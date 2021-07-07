Oklahoma Fishing Report July 7, 2021

Ft. Gibson: July 5. Elevation above normal, water 82 and stained. White bass fair on sassy shad and small lures along flats. Channel and blue catfish fair on shad below the dam. Extreme flooding has occurred on the lake. Most areas for public access are either closed or severely impacted. Very few location exist to launch a boat. Only boaters with better than average familiarity of the lake should operate a vessel during these conditions. All lake goers, anglers and other boaters should be very cautious or debris or other obstacles in the water. Some anglers are enjoying success fishing flooded areas for catfish or white bass but most anglers are struggling. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.