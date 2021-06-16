Oklahoma Fishing Report June16, 2021

Skiatook: June 14. Elevation normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on live shad and spoons at 15-30 ft. in the main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, shad, sunfish and worms along flats. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
CENTRAL
Arcadia: June 14. Elevation above normal, water 82 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait and punch bait along channels, coves, points, rocks and shallows. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam and docks. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: June 14. Elevation normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and tailwater. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: June 13. Elevation above normal, water 70 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Largemouth and white bass good on crawfish and spinnerbaits along shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Channel catfish excellent on chicken liver, PowerBait and worms along the dam, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: June 15. Elevation above normal, water mid-50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. White bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits and jigs around points and shorelines. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits along riprap and shorelines. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and worms below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: June 14. Elevation above normal, water 75 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Channel and blue catfish good on stinkbait and worms in the main lake. White bass slow on spinnerbaits in the main lake. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: June 14. Elevation normal, water 84-87 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, shrimp and worms along riprap and shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and points. White bass slow on crankbaits and sassy shad around points. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.
NORTHEAST
Bell Cow: June 13. Elevation above normal, water 89 and murky. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and shorelines. Channel catfish slow on sunfish and worms along shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: June 13. Elevation above normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits along creek channels, points and rocks. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: June 14. Elevation normal, water 82 and turbid. Channel catfish good on Alabama rigs, chicken liver, hotdogs, minnows, stinkbait and worms around brush structure, channels, coves, along riprap, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures, tube jigs and worms around docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: June 13. Elevation above normal, water 89 and murky. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, grasshoppers and spinnerbaits around brush structure, riprap and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around docks and riprap. Channel catfish slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: June 13. Elevation normal, water high 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel and shorelines. Crappie and bluegill sunfish slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: June 12. Elevation normal, water 68 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, docks and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, docks and main lake. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: June 14. Elevation above normal, water 78 and 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. White bass good on jigs, sassy shad, slabs and spoons in the main lake and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 5-9 ft. around brush structure, main lake and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad and shrimp in the main lake and river channel. Anglers drifting for catfish or running juglines are catching good numbers of fish. Fresh or live bait seems to make a difference in success. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: June 12. Elevation above normal, water 69 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: June 14. Elevation normal, water 70s and stained. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad, stinkbait and worms along riprap, river channel and rocks. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: June 13. Elevation normal, water 78 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam and river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: June 13. Elevation dropping, water high 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, around points and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel, rocks and tailwater. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: June 14. Elevation 7 3/4 ft. above normal, water 80s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids, striped and white bass slow on crankbaits, grubs, hair jigs, jerk bait, live bait, live shad, minnows, sassy shad, shad, spoons and topwater lures below the dam, main lake, riprap and bridges. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, jigs, live bait, live shad, punch bait, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, main lake, riprap, rocks, shallows and shorelines. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, riprap and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: June 10. Elevation above normal, water 68. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids, striped and white bass fair on sassy shad and spoons along channels. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits along shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: June 11. Elevation normal, water 62 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Water is currently running 3,800 cfs around the clock. Fishing will improve once releases from the dam begin to cycle again. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: June 13. Elevation above normal, water 70 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Blue catfish good on shad and noodling along flats, main lake, rocks and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures and worms around points and standing timber. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Sooner: June 13. Elevation normal, water 80 and murky. Striped bass hybrids excellent on live shad in the main lake. Saugeye fair on crankbaits and jigs in the main lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait in the main lake. All walleye, sauger, and saugeye less than 18 inches must be released to the water immediately. There is no parking or fishing allowed from the sandy area on the west end of the dam. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: June 13. Elevation normal, water upper 60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in coves, around points and shallows. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad and shrimp along flats and shallows. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: June 14. Elevation above normal, water 75 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass excellent on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, docks and shallows. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on minnows and worms around brush structure, docks, rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: June 14. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Flathead and blue catfish good on live shad, sassy shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel and rocks. Striped and white bass fair on hair jigs, jerk baits, live shad and sassy shad below the dam and river channel. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: June 11. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Channel catfish good on crickets and minnows along the dam and riprap. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits and slabs in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: June 13. Elevation 2 1/2 ft. below normal with gates closed, water lower 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids good on hard baits at 5-10 ft. of water. Walleye good on live bait. Catfish good on trotlines baited with cut bait and stinkbait. Crappie fair on small jigs. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: June 14. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait and sausage along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: June 12. Elevation 1 ft. above normal, water 71 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Bass good on topwater lures early and on Ned-rigs, shaky head worms and shallow running crankbaits. Crappie fair around docks early morning on jigs and minnows. White bass are scattered, chasing shad late evenings being caught on topwater lures. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: June 15. Elevation above normal, water 71 and slightly stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait and stinkbait around brush structure, river channel and rocks. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, river channel and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: June 11. Elevation above normal, water 77. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure and points. All boat ramps are closed due to flooding. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: June 11. Elevation above normal, water 68 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids, largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped and white bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, topwater lures and tube jigs around brush structure, discharge, docks, main lake and shallows. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, along creek channels, discharge, docks, main lake and riprap. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, live shad, minnows, PowerBait, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along creek channels, and main lake. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: June 11. Elevation above normal, water 73 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: June 13. Elevation normal, water 70 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, along riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: June 11. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs and worms along channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: June 11. Elevation above normal, water 80. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on jigs, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, points and shorelines. White bass fair on topwater lures in coves, main lake and around points. Flathead catfish good on sunfish along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Murray: June 15. Elevation above normal, water 83 and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, creek channels, dam, points, riprap and rocks. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.
Pine Creek: June 11. Elevation rising, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits in coves. Lake levels are high and rising. All Corps of Engineers boat ramps are closed. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: June 11. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam, along channels, coves, riprap, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, sassy shad and sunfish below the dam, in coves, creek channels, main lake, river channel and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbait, goldfish, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, creek channels, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: June 13. Elevation above normal, water 78. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: June 13. Elevation above normal, water 76. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has still been very good. Striped bass good on cut bait and live shad along channels, main lake and around points. Striper are feeding very well. Find a ledge near a river channel in 30-40 ft. of water and you will find the fish. Blue catfish fair on dough bait, stinkbait and sunfish along creek channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Blue cats are being caught in 25-35 ft. of water range. Crappie have been biting on jigs with PowerBait between 5-15 ft. Report submitted by Garret Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: June 11. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, standing timber and tailwater. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Altus-Lugert: June 14. Elevation below normal, water 70 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Walleye and white bass good on bill baits, crankbaits and minnows in the main lake, around points and rocks. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and rocks. Channel catfish fair on minnows, punch bait and stinkbait along flats. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: June 13. Elevation above normal, water 73 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Saugeye good on sassy shad and worms along flats, main lake and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Lawtonka: June 13. Elevation above normal, water 72 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Saugeye good on sassy shad, small lures and worms in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: June 14. Elevation normal, water 74. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.sw. t-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on stinkbait around points and rocks. Striped bass hybrids, white bass and saugeye good on crankbaits in the main lake, points and trolling. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: June 14. Elevation above normal, water 70s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and punch bait along channels, coves and main lake. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.