Oklahoma Fishing Report January 13, 2021

NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: January 12. Elevation above normal, water low to mid 40s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad along channels. Crappie slow on hair jigs and plastic baits around brush structure and main lake. Paddlefish fair snagging along the river channel. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in
Greenleaf: January 11. Elevation normal, water 43 and slightly murky. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: January 12. Elevation 1 1/3 ft. above normal, water 40s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and worms along creek channels, flats, main lake and river mouth. Crappie fair on jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, minnows and sassy shad below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: January 7. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Perry CCC: January 10. Elevation below normal, water 40s and muddy. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait, small lures, spinnerbaits and spoons in coves and along the dam. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: January 10. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on live bait in the main lake. Saugeye fair on crankbaits, jerk baits and jigs in the discharge and along riprap. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits around brush structure. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: January 10. Elevation above normal, water 40 and murky with floating debris. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Anglers are having success finding crappie on standing timber in deep water throughout the lake. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, docks, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: January 11. Elevation normal, water low 40s. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue catfish fair on shad along the river channel. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: January 9. Elevation normal, water 47 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Bass good on Alabama rigs, worms, jigs and crankbaits. White bass and crappie fair on CC spoons with small jigs tied above out on the main lake near ledges. Crappie very slow around docks. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: January 12. Elevation normal, water 41 and slightly stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons along the river channel and rocks. Orange and chartreuse mouse tail PowerBait has been the top producer in the bait category lately. Gold spoons like the Little Cleo reeled slow and close to the bottom have produced a lot of quality fish. Egg pattern flies have caught their fair share of fish this last week as well. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: November 11. Elevation normal, water 50. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and jigs around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: January 8. Elevation above normal, water 55 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, spotted and striped bass good on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, small lures, spinnerbaits and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, docks and main lake. Crappie good on grubs, jigs, live bait, minnows, small lures and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, inlet and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, live shad, minnows, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along channels, creek channels, discharge, inlet, river channel and shallows. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: January 8. Elevation above normal, water 50 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: January 10. Elevation normal, water 46 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points and river channel. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in the discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, discharge and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: January 8. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and tube jigs along creek channels, river channel and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: January 8. Elevation below normal, water 50. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs and worms along channels, dam, main lake, points and river channel. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: January 8. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spoons along creek channels, points and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and spoons around brush structure and creek channels. Channel catfish good on cut bait along the river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: January 8. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and small lures around brush structure, channels, in coves, creek channels, rocks, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, goldfish, minnows, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, points, sandbars, shorelines, weed beds and in coves. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, grubs, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, dam, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: January 8. Elevation above normal, water 50. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, main lake and points. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: January 8. Elevation normal, water 48. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Winter fishing has been very good this past week. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes, live shad and shad in the main lake, around points and river channel. Striped bass are being caught on live bait, flukes and Alabama rigs. Furthermore, live shad have shown to be the most consistent way to put big numbers of fish in the boat. Stripers are being caught mostly on the western part of the lake. Blue catfish good on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad and sunfish along creek channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cats are being caught in the 40-50 ft. of water range on juglines baited with cut bait, live shad and bluegill. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: January 8. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, channels, points, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST Ft. Cobb: January 10. Elevation below normal, water 50 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.