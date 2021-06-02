Oklahoma Fishing Report June 2, 2021

Robert S. Kerr : May 28. Elevation normal, water murky. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and small lures around brush structure, channels, coves, creek channels, rocks, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits and spoons around brush structure, coves, points, rocks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis : May 28. Elevation above normal, water 75. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits below the dam, around points, shorelines and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: May 31. Elevation rising, water 73. Fishing this week is still good. Striped bass good on cut bait, live shad and sassy shad along channels, main lake and points. Striper are feeding very well on cut bait and live shad. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and sunfish below the dam, along channels and main lake. Blue cats are biting below the Denison Dam on cut bait. They are also being caught on rod-and-reel in the main lake in 20-30 ft. of water. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie are doing about the same, some days are better than others. PowerBait on jigs have been a pretty good way to catch them. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.