Oklahoma Fishing Report June 30, 2021

Striped bass good on cut bait, live shad and top water around channels, main lake and points. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish around dam, points and river channel. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and powerbait around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County. Bite is good in the early mornings. Striper are still hitting top water early in the morning and late in the evenings. It’s still smaller fish right now hitting them. Blue cats are being caught on rod and reel in 15-25ft of water.