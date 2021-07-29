Oklahoma Fishing Report July 28, 2021

Skiatook: July 25. Elevation normal, water 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on flukes and plastic baits along shorelines. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits, live shad and spoons at 30-40 ft. in the main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 5-15 ft. around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
NORTHEAST
Birch: July 25. Elevation normal, water 80s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html.Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Eucha: July 25. Elevation above normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and live shad along channels, docks, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: July 26. Elevation above normal, water 82 and 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. White bass excellent on grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, sassy shad, shad, slabs, spoons and topwater lures in the main lake, around points and offshore humps. The white bass continue to take advantage of the schools of juvenile shad. You’ll find surface feeding action around the mid-lake in many locations both early and late in the day. Offshore humps or other underwater structures like a break-line on the channel are also holding good numbers of feeding fish. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad in the main lake and river channel. The most successful anglers catching catfish right now are using very fresh or live bait. Anglers who catch their own shad for bait should either keep them alive or get them on ice shortly after catching them for best results. Green and bluegill sunfish good on crickets, grasshoppers, jigs, small lures and worms around docks and riprap. Good luck out there and enjoy the lake! Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: July 25. Elevation above normal, water 80 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. There is a lot of floating debris in the main lake. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. White bass fair on small lures and spoons below the dam, along channels, points and river mouth. Blue catfish good below the dam, along channels, docks, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: July 26. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, riprap, river channel and rocks. Catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, shrimp and worms along channels, in coves and flats. Bluegill and green sunfish fair on crickets, small lures and worms around brush structure, docks, flats, shorelines and weed beds. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: July 26. Elevation 7 ft. above normal and dropping, water 80s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, live shad, minnows, sassy shad, shad, slabs, spoons and topwater lures in the main lake, around points, riprap, humps and bridges. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, live bait, live shad, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, riprap and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, grasshoppers, hotdogs, live bait, live shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, main lake, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: July 26. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish fair on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: July 24. Elevation normal, water 67 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000.Rainbow trout fair on nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best times are early morning during periods of low water flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: July 25. Elevation above normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels and shorelines. Blue catfish excellent on shad and worms below the dam. White bass and striped bass hybrids good trolling crankbaits along flats and main lake. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Tenkiller: July 26. Elevation above normal, water 80s with 3 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. White bass good on crankbaits, jigs, minnows and spinnerbaits along channels, coves, flats, main lake and points. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, rogues, spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and worms around brush structure and docks. White bass can be found schooling throughout the lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: July 26. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Flathead and blue catfish fair on cut bait, live shad, sassy shad, shad, shrimp and sunfish below the dam, along riprap, river channel, rocks and tailwater. Striped and white bass slow on in-line spinnerbaits, live shad, sassy shad, shad and small lures below the dam, along the river channel, rocks and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: July 24. Elevation above normal, water 84 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids, striped and white bass good on live shad in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: July 26. Elevation 1 1/2 ft. below normal with gates closed, water high 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Generally fishing is a little slow due to the high temperatures. Catfish fair to good on juglines. Walleye slow on worms. Striped bass hybrids slow on hard baits in deep water. Crappie slow around the fish house. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: July 26. Elevation above normal, water 91. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, dough bait, punch bait, shrimp, worms and Catalpa worms along channels, main lake, shorelines and tailwater. Crappie slow on minnows and worms in the main lake and tailwater. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: July 24. Elevation 1/2 ft. above normal, water 84 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Crappie fair around docks in early morning hours and on jigs and minnows around brush piles. White bass slow. Channel catfish fair to good on shrimp and dough bait around baited holes early morning. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: July 27. Elevation normal, water 78 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and worms along channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: July 23. Elevation below normal, water 84. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: July 23. Elevation above normal, water 78 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids, largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped and white bass good on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons, topwater lures and tube jigs around brush structure, discharge, docks, main lake and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, grubs, hotdogs, live bait, live shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along creek channels, discharge, main lake and river mouth. Green, bluegill and redear sunfish good on crickets, grasshoppers, grubs and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: July 23. Elevation below normal, water 86 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: July 25. Elevation normal, water 90 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: July 23. Elevation normal, water 69 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and tube jigs along creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: July 23. Elevation normal, water 85. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, around points, rocks and standing timber. Channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and sunfish along creek channels, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: July 23. Elevation dropping, water 84 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures in coves, creek channels and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and creek channels. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait below the dam, in coves, creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: July 23. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, grasshoppers, grubs, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits and spoons below the dam, along channels, coves, points, rocks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along creek channels, main lake, river mouth, shorelines, spillway and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks, sandbars, spillway, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: July 23. Elevation below normal, water 87-90. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: July 25. Elevation above normal, water 86. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week was a little slow. Striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, live shad, plastic baits, sassy shad, sunfish and topwater lures along the dam, main lake and points. Striper are being caught near the dam on topwater lures and live shad. Some days are better than others. Striper are also being caught trolling Alabama rigs in 30-40 ft. of water. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, docks and main lake. Blue cats are being caught on rod-and-reel in 25-35 ft. of water. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: July 23. Elevation normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Altus-Lugert: July 25. Elevation below normal, water 78 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Channel catfish slow on minnows, punch bait, stinkbait and worms around brush structure, flats and river channel. Walleye and white bass slow on bill baits and crankbaits in the main lake. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: July 25. Elevation above normal with all floodgates closed, water 80 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: July 23. Elevation normal, water 80s and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Saugeye, striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on jigs and small lures in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: July 25. Elevation above normal, water 80 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: July 26. Elevation normal, water 78. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.sw. t-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye fair trolling crankbaits in the main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on stinkbait along flats and rocks. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: May 26. Elevation above normal, water 80s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and punch bait in coves and shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. The reservoir is open with a release of 246 cfs as of Monday, 7/26/21. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.