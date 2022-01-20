Oklahoma Fishing Report January 19, 2022

Texoma: January 15. Elevation below normal, water 50. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been great. Striped bass good on flukes, live shad, plastic baits and sassy shad along channels, main lake, points and river channel. Striper are being caught dead sticking with live shad right now. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, coves, docks, points and river channel. Blue cats are being caught on juglines using live shad in 10-28 ft. of water. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, nymphs and PowerBait around brush structure, coves, docks, points and standing timber. Crappie are being caught on jigs around docks with brush. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.