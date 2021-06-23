Oklahoma Fishing Report June 23, 2021

Skiatook: June 20. Elevation normal, water 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around creek channels and standing timber at depths of five-ten feet. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on shad and spoons around the main lake at depths of 20-30 feet. Report submitted by Lt. Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage county.
CENTRAL
Arcadia: June 21. Elevation above normal, water 76 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, dam, points, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Channel and blue catfish good on crickets, cut bait, live bait and punch along channels, dam and flats. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: June 22. Elevation normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shorelines and weed beds. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait around points and riprap. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: June 19. Elevation above normal, water 71 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Largemouth and white bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits and shrimp around points, shorelines and weed beds. Channel and blue catfish good on buzz baits, in-line and plastic baits in coves, along shorelines and intake. Bluegill good on worms around docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: June 22. Elevation normal, water 70s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Striped bass hybrids fair on crawfish and shrimp along flats and shrimp along flats and points. Channel catfish good on punch bait and worms in the main lake and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along the dam. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: June 20. Elevation normal, water 77 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and weed beds. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait, live bait and stinkbait
Wes Watkins: June 20. Elevation normal, water 82-85 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait and worms along riprap and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits around points. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.
NORTHEAST
Bell Cow: June 20. Elevation normal, water 84 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures and worms around brush structure, shallows and weed beds. Channel catfish slow on sunfish and worms around brush structure and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: June 20. Elevation normal, water 70s and stained to clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: June 22. Elevation below normal, water 75 and turbid. Saugeye good on flukes and minnows in the main lake and shallows. Striped bass hybrids fair along shallows, shorelines and bridges. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, tube jigs and worms along shorelines and crappie dock. Channel catfish fair on worms near shorelines. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: June 20. Elevation normal, water 86 and stained. Flathead catfish fair on sunfish along the dam and shorelines. Channel catfish slow on sunfish and worms along the dam and shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: June 20. Elevation normal, water 70s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, riprap and shorelines. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish slow on minnows, PowerBait and worms in coves, along docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: June 19. Elevation normal, water 70 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Channel catfish good on cut bait and live bait along channels, coves and docks. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: June 21. Elevation above normal, water 82. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. White bass good on crankbaits, grubs, sassy shad and slabs along flats, main lake, points, offshore break lines and humps. Green and bluegill sunfish good on caddis flies, crickets, jigs and worms around docks and rocks. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around docks, main lake and shallows. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: June 19. Elevation normal, water 70s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, rocks and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and small lures below the dam, channels and points. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, docks and river channel. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: June 21. Elevation normal, water stained. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on cut baits, shad, stinkbait, worms and cut bluegill along flats, riprap, river channel and rocks. Bluegill fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows and worms around brush structure, docks, rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: June 20. Elevation normal, water 80 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and points. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait along the river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: June 20. Elevation normal, water 70s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms around channels, riprap, shorelines, tailwater and below the dam. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, creek channels and points. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Osage county.
Kaw: June 21. Elevation 6 ft. above normal, water 80 and muddy.. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms around coves, riprap, rocks and below the dam. Crappie slow on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap, standing timber and below the dam. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: June 17. Elevation above normal, water 70. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Striped and white bass fair on sassy shad, small lures and spoons in channels. Blue catfish good on cut bait in channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: June 18. Elevation normal, water 62 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait in Watts area and below the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: June 19. Elevation above normal, water 80 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and worms around brush structure and standing timber. Blue catfish fair on shad and noodling around flats, main lake and rocks. Walleye good on crankbaits and trolling slow in flats and main lake. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers county.
Sooner: June 20. Elevation normal, water 80s and murky. Striped bass hybrids excellent on live shad around the main lake. Saugeye fair on crankbaits and jigs around the main lake and points. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait around the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble county.
Spavinaw: June 20. Elevation normal, water 70s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Large and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around coves and shallows. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, hotdogs and shad around flats and shallows. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes county.
Tenkiller: June 20. Elevation normal, water 79 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swtwc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, minnows, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, docks, main lake, points, rocks, shorelines and standing timber. Crappie and white bass good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, main lake and standing timber. Blue catfish are good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, stinkbait and worms around brush structure, coves, creek channels, river channels, river mouth and rocks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee county.
