Oklahoma Fishing Report March 10, 2021

Skiatook: March 8. Elevation normal, water 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows at 5-10 ft. around brush structure. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on shad in the main lake. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
CENTRAL
Arcadia: March 8. Elevation normal, water 49 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, dam and main lake. Saugeye slow on jigs and worms along flats. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: March 8. Elevation below normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure and points. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: March 7. Elevation normal, water 45 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Channel catfish fair on live bait and worms along channels, dam and spillway. Crappie slow on hair jigs and tube jigs at 23 ft. along the dam. White bass good on hair jigs, spinnerbaits and tube jigs in the main lake and spillway. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: March 9. Elevation above normal, water 50 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Striped bass hybrids fair on chicken liver, flukes and jigs in the main lake and along shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along the dam. Channel and blue catfish slow on cut bait and worms along shorelines and tailwater. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: March 7. Elevation normal, water 49 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure and points. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live shad in coves and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: March 8. Elevation normal, water 48 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake and standing timber. Channel and blue catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait and shrimp along channels and points. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
NORTHEAST
Bell Cow: March 7. Elevation normal, water 49 and murky. Largemouth bass slow on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: March 7. Elevation above normal, water 40s and clear to stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and creek channels. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: March 8. Elevation below normal, water 45 and murky. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, shad and ice jigs in all colors at 20 ft. in the main lake, along shorelines floating dock. Saugeye slow on white sassy shad and shad in the main lake and spillway. Fishing is slow to fair on the entire lake. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: March 7. Elevation normal, water 48 and stained. Largemouth bass slow on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure and rocks. Channel catfish slow on worms around brush structure and dam. Crappie slow around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: March 8. Elevation above normal, water 50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Crappie fair on minnows around docks and shorelines. Channel catfish slow on live shad and minnows along riprap and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: March 8. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs and jerk baits around brush structure, points, shorelines and in coves. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and live shad along channels, docks and main lake. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs and spoons around brush structure and docks. The water is very murky, making for tough gigging conditions. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: March 8. Elevation normal, water 40. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs, jerk baits and lipless baits in the main lake, around points and shallows. Blue and channel catfish good on shad along shallows and windblown shorelines. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: March 8. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs and jerk baits in coves, around docks, points and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and live shad below the dam, along channels, docks, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and spoons around brush structure and docks. Crappie fishermen have seen decent success using spoons in and around docks. The recent freeze has created conditions for an overabundance of forage and food for catfish and bass, making for tough fishing. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: March 8. Elevation normal, water stained. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass slow on lipless baits around brush structure and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad along flats. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: March 8. Elevation above normal, water 48 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs and plastic baits in coves, along creek channels and docks. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait in the main lake. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: March 8. Elevation above normal, water 50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on minnows along shorelines. Channel catfish fair on live shad, minnows and sunfish along channels and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: March 8. Elevation 1/2 ft. below normal, water 40s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, shad and worms along creek channels, flats, river channel, river mouth and standing timber. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam and in the main lake. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: March 4. Elevation below normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: March 5. Elevation normal, water 44 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Water is cycling and fishing is best during periods of low or now flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: March 8. Elevation below normal, water 44 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows along riprap and river channel. Blue catfish good on shad along flats. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs and jerk baits along the river channel and rocks. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Perry CCC: March 8. Elevation below normal, water 40s and murky. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and small lures in coves and along the dam. Red, white, silver or a combination of those colors seem to be a fruitful setup when using in-line spinnerbaits and super dupers. PowerBait 12-18 inches off the bottom also seems to work well. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: March 8. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. Striped bass hybrids slow on jigs and live shad in the discharge and main lake. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows along riprap. Saugeye slow on jigs along riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: March 8. Elevation normal, water 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam and docks. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on Alabama rigs and jerk baits in the main lake and river channel. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and shad along flats and main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: March 9. Elevation above normal water 40 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on jigs, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, docks, shallows and standing timber. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: March 8. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad below the dam and river channel. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits around brush structure and points. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: March 6. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along channels. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: March 8. Elevation 3 ft. below normal with gates closed, water lower to mid-40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids slow on slabs and live bait. Crappie slow to fair on small jigs around the fish house. Catfish fair on stinkbait on the north side. Walleye slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: March 8. Elevation normal, water 50s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Walleye and crappie excellent on minnows below the dam and along the dam. White bass good on grubs and plastic baits below the dam and in the main lake. Short walleye and small crappie all day. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: March 6. Elevation above normal, water 48 and very clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and shaky head worms. White bass being caught on rattletraps and long Johns moving up creek arms on flats to feed. Crappie are headed to the banks to spawn, just not there yet; they can be found using electronics in 12-15 ft. of water using small 1/16 oz. jigs with chartreuse in them. Crappie fair on 1/32 oz. jigs around docks in the early am. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: March 9. Elevation normal, water 48 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-spinnerbaits, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons along river channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: March 5. Elevation normal, water 48. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits and spoons in the main lake and around points. Walleye fair on grubs and rogues along channels, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: March 6. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped and white bass fair on jerk baits, jigs and spinnerbaits in the discharge, around docks and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live shad and stinkbait below the dam, discharge and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, plastic baits and tube jigs along creek channels, discharge, docks and main lake. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: March 5. Elevation above normal, water 48 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: March 7. Elevation normal, water 52 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, lipless baits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, discharge, inlet and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: March 5. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout excellent on small lures and tube jigs along creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: March 5. Elevation below normal, water 50. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs and spinnerbaits in coves, along flats and points. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Murray: March 9. Elevation normal, water 51 and clear. Largemouth bass good on jerk baits around brush structure and main lake. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and worms in the main lake. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.
Pine Creek: March 5. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits in coves and creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs and spoons around brush structure and creek channels. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait along the river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: March 5. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits and small lures in coves, along creek channels, docks, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. White bass good on crickets, hair jigs and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, river channel and river mouth. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, grubs, minnows, shad and worms below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: March 5. Elevation above normal, water 53. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap, shorelines and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along channels and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: March 7. Elevation below normal, water 46-48. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week wasn’t the greatest. Striped bass fair on flukes, live shad and sassy shad in the main lake, points and river channel. Striped bass are still being caught on live shad near the western part of the lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live shad and punch bait along channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Fishermen are catching big blue cats in the 30-40 ft. of water range on juglines and rod-and-reel. Crappie slow on jigs around docks and standing timber. Crappie have been starting to bite around standing timber or brush structure. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: March 5. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, coves and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake and points. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Altus-Lugert: March 7. Elevation below normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Walleye and crappie slow on jigs and minnows along the dam and docks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: March 7. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. All flood gates are closed. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: March 7. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: March 7. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County
Tom Steed: March 8. Elevation normal, water 45. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad and stinkbait around points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: March 8. Elevation below normal, water 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait, sassy shad and shad along channels, creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.