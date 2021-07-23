Oklahoma Fishing Report July 21, 2021

Eucha : July 10. Elevation above normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285 . Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Channel catfish good on cut bait and live shad along channels, docks and main lake. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Ft. Gibson: July 12. Elevation above normal, water 78. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure. White bass good on jigs, live shad, sassy shad and slabs in the main lake, around points and offshore humps. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, live bait and shrimp along flats, main lake, points and river channel. Flooded conditions continue to persist but the lake level is dropping slowly. Anglers should concentrate on areas where bait fish will congregate to find the fish. Falling water levels can be very challenging to fish. The most successful angers during these conditions usually factor in how currents can make a difference. Vessel operators should continue to be cautious as underwater hazards exist. At the time of this report, most public access locations and boat ramps are beginning to open back up. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.