, channels, points and standing timber.

SOUTHWEST

Altus-Lugert: March 13. Elevation below normal, water 40’s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Channel catfish slow on jigs and minnows along rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: March 13. Elevation 13, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait and shad along coves, main lake and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows along brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Ft. Cobb: March 13. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait along points. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: March 13. Elevation below normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along brush structure, main lake and at the dam. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Tom Steed: March 15. Elevation below normal, water 44 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.sw. t-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on shad and worms along points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: March 14. Elevation below normal, water 40’s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Striped (hybrid) and white bass fair on sassy shad and shad along channels, dam and main lake. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs along brush structure, docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and punch bait along shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.