Oklahoma Fishing Report June16, 2021

Sardis : June 13. Elevation above normal, water 78. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: June 13. Elevation above normal, water 76. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has still been very good. Striped bass good on cut bait and live shad along channels, main lake and around points. Striper are feeding very well. Find a ledge near a river channel in 30-40 ft. of water and you will find the fish. Blue catfish fair on dough bait, stinkbait and sunfish along creek channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Blue cats are being caught in 25-35 ft. of water range. Crappie have been biting on jigs with PowerBait between 5-15 ft. Report submitted by Garret Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.