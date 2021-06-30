Oklahoma Fishing Report June 30, 2021

Skiatook: June 27. Elevation above average, water 70’s and dirty. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on flukes and plastic lures around coves and shorelines. White and striped (hybrid) bass fair on live shad, shad and spoons around main lake and 20-30 feet deep. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
CENTRAL
Arcadia: June 27. Elevation above average, water 72 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, live shad and stinkbait around channels, coves, dam and points. Crappie slow on hair jigs and jigs around brush structure, dam and docks. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: June 28. Elevation above average and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and top water around main lake, points and shallows. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbait and sassy shad around inlet, main lake, and points. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around riprap. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: June 27. Elevation above average, water 78 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and cicada-looking crank bait around shorelines. Channel catfish and redear sunfish good on shad and worms along coves and docks. Blue catfish good on worms, live shad and punch bait around rocks and spillway. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: June 29. Elevation above average, water upper 70's and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Striped (hybrid) bass slow on chicken liver and flukes in main lake. Channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait and worms in main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around the dam. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: June 27. Elevation rising, water 74 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and worms around the dam and main lake. Crappie slow on minnows around brush structure and docks. Bluegill sunfish good on worms around docks. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: June 28. Elevation above average, water 80-83 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver, punch bait, shrimp and worms around riprap and creeks entering lake. White bass slow on crankbaits and sassy shad around dam. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.
NORTHEAST
Bell Cow: June 28. Elevation normal, water 80 and murky. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, riprap, shallows and standing timber. Channel catfish slow on stinkbait and worms around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: June 27. Elevation above average, water 70’s and low 80’s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and top water around brush structure, points and shallows. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: June 29. Elevation above average, water 77 and murky. Channel catfish good on minnows, stinkbait and worms around creek channels, shorelines and weed beds. Crappie and striped (hybrid) bass fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, tube jigs and worms around docks, shorelines and bridge. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: June 28. Elevation above average, water 80 and murky. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and top water around shorelines and weed beds. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around dam and docks. Green Sunfish excellent on jigs, small lures, and worms around dam, rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: June 28. Elevation rising, water 70’s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait and worms around main lake, dam, riprap and shorelines. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish fair on small lures and worms around coves, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: June 26. Elevation above average, water 70 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass good on jerk bait, powerbait and top water around docks, rocks and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait around dam, channels, coves and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, dam and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: June 28. Elevation rising, water 82 and not clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. White bass good on jigs, live shad, sassy shad, slabs, spoons, top water and tube jigs around off-shore break line, humps, underwater islands and main lake. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and live shad around main lake, river channel and below the dam. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and top water around docks, weed beds and shallows. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: June 26. Elevation above average, water 70’s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and top water around brush docks, rocks and shorelines. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and live bait around channels, dam, docks, main lake, river mouth and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: June 27. Elevation rising, water 70’s and murky. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic lures, spinnerbaits and top water around brush structure, flats, riprap, river channel and rocks. Channel catfish fair on cut baits, shad, and stinkbait around flats, riprap, river channel and rocks. Bluegill fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, small lures and worms around brush structure, docks, riprap and shallows. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: June 27. Elevation above average, water 80 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait around the river channel and dam. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: June 28. Elevation rising, water 70 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live shad, shad, stinkbait and worms around dam, river channel and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, powerbait, small lures, tube jigs and worms around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Kaw: June 28. Elevation rising, water 80’s, muddy and 5’ plus. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms around flats, riprap, river channel, river mouth and rocks. Striped (Hybrid) and white bass slow on crankbaits, jigs, live bait, live shad, minnows, sassy shad and shad around dam, main lake and points. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: June 24. Elevation above average and water 70. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait around channels. Striped and white bass fair on sassy shad and spoons around channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: June 25. Elevation normal, water 64 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait, nymphs and powerbait around dam and Watts Area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County. Best times are during period of lower or no flow. Usually early morning or late evening.
Oologah: June 27. Elevation above average and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Blue catfish excellent on powerbait, shad and shrimp around dam, flats and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around creek channels and standing timber. Walleye good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbait and trolling around flats and main lake. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Sooner: June 27. Elevation above average, water 80’s and murky. Striped (hybrid) bass excellent on live shad and shad around main lake. Channel and blue catfish slow on cut bait around main lake. Largemouth bass fair on plastic lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure and weed beds. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: June 27. Elevation normal, water upper 70’s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Smallmouth and largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic lures and worms around coves, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait and shad around flats and main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: June 26. Elevation normal, water 81 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, Smallmouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic lures and spinnerbaits around brush structures, coves, creek channels, main lake, river mouth and rocks. Crappie fair on minnows and small lures around brush structure, main lake and shallows. Blue, Channel and Flathead good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, stinkbait and sunfish around creek channels, flats, main lake, river mouth and rocks. Report submitted by David Garrett, game warden stationed in Adair County.
