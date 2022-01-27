Oklahoma Fishing Report January 26, 2022

NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: January 24. Elevation normal, water 30s with 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and live shad in the main lake and river channel. Paddlefish fair snagging along the river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 15-25 ft. around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: January 22. Elevation below normal, water 30s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels and docks. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. White bass are being caught in decent numbers below the dam. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: January 25. Elevation normal, water 40s. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits and worms around brush structure, coves, rocks and points. Blue and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, shad and sunfish around docks, main lake and points. Crappie and green sunfish fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, coves and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: January 25. Elevation normal, water upper 30s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, shad and sunfish along channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, riprap and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: January 20. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and along channels. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: January 21. Elevation normal, water 50 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, PowerBait and spoons below the dam and Watts area. Best times are during periods of low or no flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: January 19. Elevation normal, water 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs and spoons along channels and standing timber. Blue catfish good on shad along flats and main lake. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels and riprap. Report submitted by J. D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Perry CCC: January 24. Elevation below normal, water 40 and murky. Rainbow trout excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and PowerBait in coves, docks and flats. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: January 24. Elevation below normal, water 38 and murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on jigs and live bait in the discharge and main lake. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and stinkbait in the discharge and main lake. Saugeye slow on crankbaits, jigs and live bait in the discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: January 24. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: January 25. Elevation below normal, water 40s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, live shad, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along the riprap, river channel and river mouth. White and striped bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, minnows, sassy shad, shad and small lures below the dam, along riprap, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: January 23. Elevation below normal, water 40s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: January 24. Elevation 3 1/2 ft. below normal with all gates closed, water lower 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids good on flukes and slabs drifting in the main lake in morning hours. Walleye fair to good on live bait. Crappie fair on live bait. Catfish slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: January 24. Elevation 1 1/2 ft. below normal, water 49 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and topwater lures in the main lake. Crappie fair off docks early morning and good on jig and spoon with jig above 12 inches. White bass are between 35-55 ft. deep off ledges. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: January 25. Elevation below normal, water 39 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout excellent on midges, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons along creek channels, river channel and rocks. Silver and gold colored spoons have really produced well for fishermen this past week. Garlic scented PowerBait has caught more fish than non-scented PowerBait with green being the best color. Small nymphs and like the Walts worm, caddis and midges have caught plenty of fish for the fly fishermen and women as well. Fish seem to be a little spooky so make longer cast and fish a little deeper. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: January 23. Elevation below normal, water 49. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: January 24. Elevation below normal, water 44 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, main lake, rocks and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, cut bait and hot dogs along channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on crankbaits, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and main lake. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: January 21. Elevation above normal, water 48 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: January 23. Elevation normal, water 40 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, live shad and spoons in coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, discharge, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: January 21. Elevation normal, water 50 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs and worms along creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: January 21. Elevation below normal, water 49. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and swim baits in coves, around points and rocks. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: January 21. Elevation below normal, water 50 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on jigs, plastic baits and spoons along channels, coves and points. Crappie good on jigs and spoons around brush structure, channels and standing timber. Channel catfish good on cut bait, shad and worms in coves, creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: January 21. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, hot dogs, minnows, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, main lake, points, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, coves, points and rocks. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, creek channels, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: January 21. Elevation below normal, water 45 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, creek channels, points and river channel. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait, shrimp and stinkbait around brush structure, channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, live bait and minnows around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: January 23. Elevation below normal, water 48. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week is great. There is a lot of big fish being caught right now that are in the double digits! They are being caught in between the Highway 70 Bridge and the train bridge. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes, live shad, plastic baits and sassy shad along channels, main lake and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, points and river channel. Blue cats are being caught near the oil wells near the channel. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks, points and standing timber. Crappie are starting to bite pretty well now. Catching them on jigs with PowerBait. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: January 21. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Waurika: January 25. Elevation below normal, water 40s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids good on cut bait, sassy shad and shad along channels, dam and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and punch bait along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.