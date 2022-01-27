Oklahoma Fishing Report January 26, 2022

Texoma: January 23. Elevation below normal, water 48. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week is great. There is a lot of big fish being caught right now that are in the double digits! They are being caught in between the Highway 70 Bridge and the train bridge. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes, live shad, plastic baits and sassy shad along channels, main lake and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, points and river channel. Blue cats are being caught near the oil wells near the channel. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks, points and standing timber. Crappie are starting to bite pretty well now. Catching them on jigs with PowerBait. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.