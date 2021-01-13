Oklahoma Fishing Report January 13, 2021

Sardis : January 8. Elevation above normal, water 50. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and spotted bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, main lake and points. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: January 8. Elevation normal, water 48. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Winter fishing has been very good this past week. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes, live shad and shad in the main lake, around points and river channel. Striped bass are being caught on live bait, flukes and Alabama rigs. Furthermore, live shad have shown to be the most consistent way to put big numbers of fish in the boat. Stripers are being caught mostly on the western part of the lake. Blue catfish good on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad and sunfish along creek channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cats are being caught in the 40-50 ft. of water range on juglines baited with cut bait, live shad and bluegill. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.