Webbers Falls: June 21. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website
at https://www.swtwc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and flathead catfish good on sassy shad, shad, sunfish and worms around riprap, river channels, rocks and below the dam. Striped and white bass fair on hair jigs, jerk baits, sassy shad and shad around riprap, river channel and below the dam. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden in Muskogee county.
NORTHWEST
Canton: June 18. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Channel catfish fair on minnows and shad around the dam and riprap. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits and slabs around the main lake. Report submitted by Lt. Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: June 21. Elevation below normal, water 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids good on live bait and topwater lures around the dam. Walleye fair on worms. Smallmouth bass slow on spinnerbaits. Catfish good on trotlines. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: June 21. Elevation normal, water 90 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver around channels and the main lake. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.
SOUTHEAST
Blue River: June 21. Elevation above normal, water 70 and slightly stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and dough bait around rocks and the river channel. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around rocks, shorelines and the river channel. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician stationed at the Blue River Public Hunting and Fishing Area.
Broken Bow: June 18. Elevation above normal, water 80. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shorelines and weed beds. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Lt. Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: June 19. Elevation above normal, water 82 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids, largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped and white bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, main lake, shallows and standing timber. Sunfish fair on crickets, grasshoppers, grubs and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, shallows and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, shad and stinkbait around discharge, main lake, river mouth and below the dam. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: June 18. Elevation above normal, water 78 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish around channels, creek channels, main lake, river channels, shorelines and below the dam. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, standing timber and below the dam. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: June 20. Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around main lake, points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on crankbaits, live shad and spoons around coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp around coves, inlets, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: June 18. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, plastic baits and PowerBait around creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: June 18. Elevation normal, water 81. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures and chatter baits around coves, creek channels, points and shorelines. White bass fair on crankbaits and topwater lures around coves, main lake, points and look for surfacing schools. Flathead and channel catfish fair on goldfish and sunfish around creek channels and river channels. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Murray: June 22. Elevation normal, water 86 and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, docks, main lake, points and rocks. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and minnows along flats and main lake. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.
Pine Creek: June 18. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass slow on topwater lures around coves and creek channels. Public boat ramps are still closed due to high water. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: June 18 Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits and spoons around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie fair on grasshoppers, grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows and slabs around coves, points, rocks, sand bars, tailwater, weed beds and below the dam. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crickets, goldfish, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms around main lake, river channel, river mouth, tailwater and below the dam. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: June 19. Elevation above normal, water 81. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, riprap, Shorelines, Standing timber and weed beds. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish around flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, points, shorelines, standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: June 20. Elevation above normal, water 80. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html.
Fishing this week continues to be great. Striped bass good on cut bait, live shad, shad and topwater lures along channels, main lake and points. Striper are still biting very well. If you find a ledge near a river or creek channel in 30-40 ft. of water, you will find fish. They are biting very well on live and cut shad. In the early morning and later in the evenings; smaller striper are hitting topwater lures. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, punch bait and sunfish along channels and main lake. Blue cats are biting in the 15-25 ft. of water range near channels. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: June 18. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, coves, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Altus-Lugert: June 20. Elevation below normal, water 73 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Channel catfish good on minnows, punch bait and stinkbait along flats, main lake and shallows. Walleye and white bass good trolling bill baits and crankbaits in the main lake and around rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: June 20. Elevation above normal, water high 70s and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake, around points and rocks. Saugeye fair on sassy shad, small lures and worms along flats and main lake. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: June 20. Elevation above normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Saugeye good on jigs and small lures in the main lake and around points. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and worms along channels and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: June 20. Elevation above normal, water 77 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Saugeye fair on sassy shad, small lures and worms along flats, main lake and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: June 22. Elevation normal, water 75. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.sw. t-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait along flats and rocks. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye fair on crankbaits trolling in the main lake and points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: June 21. Elevation normal, water 70s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Saugeye and walleye good on crankbaits along the dam. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait and minnows along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.