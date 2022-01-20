Oklahoma Fishing Report January 19, 2022

CENTRAL
Edwards Park: January 17. Elevation dropping, water 46. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, orange PowerBait, spoons, corn and Cast Masters in coves, inlet, along shorelines and spillway. Report submitted by Keith Thomas, fisheries biologist.
NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: January 18. Elevation normal, water low 30s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on shad along the river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows at 12-20 ft. around brush structure. Paddlefish good snagging along the river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: January 18. Elevation normal, water 30s and clear. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, crawfish, flukes, minnows, plastic baits, sassy shad, small lures, spinnerbaits and worms in coves, around docks, points and shallows. Crappie, bluegill and green sunfish slow on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, PowerBait, small lures and worms around brush structure, coves and docks. Blue and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, coves and main lake. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: January 17. Elevation normal, water 30-40s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, shad and sunfish along channels, creek channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, main lake and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: January 13. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam and along channels. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits along shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Okmulgee County.
Lower Illinois: January 14. Elevation normal, water 50 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, PowerBait and spoons below the dam and Watts area. Water flow is cycling now. Best times are during periods of low or no flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Perry CCC: January 16. Elevation below normal, water 50 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, small lures and worms in coves, around docks and flats. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Skiatook: For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html.
Sooner: January 16. Elevation below normal, water 50 and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait in the discharge and main lake. Striped bass hybrids fair on live bait and jigs in the discharge and main lake. Saugeye slow on crankbaits, jigs and live bait in the discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: January 16. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs, tube jigs and worms around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: January 18. Elevation below normal, water 30s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, hot dogs, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along the river channel, river mouth and tailwater. White and striped bass slow on bill baits, flukes, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, minnows, sassy shad, shad and small lures below the dam, discharge, riprap, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: January 16. Elevation below normal, water 40s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair on jigs and topwater lures in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: January 18. Elevation 3 1/2 ft. below normal, water low 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids good on slabs and drifting live bait in the main lake. Walleye fair on worms. Crappie fair on small jigs around the marina. Catfish good near the north side. Early morning hours are the best times for fishing. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: January 18. Elevation 1 1/2 ft. below normal. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jig and spoon with a small jig above in deep water along breaks. All other fishing slow. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Broken Bow: January 14. Elevation below normal, water 51. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits and spoons around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: January 14. Elevation below normal, water 49 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, riprap and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, hot dogs and stinkbait along creek channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie good on crankbaits, jigs, live bait and minnows around brush structure, docks, riprap and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: January 14. Elevation above normal, water 49 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: January 16. Elevation normal, water 40 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, lipless baits and plastic baits in the discharge, main lake, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, discharge, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: January 14. Elevation normal, water 48 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on hair jigs, PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs and worms along creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: January 14. Elevation below normal, water 54. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and swim baits along creek channels, flats and points. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: January 14. Elevation below normal, water 50 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits, spoons and worms along creek channels, points and standing timber. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and spoons around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Channel catfish excellent on chicken liver and punch bait in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: January 14. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, hair jigs and jigs along channels, coves, points and river channel. Blue, flathead and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, hot dogs, minnows, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along creek channels, main lake, river mouth and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, points and rocks. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: January 14. Elevation below normal, water 47 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, lipless baits and plastic baits along channels, coves, creek channels, main lake, points and riprap. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, points and riprap. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: January 15. Elevation below normal, water 50. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been great. Striped bass good on flukes, live shad, plastic baits and sassy shad along channels, main lake, points and river channel. Striper are being caught dead sticking with live shad right now. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, coves, docks, points and river channel. Blue cats are being caught on juglines using live shad in 10-28 ft. of water. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, nymphs and PowerBait around brush structure, coves, docks, points and standing timber. Crappie are being caught on jigs around docks with brush. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: January 14. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, channels, points, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Waurika: January 17. Elevation 1 1/3 ft. below normal, water 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad along creek channels and main lake. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.