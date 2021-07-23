Oklahoma Fishing Report July 21, 2021

Skiatook: July 18. Elevation normal, water 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad, shad and spoons at 20-30 ft. in the main lake. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
NortheastBirch: July 11. Elevation above normal, water 80s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels and discharge. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Eucha: July 10. Elevation above normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Channel catfish good on cut bait and live shad along channels, docks and main lake. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: July 12. Elevation above normal, water 78. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure. White bass good on jigs, live shad, sassy shad and slabs in the main lake, around points and offshore humps. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, live bait and shrimp along flats, main lake, points and river channel. Flooded conditions continue to persist but the lake level is dropping slowly. Anglers should concentrate on areas where bait fish will congregate to find the fish. Falling water levels can be very challenging to fish. The most successful angers during these conditions usually factor in how currents can make a difference. Vessel operators should continue to be cautious as underwater hazards exist. At the time of this report, most public access locations and boat ramps are beginning to open back up. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: July 10. Elevation above normal, water 80 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Bass are being caught in good numbers in the morning hours and slowing in the afternoon and evening. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, small lures and spoons below the dam, along channels, coves and river mouth. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, docks, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: July 12. Elevation normal, water high 70s and clear. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along riprap, river channel, rocks, shallows and weed beds. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, shad, stinkbait and worms in coves, river mouth, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: July 12. Elevation 10 1/2 ft. above normal, water 80s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. White bass and striped bass hybrids slow on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, small lures, spoons and topwater lures below the dam, main lake, points and riprap. Blue, channel and flathead catfish slow on crawfish, cut bait, grasshoppers, live bait, live shad and sunfish in the main lake, along riprap and river channel. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures in the main lake and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: July 8. Elevation above normal, water muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. White and striped bass good on sassy shad, small lures and spoons around points and bridges. Blue catfish fair on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: July 9. Elevation normal, water 65 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best fishing is during times of low or no flow and those are usually early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: July 11. Elevation above normal, water muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass good on jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, standing timber and weed beds. Blue catfish excellent on shad and worms below the dam. White bass and striped bass hybrids good trolling crankbaits along flats and main lake. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook: July 11. Elevation above normal, water 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad and shad at 20-30 ft. in the main lake. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner: July 11. Elevation normal, water 80s and murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on jigs, live shad and topwater lures in the discharge and main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait in the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: July 13. Elevation above normal, water high 70s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, points and rocks. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and channels. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Webbers Falls: July 12. Elevation normal, water high 70s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Flathead and blue catfish fair on live bait, live shad, sassy shad, shad and sunfish below the dam, along the river channel, rocks and tailwater. White and striped bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, sassy shad, shad, small lures and topwater lures below the dam, along riprap, river channel, rocks, shorelines and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NorthwestCanton: July 9. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. White bass and striped bass hybrids good on lipless baits and slabs in the main lake. Channel and blue catfish good on cut bait and worms along shallows. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: July 12. Elevation 1 3/4 ft. below normal, water 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair on live bait. Walleye fair on worms. Catfish good on trotlines baited with cut bait. Crappie slow on live bait around the docks. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: July 13. Elevation normal, water 88. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and dough bait below the dam, along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.
<&underline>SOUTHEAST</&underline>
Arbuckle: July 12. Elevation 1/2 ft. above normal, water 83 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Channel catfish good on dough bait and shrimp along baited holes. Bass fair on topwater lures off points early dawn and on worms the rest of the day. Crappie good on jigs and minnows off docks early and around brush piles the rest of the day. White bass are scattered up creeks on flats. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Broken Bow: July 9. Elevation normal, water 81. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: July 8. Elevation above normal, water 79. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and striped bass good on jigs below the dam. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, live shad, stinkbait, shad and worms below the dam, along the dam, main lake and river mouth. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on crickets, grasshoppers, shrimp and worms around brush structure, coves, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: July 9. Elevation normal, water 83 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: July 11. Elevation normal, water 87 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait in coves, inlet, along riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: July 9. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait, small lures and tube jigs along creek channels and rocks. Walleye good on crankbaits and plastic baits below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: July 9. Elevation normal, water 86. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits and topwater lures in coves, along flats, points and rocks. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: July 9. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures in coves, along creek channels and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and creek channels. Channel catfish excellent on chicken live and cut bait along creek channels, dam and river channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: July 9. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp and sunfish below the dam, discharge, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, points, rocks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam, main lake, points, rocks and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: July 11. Elevation normal, water 88-90. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Wister: July 9. Elevation normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
<&underline>SOUTHWEST</&underline>
Altus-Lugert: July 11. Elevation rising, water upper 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Walleye and white bass slow on bill baits and crankbaits in the main lake and along rocks. Channel catfish fair on minnows, punch bait, shad, shrimp and stinkbait along the river channel. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: July 12. Elevation above normal with two flood gates open, water 78 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Channel and blue catfish good on cut bait, shad and topwater lures below the dam, main lake and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and Ralph’s Resort. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: July 11. Elevation above normal, water 80s and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Saugeye, striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on jigs and small lures around points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Tom Steed: July 12. Elevation normal, water 78. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.sw. t-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on stinkbait along flats and points. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye fair trolling crankbaits in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed Kiowa County.
Waurika: July 12. Elevation above normal, water 80s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html<&underline>.</&underline> Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait along channels, main lake and points. Largemouth bass slow on small lures, spinnerbaits and spoons along shorelines