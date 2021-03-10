Oklahoma Fishing Report March 10, 2021

Sardis : March 5. Elevation above normal, water 53. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap, shorelines and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along channels and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: March 7. Elevation below normal, water 46-48. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week wasn’t the greatest. Striped bass fair on flukes, live shad and sassy shad in the main lake, points and river channel. Striped bass are still being caught on live shad near the western part of the lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live shad and punch bait along channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Fishermen are catching big blue cats in the 30-40 ft. of water range on juglines and rod-and-reel. Crappie slow on jigs around docks and standing timber. Crappie have been starting to bite around standing timber or brush structure. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.