Oklahoma Fishing Report July 7, 2021

Oklahoma Wildlife Department
CENTRAL
Overholser: July 6. Elevation above normal, water low 80s and clearing. Striped bass (Hybrids) slow on crawfish and flukes in the main lake and along shorelines. Channel catfish good on cut bait and worms around points and shorelines. Bluegill good on crickets and worms along shorelines. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
NORTHEAST
Birch: July 4. Elevation above normal, water 80s murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Eucha: July 3. Elevation above normal, water 70s and muddy. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and live bait along channels, docks and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: July 5. Elevation above normal, water 82 and stained. White bass fair on sassy shad and small lures along flats. Channel and blue catfish fair on shad below the dam. Extreme flooding has occurred on the lake. Most areas for public access are either closed or severely impacted. Very few location exist to launch a boat. Only boaters with better than average familiarity of the lake should operate a vessel during these conditions. All lake goers, anglers and other boaters should be very cautious or debris or other obstacles in the water. Some anglers are enjoying success fishing flooded areas for catfish or white bass but most anglers are struggling. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: July 3. Elevation above normal, water 70s and muddy. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, docks and main lake. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and small lures along channels. Recent heavy rains have filled the lake with timber and other debris. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: July 5. Elevation above normal, water 80s. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, riprap, rocks, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Green sunfish fair on in-line spinnerbaits, small lures and worms around docks, shallows and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad, sunfish and worms in coves, river channel, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: July 6. Elevation 11 1/2 ft. above normal and dropping, water 80 and muddy. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, grass hoppers, live bait, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along flats, main lake, river channel, shallows, shorelines and tail water. White and striped (Hybrid) bass slow on grubs, jerk bait, jigs, shad, slabs, spoons and top water along dam, main lake and points. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and spoons along brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: July 1. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Blue catfish fair on cut bait along channels. Channel catfish fair on worms along flooded areas. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: July 3. Elevation normal, water 65 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait, nymphs and powerbait along dam and Watts area. Fishing is best during periods of low water flow. This is usually early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: July 4. Elevation above normal, water several feet high and muddy. Largemouth bass good on jigs and plastic lures along creek channels and standing timber. Blue catfish excellent on minnows, shad and shrimp along dam. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Sooner: July 5. Elevation above normal, water 80 and murky. Striped (Hybrid) bass fair on live shad and slabs along main lake. Saugeye fair on crankbaits and jigs along main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait along discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: July 4. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic lures along coves and docks. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows along brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along creek channels and flats. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: July 4. Elevation above normal, water 82 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on jigs, plastic lures, small lures, spinnerbait and top water along brush structure, channels, docks, points and shorelines. Blue catfish good on sunbait and sunfish along channels, main lake and points. White bass fair on Alabama rig, jigs, small lures and spinnerbaits along channels, creek channels and flats. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: July 5. Elevation above normal, water 80s and stained. Flathead and blue catfish fair on cut bait, sassy shad, shad and sunfish along dam, river channel, rocks and tailwater. White and striped bass fair on in-line spinnerbait, live shad, sassy shad, shad and small lures along dam, discharge, riprap, river channel, rocks and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: July 3. Elevation above normal, water clear. Channel and blue catfish good on shad and worms along main lake. White and striped (Hybrid) bass good on crankbaits and slabs along main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: July 6. Elevation above normal, water 1 ¾ ft low, 80s and clear. Striped (Hybrid) bass fair on top water along surface in early mornings. Walleye fair on worms. Crappie fair along docks, catfish good on trotlines and cut bait along the north side of lake. Bass fair. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: Elevation normal, water 90 and muddy. Largemouth and white bass slow on buzz baits, minnows and worms along main lake. Channel catfish slow on buzz baits, minnows and worms along main lake. Crappie, sunfish, bluegill and walleye slow on buzz baits, minnows and worms along main lake. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: July 6. Elevation above normal, water ½ ft above, 80s and clear. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, top water and shaky head worms along main lake. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows along docks early dawn. White bass surfacing near dam and mid-lake. Channel catfish fair on cut bait. Sunfish good on small baits near the shore. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: July 6. Elevation normal, water 75 and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and top water along channels, rocks, shallows and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, grasshoppers and stinkbait along channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, fisheries technician.
Broken Bow: July 2. Elevation above normal, water 79. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, bill baits, crankbaits and plastic lures along brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: July 3. Elevation above normal, water 77 and climbing. Largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped, striped (Hybrid) and white bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk bait, plastic lures, small lures, spinnerbaits and top water along brush structure, coves, discharge, docks, main lake, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, live shad, minnows shad, stinkbait and worms along dam, channels, main lake, river mouth and shorelines. Bluegill, green and redearred sunfish fair on crickets, grasshoppers, grubs, hot dogs and worms along brush structure, creek channels, docks, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: July 2. Elevation normal, water 83 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punchbait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish along dam, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows along dam, brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: July 4. Elevation normal, water 86 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic lures and top water along main lake, points, river channel and weed beds. Striped (Hybrid) and white bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits and live shad along coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp along coves, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: July 2. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, powerbait, small lures and worms along dam, creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: July 2. Elevation normal, water 85. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic lures and top water along brush structure, creek channels, points and shorelines. White and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, top water and look for schooling fish. Flathead and channel catfish fair on live bait and sunfish along creek channels and river channels. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: July 2. Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth bass fair on top water along coves. Largemouth bass good on jigs along brush structure and creek channels. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: July 2. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzzbaits, crankbaits, minnows, plastic lures, small lures, spoons and top water along brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crickets, goldfish, grubs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms along dam, main lake, river mouth, spillway and tailwater. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs and small lures along channels, docks, rocks, sand bar, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: July 2. Elevation normal, water 83. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk bait, lipless baits, spinnerbaits and top water along brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, Channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs along brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: Elevation above normal, water 78. Striped bass good on live bait and live shad along main lake and points. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punchbait, stinkbait and sunfish along channels and points. Crappie hair jigs, jigs, minnows and powerbait along brush structure, docks and standing timber. Fishing this week has been good. Striper fishing has been very good. The top water bite is on. Anglers are catching alot of 20 inch plus fish on top water lures, as well as, live shad. Blue cats are being caught on rod and reel in 15 to 25 foot of water. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: July 2. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic lures, spinnerbaits and top water along brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms along dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, points and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and small lures along dam, brush structure, channels, points, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Leflore County.
SOUTHWEST
Altus-Lugert: July 5. Elevation rising, water 75 and clear. Channel catfish good on minnows, punch baits and stinkbait along flats and river channel. White bass and walleye slow on bill baits and crankbaits along main lake and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: July 4. Elevation rising, water high 70s and murky. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along brush structure and docks. Blue and channels catfish good on cut bait, powerbait and shad along dam. Crappie is good at Ralphs resort. 3 floodgates open 6 inches. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: July 4. Elevation above normal, water 80s and cloudy. Saugeye and white bass good on jigs and small lures along main lake and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: July 4. Elevation above normal, water high 70s and cloudy. Largemouth bass fair on in-line spinnerbait and plastic lures along brush structure, docks and weed beds. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows along brush structure and docks. All floodgates closed. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Waurika: July 5. Elevation above normal, water 80s and stirred. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and live bait along channels and coves. Saugeye and walleye fair on crankbaits along dam and points. Reservoir is open with a release 1105 cubic feet per second as of Monday July 5, 2020 at 10:00 hours. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.