Webbers Falls: June 27. Elevation normal, water 70’s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Flathead and blue catfish fair on live shad, sassy shad, sunfish and worms around dam, riprap, river channel and rocks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: June 29. Elevation above average and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Striped (hybrid) and white bass good on crankbaits and slabs around main lake. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and worms around main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: June 29. Elevation below average, water mid-70's and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped (hybrid) bass good on top water in main lake. Walleye fair to good on live bait. Catfish good on stinkbait and trot lines. Crappie fair. Bass fair on spinnerbaits. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: June 28. Elevation normal, water 88 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait, shad and stinkbait around channels, main lake, shorelines and spillway. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: June 29. Elevation above average, water 81 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass slow on top water and fair on slow diving crankbaits, ned rigs and soft plastic baits in main lake at dawn. Crappie good around docks in the early hours of the day. White bass are surfacing in open water near the dam and up Buckhorn Slough. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: June 29. Elevation normal, water 73 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and worms around creek channels, river channel and rocks. Largemouth, Smallmouth and Spotted bass are fair on crankbaits, flukes and plastics around brush structure, creek channels, river channel, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, Blue River technician.
Broken Bow: June 25. Elevation above average and water 76. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, and plastics around brush structure, shorelines and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: June 25. Elevation dropping and water 79. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and white bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbait, jerk bait, lipless baits, powerbait, small lures, spinnerbaits and top water around brush structure, docks, main lake, shallows, standing timber and weed beds. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish fair on crickets, grasshoppers, grubs and worms around brush structure, docks, shallows, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, minnows, shad and stinkbait around dam, discharge, main lake and river mouth. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh.
Hugo: June 25. Elevation normal, water 80 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish around dam, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around dam, brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: June 27. Elevation normal, water 86 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic lures and top water around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped (hybrid) and white bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits and live shad around coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp around coves, inlets, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: June 25. Elevation normal and water 84. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, powerbait and tube jigs around the dam and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: June 25. Elevation normal and water 84. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, plastic lures, spinnerbaits and top water around creek channels, points and under water structures. Flathead and channel catfish fair on goldfish and sunfish around creek channels and river channels. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Murray: June 29. Elevation above average, water 76 and clear. Largemouth and Smallmouth bass fair on minnows and plastics around brush structure, coves, docks, flats, points and rocks. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, minnows and worms around channels and flats. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.
Pine Creek: June 25. Elevation above average and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on top water around shallows and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, punch bait, stinkbait and worms around dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: June 25. Elevation normal and water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, grasshoppers, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms around dam, coves, main lake, river channel, rocks, shorelines and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and small lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points, standing timber and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, minnows plastic lures, small lures and spoons around brush structure, coves, creek channels, rocks, shallows, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: June 24. Elevation normal and water 82. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk bait, plastic lures, spinnerbaits and top water around brush structure, points, rocks shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish around flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: June 25. Elevation above average and water 74. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html.
Striped bass good on cut bait, live shad and top water around channels, main lake and points. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish around dam, points and river channel. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and powerbait around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County. Bite is good in the early mornings. Striper are still hitting top water early in the morning and late in the evenings. It’s still smaller fish right now hitting them. Blue cats are being caught on rod and reel in 15-25ft of water.
Wister: June 25. Elevation above average and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Spotted and largemouth bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic lures, spinnerbaits and top water around brush structure, channels, coves, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms around dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and small lures around dam, brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Leflore County.
SOUTHWEST
Altus-Lugert: June 27. Elevation below average, 74 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Walleye good on bill baits, crankbaits and minnows around main lake and rocks. White bass good on bill baits, crankbaits and minnows around main lake and rocks. Channel catfish good on minnows, punch bait and stinkbait around flats and sand bar. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: June 27. Elevation rising, high 70’s and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait and shad around main lake, points and good on juglines. Saugeye fair on sassy shad and small lures around flats, main lake and points. Report submitted by Mike Carrol, game warden stationed in Comanche County. All floodgates open 16 inches.
Ft. Cobb: June 27. Elevation above average, 80’s and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and worms around channels and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: June 27. Elevation rising, water high 70’s and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Saugeye fair on sassy shad, small lures and worms around main lake and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carrol, game warden stationed in Comanche County. 2 floodgates open 6 inches.
Tom Steed: June 27. Elevation normal and 76. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.sw. t-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on stinkbait around creek channels, points and rocks. White, striped (hybrid) and saugeye fair on crankbaits, jigs and minnows around main lake, points and rocks. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: June 28. Elevation normal, 70’s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and punch bait around channels and main lake. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Largemouth bass fair on spinnerbaits and top water around coves, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.