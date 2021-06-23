Oklahoma Fishing Report June 23, 2021

Fishing this week continues to be great. Striped bass good on cut bait, live shad, shad and topwater lures along channels, main lake and points. Striper are still biting very well. If you find a ledge near a river or creek channel in 30-40 ft. of water, you will find fish. They are biting very well on live and cut shad. In the early morning and later in the evenings; smaller striper are hitting topwater lures. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, punch bait and sunfish along channels and main lake. Blue cats are biting in the 15-25 ft. of water range near channels. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.