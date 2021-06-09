Oklahoma Fishing Report June 9, 2021

Skiatook: June 6. Elevation above normal, water 70s and dirty. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on cut bait and shad at 20-30 ft. in the main lake and around points. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and worms along shorelines. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
CENTRAL
Arcadia: June 8. Elevation above normal, water 73 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, hair jigs, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures and tube jigs around brush structure, dam, points, riprap, shallows and weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: June 8. Elevation normal, water stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: June 8. Elevation Normal, water 70 and clear. Largemouth Bass good on flukes and in-line spinnerbait in coves and weedbeds. Channel catfish excellent on chicken liver, Powerbait, worms on dams, docks and shorelines. Redear sunfish good on worms along docks and shorelines.
Overholser: June 8. Elevation above normal, water low 70s and clearing. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and punch bait along shorelines. Striped bass hybrids fair on crawfish and shrimp around points. Bluegill good on crickets and worms along shallows and weed beds. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: June 6. Elevation above normal, water 73 and stained. Crappie fair on jigs below the dam and around docks. Channel and blue catfish slow on stinkbait and worms below the dam, along the dam and main lake. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: June 8. Elevation normal, water 74 and clear. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait and worms along riprap and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows along riprap. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.
NORTHEAST
Bell Cow: June 6. Elevation above normal, water 75 and murky. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, riprap and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish slow on worms along shorelines. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: June 6. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: June 7. Elevation above normal, water 69 and turbid. Channel and flathead catfish fair on Alabama rigs, minnows, stinkbait and worms around brush structure, coves, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, tube jigs and worms along shorelines and crappie dock. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: June 6. Elevation above normal, water 76 and murky. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along the dam and docks. Channel catfish slow on sunfish and worms along the dam and shorelines. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: June 6. Elevation above normal, water 60s and clearing. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along the river channel and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: June 6. Elevation above normal, water 67 and cloudy. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, docks and shorelines. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along channels, coves and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: June 7. Elevation above normal, water 73 and clear. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, shallows and weed beds. White bass good on crankbaits, jigs, sassy shad, slabs, spoons and trolling small lures along flats, main lake and off-shore islands. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, shad, shrimp and sunfish in the main lake, around points, river channel and rocks. White bass have returned to the main lake and are feeding. Anglers are catching fish trolling in open water and jigging small lures around schools of baitfish. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: June 6. Elevation above normal, water 68 and stained. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks and shorelines. White bass good on small lures and spoons along channels, docks and points. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, docks, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Catfish are being caught in good numbers on juglines baited with live bait. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: June 7. Elevation above normal, water 69 and stained. Largemouth bass good on bill baits, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along flats and shallows. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: June 6. Elevation normal, water 72 and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and riprap. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam and along the river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: June 6. Elevation above normal, water 60s and clearing. Blue, channel and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, river channel and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and jerk baits in coves and around points. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: June 7. Elevation 7 1/2 ft. above normal, water low70s and muddy. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish, worms and noodling below the dam, in coves, flats, main lake, riprap, river channel, river mouth, rocks and shallows. Striped bass hybrids, striped and white bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, live shad, sassy shad, shad, slabs and topwater lures below the dam, main lake, points, riprap and bridges. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure and riprap. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: June 7. Elevation above normal, water 87. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits along shorelines. Blue catfish excellent on cut bait along channels. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: June 4. Elevation normal, water 60 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Water continues to run at about 3,800 cfs. Fishing has improved and will get better when the water begins to cycle to periods of lower flow from the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: June 6. Elevation 2 1/2 ft. above normal, water stained. Blue catfish excellent on shad and shrimp below the dam and along rocks. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and shallows. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Sooner: June 7. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on live shad and minnows in the main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait in the discharge and main lake. Saugeye fair on crankbaits and jigs in the main lake. All walleye, sauger and saugeye less than 18 inches must be immediately released back to the water. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: June 6. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in coves and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats and shallows. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: June 6. Elevation above normal, water 73 and murky. Water is rising with recent rains. