Oklahoma Fishing Report June 9, 2021

Greenleaf: June 7. Elevation above normal, water 69 and stained. Largemouth bass good on bill baits, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along flats and shallows. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: June 6. Elevation normal, water 72 and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and riprap. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam and along the river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: June 6. Elevation above normal, water 60s and clearing. Blue, channel and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, river channel and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and jerk baits in coves and around points. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.