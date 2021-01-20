Oklahoma Fishing Report January 20, 2021

Sardis : January 17. Elevation normal, water 51. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: January 15. Elevation normal, water 46. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Winter fishing is still very good. Striped bass god on Alabama rigs, flukes and live shad in the main lake, around points and river channel. Striped bass are being caught on the western part of the lake. Live shad is still showing to be the best way to catch stripers. Blue catfish good on cut bait, live shad and sunfish along creek channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cats are still being caught around 40-50 ft. of water on juglines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.