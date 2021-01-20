Oklahoma Fishing Report January 20, 2021

CENTRAL
Dolese: January 19. Elevation normal, water 40 and murky. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait along points, inlet and shorelines. A new batch of fish were stocked on January 19. Lots of yellow colored trout. Really healthy looking fish! Report submitted by Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation.
NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: January 18. Elevation above normal, water mid-40s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad along channels. Crappie slow on hair jigs and plastic baits around brush structure and main lake. Paddlefish fair snagging in the river channel. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Kaw: January 19. Elevation normal, water 40s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on lipless baits, live shad and sassy shad below the dam. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, punch bait and shad along channels, creek channels, flats, inlet and main lake. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: January 14. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish excellent on cut bait below the dam and along channels. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: January 16. Elevation normal, water 48 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best times are early morning and late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: January 18. Elevation normal, water lower 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 18-25 ft. around brush structure. Bigger crappie are scattered, smaller crappie are easier to catch on brush piles. Blue catfish good on shad along flats, riprap and river channel. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits around points, riprap and rocks. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Perry CCC: January 17. Elevation below normal, water 40s and murky. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait and small lures in coves and around docks. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: January 17. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. Striped bass hybrids slow on jigs and live shad in the main lake. Saugeye slow on crankbaits, jigs and live shad in the main lake and along riprap. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait in the discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: January 17. Elevation above normal, water 40 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, docks, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
NORTHWEST
Foss: January 18. Elevation 3 1/3 ft. below normal with gates closed, water lower 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair on jigs and slabs in deep water. Walleye slow on worms. Catfish fair. Crappie fair on live baits. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: January 17. Elevation normal, water 71 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Bass fair on Alabama rigs, worms, jigs and Ned rigs. Crappie and white bass good on spoons with jig above in mid-lake. Crappie slow around docks. All other fishing slow. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: January 19. Elevation normal, water 40 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout good on midges, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons along creek channels, rocks, above and below waterfalls where there is some kind of current break. Gold spoons seem to be the ticket this week for larger fish. Small midges and nymphs did the trick for a few catch and release fishermen. Garlic scented PowerBait produced a lot of bites as well. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: January 15. Elevation above normal, water 50 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs, spinnerbaits and spoons around brush structure, points, standing timber and the main lake. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait and worms along channels, points and in coves. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: January 15. Elevation above normal, water 50 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, spotted and striped bass fair on live bait, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, docks, main lake and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and worms below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, discharge and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, live shad and worms below the dam, along creek channels, discharge, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: January 15. Elevation dropping, water 49 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: January 17. Elevation normal, water 44 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits in the main lake, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and cut bait in coves, discharge and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: January 15. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout slow on tube jigs below the dam. Anglers are advised to use caution as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are releasing large volumes of water down Spillway Creek through the week. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: January 15. Elevation below normal, water 48. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs, jigs and plastic baits in coves, around points and standing timber. White bass slow on Alabama rigs and lipless baits in coves, main lake and around points. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Pine Creek: January 15. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass slow on spoons along creek channels and river channel. Crappie fair on spoons around brush structure and channels. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait along the river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: January 15. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows and small lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, standing timber, weed beds and in coves. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, goldfish, grubs, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp and sunfish along creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Crappie fair on crickets, hair jigs, jigs and small lures along channels, river channel, river mouth, sandbars, rocks, standing timber and in coves. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: January 17. Elevation normal, water 51. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: January 15. Elevation normal, water 46. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Winter fishing is still very good. Striped bass god on Alabama rigs, flukes and live shad in the main lake, around points and river channel. Striped bass are being caught on the western part of the lake. Live shad is still showing to be the best way to catch stripers. Blue catfish good on cut bait, live shad and sunfish along creek channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cats are still being caught around 40-50 ft. of water on juglines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: January 15. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, hotdogs, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.