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass excellent on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. Anglers are finding success catching bass throughout the lake. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and small lures along channels, coves and creek channels. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on goldfish, live shad, sunfish and worms along channels, main lake and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: June 7. Elevation above normal, water 71 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, live shad and sunfish below the dam, main lake and shallows. Striped and white bass fair on hair jigs, jerk baits, sassy shad and shad below the dam and river channel. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: June 5. Elevation above normal, water clear. Striped bass hybrids and walleye good on crankbaits and sunfish in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: June 7. Elevation below normal with gates close, water near 70 and clear. Striped bass hybrids good on hard baits and live baits at 6-10 ft. of water. Walleye good on worms. Catfish good on trotlines baited with cut bait and stinkbait near the north end. Crappie fair on small jigs around the fishing dock. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: June 7. Elevation above normal. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and punch bait along channels, flats and shorelines. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: June 5. Elevation 3/4 ft. above normal, water stained. Release is 164 cfs. Bass are good on topwater early daybreak and on crankbaits, jerk baits and Ned rigs on overcast days. They are hitting summer patterns. Smallmouth bass good. Crappie slow around brush piles and fair around docks early morning. White bass are chasing shad on the surface in the mid-lake area. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: June 8.Elevation above normal, water 68 and muddy. Channel catfish excellent on chicken liver, dough bait and worms along channels and rocks. Rainbow trout slow on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait along channels and rocks. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits and spinnerbaits along brush structure, channels, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: June 4. Elevation above normal, water 76. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: June 4. Elevation above normal, water 65 and murky. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, docks, main lake and shorelines. Striped bass hybrids, largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped and white bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, main lake and weed beds. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, live shad, minnows, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along channels, discharge and main lake. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: June 4. Elevation above normal, water 73 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: June 6. Elevation normal, water 68. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits, live shad and spoons in coves, discharge and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in the inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: June 4. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and small lures below the dam and along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: June 4. Elevation above normal, water 73. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, flukes, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, flats, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels and standing timber. White bass fair on lipless baits topwater lures along flats, main lake and points. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Murray: June 8. Elevation above normal, water 76 and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on jigs, lipless baits and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, discharge, points and rocks. White bass slow on jigs and topwater lures in coves and main lake. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.
Pine Creek: June 4. Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on topwater lures in coves and creek channels. Public boat ramps are still closed due to high waters. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: June 4. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, grubs, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on crickets, grubs, jigs, small lures and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, rocks, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. White bass good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, around brush structure, channels, coves, creek channels, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: June 4. Elevation above normal, water 78. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake, rocks and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: June 3. Elevation rising, water 73. Fishing this week has been very good. Striped bass good on cut bait and live shad along channels, main lake and points. Striper are feeding very good on live shad and cut bait. Find a ledge near a river channel and you will find fish. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Blue cats are being caught below the dam on cut bait. Crappie are biting on jigs with PowerBait. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: June 4. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, hotdogs, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, main lake and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Altus-Lugert: June 6. Elevation below normal, water 70 and clear. Walleye good on crankbaits, jigs and minnows along the dam, main lake and rocks. White bass and crappie good on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs and minnows along flats and main lake. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, minnows, punch bait and stinkbait along flats. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: June 6. Elevation above normal, water 70 and cloudy. Saugeye good on sassy shad, small lures and worms along flats and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and punch bait in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: June 6. Elevation above normal, water 70s and clear. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and worms along channels and dam. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: June 6. Elevation above normal, water 72 and clear. Saugeye good on sassy shad and worms along flats and main lake. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: June 7. Elevation rising, water 70. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and stinkbait along rocks. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye fair on crankbaits, jigs and minnows in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: June 7. Elevation above normal, water 60s and stirred. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along channels, creek channel and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Reservoir is open with a release of 368 cfs as of Monday, June 7. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.